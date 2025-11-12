Who is Arsenal’s New Signing? Meet Maurizio Micheli, The Scout Who Discovered Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-jae

Arsenal have secured one of European football’s most respected talent spotters. Maurizio Micheli has agreed to join the Gunners’ recruitment team under sporting director Andrea Berta, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the deal will be formally sealed soon after advanced talks concluded successfully.

Fabrizio Romano’s Tweet announcing Arsenal’s recruitment of Maurizio Micheli (Fabrizio Romano/X)

The Man Behind Napoli’s Transfer Masterstrokes

Micheli built his reputation during two spells at Napoli, where he served as head of scouting and played instrumental roles identifying players who became Serie A champions. His CV includes discovering Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who later joined PSG for £59 million, Kim Min-jae, and legendary midfielder Marek Hamsik.

The 57-year-old Italian first joined Napoli in 2010 as chief scout before departing for Hellas Verona in 2015 to lead their scouting department. He returned to Naples in 2018, where he’s remained until now, building Napoli’s recruitment success through identifying undervalued talents across European leagues.

His methodology goes beyond statistical analysis. Former colleague Stefano Caira described Micheli as “a human algorithm, capable of implementing this strategy for years now,” adding that Micheli ensures he knows players’ parents, girlfriends, and personal circumstances before recommending signings. This comprehensive approach has earned him recognition as one of Italian football’s sharpest talent evaluators.

Hamsik himself acknowledged Micheli’s influence in 2022, telling Il Corriere dello Sport: “I am in touch with Maurizio Micheli, Napoli’s chief scout. I owe him a lot. He is the one who brought me to Italy at Brescia for the first time.”

Arsenal’s Recruitment Revolution Continues

Micheli’s appointment represents another significant step in Arsenal’s behind-the-scenes transformation following Edu’s resignation as sporting director last year. Andrea Berta arrived as Edu’s replacement in April, immediately identifying Micheli as a priority target to strengthen the club’s scouting infrastructure.

The partnership between Berta and Micheli is viewed internally as a statement signing—two respected Italian football minds combining to establish Arsenal among Europe’s most sophisticated recruitment operations. With January’s transfer window approaching, Micheli’s appointment could have immediate implications for Arsenal’s transfer strategy.

Read More: Experienced Vet Wins Arsenal Women’s October Player of the Month After Breaking Goal Drought