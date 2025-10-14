Arsenal Wonderkid Writes History at Just 15: Shatters Ryan Sessegnon’s England U19s Record

Who Is Sharon Canu? Meet The Girlfriend Of Ashley Cole

Sharon is the kind of person who is highly motivated and never gives up on dreams. She pursued her dream of becoming a model and has achieved a lot of fame. However, nothing came to her easily, but the good thing is that she has Ashley Cole by her side. Ashley Cole is a legendary football player from England. He is one of the best defenders in the world who played for Chelsea, Arsenal, and other teams.

The English defender was mostly a nightclub man before he met with Sharon. However, that completely changed after he fell in love with Italian beauty and had two kids. Ashley Cole is considered to be one of the greatest defenders of his generation. Starting with Arsenal he developed himself into a beast that strikers often feared.

Ashley Cole coach of Chelsea looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on April 18, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He has helped both the London rivals – Arsenal and Chelsea to secure major titles. After finishing his business in England he moved to Italy where he met his girlfriend. In this article, we are going to give all the information about their love story in detail. So follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Ashley Cole.

Sharon Canu Childhood and Family

Sharon was born on March 28. We currently don’t know which year she was born, but we believe she is in her 30s. Even though she has been in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We don’t know the names of her father and mother and their background. Sharon Canu’s personal details are not known to the public. Apart from her husband and family, Sharon Canu doesn’t share any details to anyone.

However, we believe they have ensured a comfortable childhood for her. We think she has a sister named Valentina Canu, with whom she has maintained a good relationship. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the girlfriend of Ashley Cole.

Sharon Canu Education

Sharon went to a local high school in her hometown. She is the WAG who has an intelligent mind with a beautiful body. As we have very little information on her educational journey, we couldn’t confirm whether she went to university after that. However, our guess is that she pursued a career in modelling rather than going to college.

Ex- footballer Ashley Cole gets married



Former footballer Ashley Cole has married his italian model fiancee Sharon Canu.



According to Daily Mail UK in an exclusive on Monday, the couple said 'I do' abroad in front of family and friends.



The couple who met in 2014, got engaged… pic.twitter.com/JmPyFdCHmt — The Nation Nigeria (@TheNationNews) July 31, 2023

Sharon Canu Career

As Sharon was passionate about modelling, she entered the industry early. With hard work and determination, she climbed the ladder rapidly and currently has placed herself in a comfortable position in the industry. She has worked with famous brands to promote their products. Her charming personality and flawless beauty assisted her in achieving high-end projects, and success followed.

Due to her modelling career, she already had an influence on the fashion community. So she started using her knowledge in a positive way by educating other enthusiasts. She has excelled in her role as she loved what she was doing. But after she became a mother, she started concentrating more on her family and currently doesn’t remain heavily involved in the industry.

Sharon Canu’s Net Worth

Sharon’s net worth is under review. We believe she has accumulated a massive sum from her modelling career. But as she hasn’t shared anything, we don’t have the exact number. We are currently not sure whether she has any other ventures. However, we believe she is an independent woman and likes to live her life on her own terms, and the significant amount she has in her bank allows her to do precisely that.

Sharon Canu is the wife of Ashley Cole. (Credits: @sharon_cole_canu Instagram)

Ashley Cole has accumulated an enormous amount of money during his playing career. His net worth stands at over $50 Million. The couple’s added income allows them to live a luxurious lifestyle.

Sharon Canu and Ashley Cole’s relationship

Ashley Cole met with his girlfriend in 2014. However, Sharon is not the first woman that ever came into his life. Cole was known to be a nightclub man and was involved in several relationships when he was pretty young. He finally got married to the famous British singer Cheryl in 2006.

However, their relationship fell apart after Cole was caught cheating on his wife with three different women. Finally, they got divorced in 2010. The moment Sharon stepped into Cole’s life, she completely transformed the English footballer into a better person.

Her love moulded the party man into a family person and a responsible father. Cole even publicly accepted his transformation in an interview with Daily Telegraph: “It’s a different me; I’m more of a family man now. You won’t see me in nightclubs anymore; you’ll see me at a park pushing my kids.”

Sharon Canu with her husband Ashley Cole. (Credits: @sharon_canu Instagram)

Sharon Canu’s Husband Ashley Cole’s Career

Former English professional footballer Ashley Cole is renowned for his outstanding left-back career. Cole had a fantastic career playing football in England, mostly for Arsenal and Chelsea. He amassed a sizable collection of Premier League and FA Cup victories and established himself as a key member of the England team. Cole was well known for his speed, offensive contributions, and defensive skills. With over 100 games for the national team and countless awards received over the course of his career, his accomplishments and reliability established him as one of the best left-backs in English football history.

Sharon Canu and Ashley Cole Children

The couple has two children together. Their first child, a baby boy named Jaxon Cole, was born In 2016. They were blessed with a daughter, Grace Cole, in 2018. The duo enjoys spending time with their children.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PmatSTEB0Q

Sharon Canu Social media

Sharon is not a fan of social media. She has an Instagram account. But she prefers to spend time with her children and boyfriend rather than posting and liking others’ photos. That’s why she doesn’t stay very active on any internet platform and barely posts pictures. She mostly shares pictures of her beautiful children on her Instagram feed when she does post.

