Arsenal Dragon
Max Dowman’s Stellar Performance Against Newcastle United Draws Hilarious 3-Word Reaction from Declan Rice
Max Dowman’s breakthrough performance against Newcastle United had Arsenal fans buzzing, but it was Declan Rice’s social media reaction that perfectly captured the moment. The England midfielder’s simple three-word comment “15 you know” said everything about the 15-year-old’s incredible display in Singapore.
Read More: Viktor Gyokeres vs. Kai Havertz: The Penalty Conversion Battle After Mikel Arteta Keeps it Diplomatic
Declan Rice’s Recognition Speaks Volumes
Coming from Arsenal’s £105m midfield maestro, Rice’s acknowledgment carries serious weight. The “15 you know” comment reflects the disbelief that someone so young could look so composed alongside seasoned internationals. Rice, who made his senior debut at 18, clearly understands the rarity of such precocious talent.
Dowman’s performance justified every bit of Rice’s amazement. The teenager won the crucial penalty that Martin Odegaard converted, showing maturity beyond his years in the final third. His close control, spatial awareness, and decision-making matched players twice his age, making Rice’s reaction all the more significant.
The mind-blown emoji Rice added perfectly encapsulated what everyone watching felt. Here was a player who should theoretically be studying for GCSEs, instead orchestrating attacks against Premier League opposition with frightening ease.
Read More: Arsenal Player Wages for the 25/26 Season – Number 1 Makes a Hefty €14.56 Million
The New Generation Impresses the Established Stars
Rice’s public endorsement is crucial for Dowman’s confidence. Having established players recognize your talent publicly creates a positive feedback loop within the squad. It signals to Arteta and the coaching staff that even the senior pros see something special in the youngster.
The comment also highlights how Arsenal’s culture has evolved. Under previous regimes, such public praise for academy players was rare. Now, established stars like Rice actively celebrate youth development, creating an environment where talent can flourish without intimidation.
With 5052 likes (at the time of writing) in just five hours, Rice’s post generated massive engagement, putting Dowman firmly in the spotlight. The teenager’s response to this attention will be telling, but if his Newcastle performance is anything to go by, he’s already equipped to handle the pressure that comes with being Arsenal’s next big thing.
Read More: “With a Hint of Jannik Sinner” – Fans Abuzz as Declan Rice Finds “New Golf Partner” in €15 Million Midfielder
Arsenal Dragon
Viktor Gyokeres vs. Kai Havertz: The Penalty Conversion Battle After Mikel Arteta Keeps it Diplomatic
Viktor Gyokeres’ £63.5m arrival at Arsenal has sparked immediate questions about the Gunners’ penalty hierarchy. When asked about the Swede potentially becoming the club’s new penalty taker, Mikel Arteta remained diplomatically evasive – but the statistics suggest a fascinating battle ahead.
Read More: Arsenal’s Jersey Numbers for 2025/26: Key Changes and Squad Allocation ft. Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Others
The Numbers Game: Viktor Gyokeres’ Clinical Edge
The statistics paint a fascinating picture. Gyokeres boasts a perfect 100% penalty conversion rate this season, scoring all 12 penalties taken. His career record stands at an impressive 89.19% conversion rate (33 scored from 37 attempts), showcasing remarkable consistency across different leagues and pressure situations.
Havertz has taken 15 penalty kicks in his career, scoring 14 while missing just 1, giving him a 93.33% conversion rate. While statistically superior to Gyokeres’ career rate, Havertz’s sample size is significantly smaller. The German’s technique is more varied – sometimes favoring power, other times placement – which can be effective but less predictable for goalkeepers.
The psychological aspect cannot be ignored either. Gyokeres’ perfect record this season demonstrates ice-cold composure under pressure, regularly converting crucial penalties in high-stakes Champions League and domestic matches. His methodical routine and unwavering confidence suggest a player built for the responsibility.
However, Havertz has proven himself in the biggest moments too, notably scoring the winning penalty in Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup Final victory over Palmeiras. Despite missing a crucial penalty in the UEFA Super Cup final against Villarreal, his overall record shows mental strength and reliability.
Read More: ‘Mentality Monster’ Viktor Gyokeres Hailed by Arsenal Fans for Taking the Number 14, Following in Thierry Henry and Aubameyang’s Footsteps
Arteta’s Dilemma: Disrupting Team Harmony
Havertz has established himself as Arsenal‘s primary penalty taker, and disrupting that hierarchy could affect team dynamics. However, Arteta hopes Gyokeres can have a transformative effect on Arsenal, which might extend to set-piece responsibilities.
The solution may lie in a situational approach. Gyokeres’ superior conversion rate and ice-cold mentality make him ideal for high-pressure moments, while Havertz could retain penalties in more comfortable situations.
With Arsenal’s title ambitions hinging on fine margins, having two reliable penalty takers strengthens their options. Gyokeres’ perfect seasonal record and superior sample size (37 career penalties vs Havertz’s 15) suggest he might edge the battle for primary penalty duties. The real test will come in those decisive moments where every goal matters – and based on both the statistics and current form, Gyokeres appears to have the slight edge Arsenal needs.
Read More: Arsenal’s Number 14: The Complete History from Anders Limpar to Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal’s Jersey Numbers for 2025/26: Key Changes and Squad Allocation ft. Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Others
Arsenal have finalized their squad numbers for the 2025/26 season, with minimal changes reflecting squad stability under Mikel Arteta. The most significant alterations involve two established first-team players switching to more traditional numbers.
|Number
|Player
|Position
|Status
|1
|David Raya
|Goalkeeper
|Changed from 22
|2
|William Saliba
|Defender
|Unchanged
|3
|Cristhian Mosquera
|Defender
|New signing
|6
|Gabriel Magalhaes
|Defender
|Unchanged
|7
|Bukayo Saka
|Forward
|Unchanged
|8
|Martin Odegaard
|Midfielder
|Unchanged
|9
|Gabriel Jesus
|Forward
|Unchanged
|13
|Kepa Arrizabalaga
|Goalkeeper
|New signing
|14
|Viktor Gyokeres
|Forward
|New signing
|16
|Christian Norgaard
|Midfielder
|New signing
|22
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Midfielder
|Changed from 53
|29
|Kai Havertz
|Forward
|Unchanged
|36
|Martin Zubimendi
|Midfielder
|New signing
|41
|Declan Rice
|Midfielder
|Unchanged
|49
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Defender
|Unchanged
Arsenal’s Major Jersey Number Changes for 2025/26
David Raya will be taking the No.1 shirt, having worn 22 since arriving at the club and Ethan Nwaneri will be taking the 22 shirt that Raya has vacated. These represent the primary changes among existing players.
The summer’s new signings have claimed several key numbers: Cristhian Mosquera takes number 3, Christian Norgaard wears number 16, and Martin Zubimendi claims number 36. Kepa Arrizabalaga will wear number 13 at Arsenal, while Viktor Gyokeres will take the No 14 shirt at the North London club.
Raya’s switch to the number 1 jersey officially recognizes his status as Arsenal’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. After two seasons wearing 22, the Spanish international inherits the shirt previously worn by Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, and legendary keepers like David Seaman and Pat Jennings.
Read More: Six Years of William Saliba at Arsenal: Stats and Key Performances Across Loan Spells to Becoming a Defensive Colossus
Ethan Nwaneri’s Promotion
Ethan Nwaneri’s move to number 22 signals his elevation from academy prospect to established first-team squad member. The 18-year-old midfielder, who recently signed a lucrative new contract worth £60,000 weekly, takes over the shirt Raya has vacated.
This number change accompanies Nwaneri’s new four-year deal, representing Arsenal’s commitment to their Hale End graduate. The midfielder’s rapid progression from academy football to first-team regular has been one of Arsenal’s success stories.
Read More: Arsenal Player Wages for the 25/26 Season – Number 1 Makes a Hefty €14.56 Million
Myles Lewis-Skelly is sticking with the No.49, maintaining connection to Arsenal’s tradition. The number 49 holds special significance, representing the club’s famous unbeaten run, making Lewis-Skelly’s decision to retain it particularly meaningful.
New Signings Integration
The summer transfer window has brought significant squad reinforcement, with new signings claiming traditional numbers. Cristhian Mosquera takes number 3, Christian Norgaard wears number 16, Martin Zubimendi claims number 36, Kepa Arrizabalaga will wear number 13, and Viktor Gyokeres will take the iconic number 14 shirt.
Gyokeres’ selection of number 14 carries immense significance, following in the footsteps of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. The Swedish striker’s choice demonstrates confidence in matching the expectations that come with this legendary jersey.
Squad Stability
The minimal changes reflect Arsenal’s squad continuity heading into the new season. Key players like Bukayo Saka (7), Martin Odegaard (8), Gabriel Jesus (9), and Kai Havertz (29) retain their established numbers, providing consistency for supporters purchasing replica jerseys.
Declan Rice (41), William Saliba (2), and Gabriel Magalhaes (6) also maintain their current allocations, emphasizing the settled nature of Arsenal’s first-team core. This stability contrasts with previous seasons featuring multiple number changes following significant squad turnover.
Available Numbers
With the major summer signings claiming their preferred numbers, fewer prestigious jerseys remain available for potential late additions. The number 10 shirt, previously vacant since Emile Smith Rowe’s departure, remains unassigned despite speculation it could have suited Gyokeres.
Numbers 21 and other mid-range options provide flexibility for any remaining transfer business, though Arsenal’s squad appears largely settled with their current numerical allocation.
Marketing Implications
Squad number stability benefits Arsenal commercially, allowing supporters to purchase replica jerseys with confidence their chosen player won’t change numbers mid-season. The Raya and Nwaneri changes were announced early, giving fans time to adjust purchasing decisions.
Arsenal’s partnership with Adidas continues into the new season, with jersey sales expected to remain strong given the squad’s settled nature and emerging young talents wearing consistent numbers.
Read More: 5 times Arsenal players were harshly treated by English referees and VAR officials
Arsenal Dragon
Six Years of William Saliba at Arsenal: Stats and Key Performances Across Loan Spells to Becoming a Defensive Colossus
William Saliba’s Arsenal journey represents modern football’s patient approach to talent development. Since arriving from Saint-Étienne in 2019 for £27 million, the French defender has evolved from promising prospect to Premier League’s most reliable center-back.
William Saliba’s Arsenal Career Statistics (2019-2025)
|Season
|Competition
|Appearances
|Goals
|Assists
|Clean Sheets
|Key Stats
|2019-20
|Loan (Saint-Étienne)
|17
|0
|1
|4
|Development season
|2020-21
|Loan (Nice)
|20
|1
|0
|8
|Ligue 1 experience
|2021-22
|Loan (Marseille)
|52
|2
|1
|21
|UECL semi-finals
|2022-23
|Arsenal debut
|38
|2
|1
|16
|PL breakthrough
|2023-24
|Arsenal
|38
|2
|2
|18
|Every PL minute
|2024-25
|Arsenal
|49
|3
|4
|22
|Career-best season
|Total Arsenal
|All competitions
|125
|7
|7
|56
|145 career apps
Statistics current as of July 26, 2025
The Loan Army Graduate
Saliba’s initial Arsenal stint involved strategic loan moves that proved crucial for his development. His 2021-22 season at Marseille was transformational, making 52 appearances and helping them reach the Europa Conference League semi-finals while securing Champions League qualification.
The young defender was named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year, demonstrating the value of Arsenal’s patient approach. Unlike many loan moves that stagnate careers, Saliba’s temporary departures accelerated his growth against varied tactical systems and playing styles.
Read More: Arsenal’s Number 14: The Complete History from Anders Limpar to Viktor Gyokeres
The 2022-23 Breakthrough
Saliba’s Arsenal debut season exceeded all expectations. Partnering Gabriel Magalhães, he formed the Premier League’s most formidable defensive partnership. His 38 appearances yielded 16 clean sheets, with Arsenal conceding just 43 goals – their best defensive record in years.
His composed performances in high-pressure situations, particularly against Manchester City and Liverpool, announced his arrival as a world-class defender. The partnership with Gabriel provided the foundation for Arsenal’s surprise title challenge, finishing just five points behind Manchester City.
Read More: “With a Hint of Jannik Sinner” – Fans Abuzz as Declan Rice Finds “New Golf Partner” in €15 Million Midfielder
The Iron Man Season (2023-24)
Saliba became the first Arsenal outfield player since Lee Dixon in 1989-90 to play every minute of a Premier League season. His 3,420 minutes represented ultimate reliability in an era of rotation and injury management.
The marauding defender won possession 213 times; more than any other central defender in the Premier League, showcasing his proactive defending style. His reading of the game and recovery pace allowed Arsenal to maintain a high defensive line while pressing aggressively.
Read More: How things looked in the English Premier League when Arsenal last faced Bolton Wanderers?
Key Performances
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace (August 2022): Saliba’s Arsenal debut match marked the beginning of his Premier League journey after three years of loan spells. His composed performance announced his readiness for Arsenal’s first team.
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth (2022-23): Saliba scored his first goal for the club in this match, celebrating with characteristic composure that has defined his Arsenal career.
Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United at Old Trafford (May 2024): Saliba delivered a masterclass defensive display in Arsenal’s crucial 1-0 victory, earning a 9/10 rating for his composed performance. His standout moment came with a superb dispossession of Alejandro Garnacho in the second half when the winger was bearing down on Arsenal’s goal. Saliba was instrumental in Arsenal’s clean sheet at Old Trafford, helping maintain their title challenge with a dominant defensive showing that neutralized United’s attacking threats throughout the match.
Saliba’s evolution reflects modern football’s demands on center-backs. His 92% pass accuracy in 2024-25 demonstrates exceptional ball-playing ability, while his aerial dominance (78% win rate) provides defensive security.
His partnership with Gabriel has conceded just 1.2 goals per game over their 87 appearances together, establishing them among Europe’s elite defensive pairings. Saliba’s pace allows Arsenal to defend high while his distribution initiates attacks from deep positions.
International Recognition
Saliba’s Arsenal performances earned France recognition, accumulating 28 caps since his debut in 2022. His inclusion in France’s 2024 European Championship squad validated his rapid development from loan army graduate to international regular.
The £190,000 Investment
Saliba’s current £190,000 weekly wage reflects his importance to Arsenal’s project. His contract until 2027 represents smart business, securing a defender valued at €80 million in today’s market.
From patient loan development to Premier League stalwart, Saliba embodies Arsenal’s modern recruitment philosophy. His six-year journey proves that strategic development trumps immediate gratification in building championship-caliber defenders.
Read More: Ranked: 10 Worst Arsenal Away/Third Kits, Fans wanted a Refund for #3
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines12 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines12 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”