Arsenal’s Next Saka? Scout Report of Max Dowman who is set for First-Team role
Arsenal’s Hale End production line has delivered yet another gem, with technical midfielder Max Dowman set to join Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans for the 2025-26 campaign.
Max Dowman – Scout Report
Player Profile
Age: 19
Position: Central Midfielder (CM/CAM)
Nationality: English
Height: 5’11” (180cm)
Preferred foot: Right
Youth background: Arsenal Academy (Hale End)
Current contract: Runs until 2028 (signed extension in November 2024)
Development Trajectory
Dowman’s ascent through Arsenal’s academy system has been methodical rather than meteoric. He joined the Gunners at the U9 level and has steadily developed while avoiding major injuries that often derail promising careers. His progression accelerated dramatically in the 2023-24 season when he began training regularly with the U21s despite being just 17.
The 2024-25 campaign proved to be his breakthrough season. Dowman made 18 appearances for the U21s in Premier League 2, registering 6 goals and 7 assists. His standout performances earned him a first-team debut in the Europa Conference League group stage in October 2024, where he played 23 minutes against Lazio.
By March 2025, Dowman had established himself as a regular in the first-team matchday squad, making a total of 7 appearances across all competitions by season’s end, including 3 Premier League cameos totaling 65 minutes.
Technical Profile
What immediately stands out about Dowman is his technical security in possession. His first touch is exemplary, often taking the ball on the half-turn to eliminate pressing opponents. His close control in tight spaces resembles that of Martin Ødegaard, allowing him to retain possession under pressure.
His passing range is impressive for his age. During the 2024-25 season with the U21s, Dowman maintained a 91% pass completion rate, while his forward passing accuracy stood at 83% – elite numbers that translate well to first-team football. His vision for progressive passes was evident in his creation of 2.4 chances per 90 minutes in Premier League 2.
Technically, Dowman’s set-piece delivery stands out. He’s already been entrusted with corner and free-kick duties at youth level, delivering 4 assists from set-pieces last season. Arteta’s emphasis on set-piece effectiveness makes this skill particularly valuable.
One area for development remains his shooting technique. While capable of the spectacular – as evidenced by his curling effort against Manchester United’s U21s in April 2025 – he lacks consistent power in his strikes. His expected goals (xG) versus actual goals with the U21s shows a slight underperformance (6.8 xG, 6 goals), suggesting room for improvement in his finishing.
Physical Attributes
Physically, Dowman has undergone significant development over the past 18 months. Training with the first team has accelerated his physical maturation, with Arsenal’s performance team focusing on building his frame to withstand Premier League intensity.
His top speed of 32.4 km/h places him in the middle tier for central midfielders, neither exceptionally quick nor concerningly slow. Where he excels is in his acceleration over short distances (5-10 meters), allowing him to create separation in congested midfield areas.
Endurance data from the 2024-25 season shows Dowman covering an average of 11.2km per 90 minutes with the U21s, comparable to established Premier League midfielders. His high-intensity running metrics suggest he’s capable of meeting the demands of Arteta’s pressing system.
The primary physical concern is his durability in contact situations. Dowman has sometimes been eased off the ball by more physically imposing opponents. This explains the specialized strength program he’s been following since January 2025, focusing on core stability and upper body strength.
Tactical Understanding
Dowman’s footballing intelligence is perhaps his most transferable quality to the first team. His positional awareness is advanced for his age, allowing him to find pockets of space between defensive lines. In the FA Youth Cup run to the semi-finals in 2024, he consistently positioned himself in the half-spaces, becoming the primary progressive passing option for deeper teammates.
His decision-making regarding when to release the ball versus when to carry it has improved significantly. In his limited first-team minutes, Dowman recorded a progressive carrying distance of 72.3 meters per 90 – impressive for a debutant in high-pressure situations.
Defensively, his pressing intelligence stands out. During the U21 campaign, he registered 5.2 successful pressures per 90 minutes, forcing turnovers in dangerous areas. His anticipation of passing lanes led to 1.8 interceptions per 90, placing him in the top quartile for midfielders in Premier League 2.
The primary tactical development area is his defensive positioning when the team loses possession. Occasionally, Dowman has been caught too high up the pitch during defensive transitions, creating vulnerabilities in the midfield structure. This is an aspect Arteta will need to refine.
Comparison and Role in Arteta’s System
Stylistically, Dowman combines elements of several Arsenal midfielders. He possesses the technical security of Ødegaard, some of the positional intelligence of Rice, and hints of the ball-carrying ability of Merino (signed in 2024).
For the 2025-26 season, Dowman appears primed to fill a specific role in Arteta’s squad rotation. With European commitments and the expanded Club World Cup, Arsenal faces a congested fixture list. Dowman’s technical profile makes him an ideal depth option, particularly in matches where Arsenal expects to dominate possession.
The most logical deployment would be in a central midfield three, potentially alongside a more defensively-oriented partner. His spatial awareness and progressive passing would complement Arsenal’s attacking principles, particularly in breaking down low blocks.
The pathway appears clear: initially featuring in cup competitions and as a substitute in league matches, with the opportunity to establish himself as the season progresses. Arteta’s track record with integrating Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe provides the template for Dowman’s incorporation.
Data Highlights (2024-25 Season)
With Arsenal U21s (Premier League 2):
- 18 appearances (16 starts)
- 6 goals, 7 assists
- 91% pass completion
- 2.4 chances created per 90
- 5.2 successful pressures per 90
- 1.8 interceptions per 90
First Team Cameos:
- 7 appearances (0 starts)
- 65 Premier League minutes
- 92% pass completion in first-team minutes
- 72.3m progressive carrying distance per 90
- 87% pass completion in opponent’s half
Tactical Fit and Future Projection
Arteta’s Arsenal has evolved into a possession-dominant side that emphasizes positional play and technical security. Dowman’s profile aligns perfectly with this approach. His comfort receiving between lines and ability to progress play through passes and carries makes him a natural fit for Arsenal’s build-up patterns.
What makes Dowman particularly valuable is his ability to operate in multiple midfield roles. While primarily a central midfielder, he can function as an advanced 8 or as a second pivot in a double 6 formation. This versatility gives Arteta tactical flexibility, particularly when managing squad rotation during congested fixture periods.
Arsenal’s rumored summer pursuits of Victor Gyökeres and Martin Zubimendi could create an ideal developmental environment for Dowman. Sporting CP’s Gyökeres brings elite pressing intensity and finishing that would benefit from a technical connector like Dowman in buildup phases (Checkout Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal move’s Scout report). Meanwhile, Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi – long admired by Arteta – would provide the positional discipline in midfield that could free Dowman for more progressive actions (Checkout Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal move’s tactical explanation). Sources close to Arsenal indicate Zubimendi’s €60m release clause remains active, while Sporting demand €100m for Gyökeres despite his contract running until 2028. Either arrival would complement rather than block Dowman’s pathway, particularly with the expanded fixture list in 2025-26.
Looking ahead, Dowman’s development arc suggests he could establish himself as a first-team regular by the 2026-27 season. His technical ceiling appears high enough to potentially challenge for a starting role, particularly if he continues developing physically and improves his defensive positioning.
The parallels with Emile Smith Rowe’s integration (before his injury struggles) are evident, though Dowman appears to have a more robust physical profile at the same age. Arsenal’s decision to sign him to a long-term contract in November 2024 speaks to their confidence in his potential.
Conclusion
Max Dowman represents the continuation of Hale End’s tradition of producing technically refined midfielders. His imminent integration into Arsenal’s first-team setup reflects both his individual development and Arteta’s commitment to youth progression.
While expectations should remain measured – most young players experience inconsistency during their breakthrough seasons – Dowman has the technical foundation and tactical understanding to contribute meaningfully in 2025-26.
The key determining factors for his ceiling will be his physical development, particularly regarding duels and transition moments, and whether he can translate his decisive final-third contributions from youth football to senior level.
For Arteta, Dowman represents not just squad depth but a potential long-term solution in midfield. The 2025-26 season will be about managed integration and careful development rather than immediate impact. However, if his trajectory continues, Arsenal may have another homegrown star in the making – one who embodies the technical and tactical principles the club has become known for under Arteta’s stewardship.
3 Tactical Reasons Why Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal Makes Perfect Sense
Arsenal’s pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has intensified as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad for the 2025/26 campaign. After finishing runners-up in the Premier League last season, the Gunners are determined to find the final pieces needed to dethrone Manchester City and Liverpool. The Spanish midfielder has a €60m release clause that Arsenal seem increasingly willing to trigger. Here’s why this transfer makes perfect tactical sense for the North London club.
1. The Ideal Partey Replacement
Thomas Partey’s injury struggles and advancing age have forced Arsenal to look for a long-term successor at the base of midfield. At 32, the Ghanaian’s influence has waned, and his contract situation remains unresolved heading into the summer.
Zubimendi offers a natural replacement with a similar profile but with clear tactical upgrades. The Spaniard’s positioning discipline is exceptional, averaging just 1.2 fouls per 90 minutes last season compared to Partey’s 1.8. This discipline is crucial in Arsenal’s system where the defensive midfielder often finds himself isolated during counterattacks.
What sets Zubimendi apart is his progressive passing. He completed 91.7% of his passes last season while still averaging 7.4 progressive passes per 90 minutes. This combination of security and progression is exactly what Arteta demands from his deepest midfielder.
“We need players who can handle the ball under pressure but also understand the defensive responsibilities,” Arteta told reporters last month when asked about midfield targets. “The profile we’re looking for is very specific.”
2. Tactical Flexibility That Enhances Arsenal’s System
Arteta has shifted between a 4-3-3 and a 4-2-3-1, depending on opposition and player availability. Zubimendi’s versatility allows him to excel in both systems.
In a single pivot role, the 26-year-old’s spatial awareness and defensive anticipation (2.1 interceptions per game last season) give Arsenal’s creative midfielders like Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice freedom to advance. When deployed in a double pivot, his complementary skill set alongside Rice creates a balanced midfield partnership where both players can take turns joining attacks.
This tactical flexibility was on full display during Real Sociedad’s Champions League campaign, where Imanol Alguacil alternated between systems depending on the opposition. Against Liverpool last November, Zubimendi controlled the midfield, completing 63 passes with a 94% success rate while making 8 ball recoveries.
Real Sociedad sporting director Roberto Olabe recently acknowledged the interest: “Martin is a special player who understands the game at an elite level. There’s interest from several clubs, which is natural given his performances. We want him to stay, but we respect his ambitions.”
The Gyökeres-Zubimendi Connection
Arsenal’s plan for the double swoop of Zubimendi and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres signals clear tactical intent from Arteta. (You can checkout our Scout report and SWOT analysis of Gyokores’ move to Arsenal here) The Swedish striker’s explosive form in Portugal, netting 38 goals across all competitions last season, addresses Arsenal’s need for a clinical finisher. Gyökeres’s ability to play as both a traditional number nine and drift into channels perfectly complements Zubimendi’s progressive passing range. The Spaniard’s average of 5.2 passes into the final third per 90 minutes would provide direct service to Gyökeres, whose movement behind defensive lines was responsible for 14 of his goals coming from through balls last season. “Viktor provides that cutting edge we’ve sometimes lacked in decisive moments,” explained Arsenal’s technical director. “Combined with a midfielder of Zubimendi’s caliber who can find him quickly in transition, we believe we’ve addressed two critical areas of our tactical setup.” This midfield-striker axis could finally give Arsenal the spine needed to consistently break down defensive blocks while maintaining the structural integrity that has made them title contenders.
3. Enhanced Build-Up Against High-Pressing Teams
One area where Arsenal occasionally struggled last season was breaking through aggressive pressing systems employed by teams like Manchester City, Liverpool, and increasingly, Manchester United under Ruben Amorim.
Zubimendi’s press resistance and composure would provide a significant upgrade in Arsenal’s first phase build-up. He was dispossessed just 0.7 times per 90 minutes last season, compared to Jorginho’s 1.3 and Partey’s 1.1. This ability to keep possession under pressure prevents dangerous turnovers in critical areas.
What makes the Spaniard stand out is his vertical ball progression. While maintaining possession is important, Zubimendi doesn’t simply recycle possession sideways or backward. He averaged 5.2 passes into the final third per 90 minutes last season, demonstrating his ability to break lines and connect with forward players.
Former Arsenal midfielder and current technical advisor Jack Wilshere observed: “When you face teams that press high, you need someone who can receive on the half-turn and play forward quickly. From what I’ve seen, Zubimendi has that quality in abundance.”
A Missing Piece in Arsenal’s Title Puzzle
As Arsenal prepare for another title challenge, securing a midfielder of Zubimendi’s caliber could prove decisive. His combination of defensive reliability, press resistance, and progressive passing aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s tactical needs.
While the €60m release clause represents a significant investment, Zubimendi’s prime age (26) and skill set make him an ideal long-term acquisition. With Partey’s future uncertain and Jorginho entering the twilight of his career, the timing of this move makes perfect sense.
A source close to the negotiations revealed: “Arsenal have done their homework on Zubimendi for over a year. They see him as the final piece in the midfield puzzle. The player is attracted to the project and working with Arteta, though his connection to Real Sociedad makes this a difficult decision.”
If Arsenal can convince the Spaniard to leave his boyhood club, they would be acquiring not just a defensive midfielder, but the tactical key that could finally unlock Premier League success under Arteta.
Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Why Viktor Gyökeres Could Transform Arteta’s Attack
After lighting up the Portuguese league with Sporting CP, Viktor Gyökeres has emerged as a serious target for Arsenal. The Swedish striker’s combination of power, clinical finishing and tactical intelligence could be exactly what Mikel Arteta needs to take the Gunners to the next level.
The 26-year-old has been nothing short of sensational since joining Sporting from Coventry City. According to FBref data, Gyökeres has netted 26 goals in 29 matches across all competitions this season, including 11 in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. His transformation under Rúben Amorim and now under Rui Borges has been remarkable, evolving from Championship striker to one of Europe’s most coveted forwards.
Arsenal’s current forward options have delivered inconsistent returns. While Kai Havertz has adapted admirably to the false nine role, recruiting a natural striker with Gyökeres’ profile would add a new dimension to Arsenal’s attack. His ability to play as a lone striker would allow Arteta to maintain tactical flexibility while giving his creative midfielders a reliable target.
What makes Gyökeres particularly appealing is his all-around game. Standing at 6’2″, he offers aerial presence, but it’s his technical ability that sets him apart. Opta stats show his 83.2% pass completion rate this season demonstrates he can contribute to Arsenal’s intricate build-up play. Additionally, FotMob data confirms Gyökeres has registered seven assists, showing he’s more than just a finisher.
From a tactical perspective, Gyökeres excels at creating space through intelligent movement. His heat maps from FBref show extensive coverage across the final third, dropping deep to link play before bursting into the box. This mobility would complement Arsenal’s fluid attacking patterns, particularly benefiting players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard who thrive when combining with a mobile center-forward.
Defensively, Gyökeres contributes too. According to FotMob, he averages 3.7 ball recoveries per 90 minutes – impressive numbers for a striker and essential for Arsenal’s pressing system.
As reported by The Athletic, Gyökeres has a €100 million release clause in his Sporting contract. While this represents significant investment, at 26, he is entering his prime. His consistent progression from Championship to Champions League level suggests he has the mentality to handle the Premier League’s intensity.
If Arsenal are serious about challenging Manchester City‘s dominance, securing a striker of Gyökeres’ caliber along with the potential move of Martin Zubimendi (we have covered the tactical analysis of the move here), could be the final piece in Arteta’s carefully constructed puzzle.
SWOT Analysis: Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal
Strengths
Physical Presence: At 6’2″, Gyökeres brings a physical dimension Arsenal currently lack in their forward line. According to FBref data, he wins 52% of his aerial duels, significantly higher than any current Arsenal striker.
Finishing Ability: His conversion rate of 22.7% (FotMob) demonstrates elite finishing. This season alone, he’s scored 26 goals across all competitions for Sporting CP.
Tactical Flexibility: As reported by The Athletic, Gyökeres has thrived in both single and double-striker systems under Amorim. This versatility would give Arteta multiple tactical options.
Prime Age: At 26, he combines experience with peak physical condition. Transfermarkt data suggests forwards typically maintain peak performance until 30-31, giving Arsenal potentially 4-5 years of prime productivity.
Pressing Ability: Opta stats show he averages 5.3 pressures per 90 minutes in the final third, aligning perfectly with Arsenal’s high-intensity pressing system.
Weaknesses
Premier League Unproven: Despite excelling in Portugal, the Premier League represents a significant step up in quality and intensity. His previous Championship stint at Coventry, while successful (22 goals in his final season per FotMob), isn’t definitive proof he can excel in England’s top flight.
Cost Efficiency: The €100 million release clause reported by Record would represent over 50% of Arsenal’s typical annual transfer budget, potentially limiting other reinforcements.
Adaptation Period: According to Tifo Football analysis, players arriving from Portugal typically require 3-6 months to adapt to Premier League pace and physicality, potentially delaying immediate impact.
Limited Champions League Experience: With just one season in Europe’s elite competition, big-stage experience remains relatively limited compared to established elite strikers.
Opportunities
Partnership Potential: His technical ability (83.2% pass completion rate per Opta) suggests excellent combination potential with creative players like Ødegaard and Saka.
Set-Piece Threat: Arsenal ranks 3rd in set-piece goals this season (Premier League official stats). Gyökeres’ aerial ability could significantly improve this aspect.
Long-term Solution: At 26, he could solve Arsenal’s center-forward position for the foreseeable future, bringing stability to a position that’s seen significant rotation since Aubameyang’s departure.
Threats
Competition for Signature: According to Fabrizio Romano, multiple clubs including Chelsea and PSG are monitoring Gyökeres, potentially driving up the price or complicating negotiations.
Adaptation to Premier League Defenses: FBref defensive metrics show Premier League teams average 12% more defensive pressures than the Primeira Liga, potentially limiting his effectiveness initially.
Transfer Market Variables: Economic constraints at Arsenal (reported by The Athletic) mean committing €100 million to one player represents significant risk if performance doesn’t translate.
System Dependence: Questions remain whether Gyökeres’ excellence is partially system-dependent, having flourished specifically under Amorim’s tactical approach at Sporting.
What happened the last time Arsenal were beaten at the Old Trafford by Manchester United?
Here is how the things panned out the last time Arsenal were beaten by Manchester United at the Old Trafford
It’s that time of the season again. Arsenal visit Old Trafford in search of revenge for their exit from the FA Cup against Manchester United earlier this year. The Gunners were beaten on penalties, after failing to capitalize on a 10-man Man United, that too at the Emirates.
Arsenal’s grip on the title race has largely weakened in recent weeks following the absence of proper attackers and injuries to key players. However, they will look to keep the faint glimmer of hope alive during their visit to Manchester.
With the fixture coming up in a couple of days, here is a look at the last time Manchester United beat Arsenal at Old Trafford:
Arsenal were looking stronger than even at the start of the 2022/23 season. The return of William Saliba strengthened their defense and provided the much needed partner for the ever-reliable Gabriel Magalhaes. New-signing Gabriel Jesus was finding the back of the net with ease, and Martin Odegaard was showing elite levels of creativity.
The Gunners had a perfect record going into Old Trafford, winning their first 5 games with ease. Manchester United weren’t that behind either, after a rather rough start to the season, they had won three on the trot.
Manchester United’s then-debutant Antony jumped right into the scene
No sooner did Antony sign for Manchester United, than he announced his arrival. The Brazilian who is now on loan to Real Betis Balompie, broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with a clean left-footed finish from inside the box. The United faithful believed that their savior winger had arrived, and what transpired afterward is history.
Arsenal then leveled the game in the 60th minute through the talismanic Bukayo Saka. But the visitors’ joy lasted just 6 minutes after Bruno Fernandes’ impeccable through ball found Marcus Rashford who expertly found the back of the net. The Englishman doubled the lead after Christian Eriksen squared him up inside the box. The Gunners’ perfect start to the season had ended, even as the Red Devils celebrated four wins on the trot.
