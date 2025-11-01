Maxwel Cornet – Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Maxwel Cornet is an Ivorian professional football player who plays as a left-winger and full-back for the Series A club Genoa, and in this article, we will see more about the player’s net worth, salary, endorsements, wife, tattoos, cars, and more.

Maxwel joined the English club West Ham on August 5, 2022, on a 5-year contract worth €20.7 million. He has represented the Ivorian nation since 2017. Ever since then, he played 30 matches for 6 years for his nation. He moved to Southampton in 2024 and then he made his way to Genoa on loan from West Ham United.

The talented winger/defender is eager to show his worth to reach a top level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Maxwel Cornet joined the English club West Ham on August 5, 2022, on a 5-year contract worth €20.7 million. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Maxwel Cornet Net Worth and Salary

When the Ivorian footballer Maxwel joined the English club West Ham, his salary and net worth gradually increased. The current net worth of Maxwel is estimated at 24 million Euros. The market value of the Ivorian footballer is 15 million Euros as of 2026 by Transfermarkt. He has been earning £64,000 per week as a member of the English club West Ham United.

Maxwel Cornet Club Career

Maxwel made his debut for Metz in the third tier of French football in 2012. He signed for Ligue 1 club Lyon in 2015 and made his league debut against his former club Metz on 25 January 2015. He scored his first goal for Lyon on 23 October 2015 as an 89th-minute substitute in a 3-0 home win over Toulouse.

In January 2020, Cornet was tested at the left-back position by Lyon’s coach Rudi Garcia and became the club’s starting left-back for the rest of the season. He scored a goal against Manchester City in the 2019–20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals which Lyon won 3–1 and progressed to the semi-finals.

The current net worth of Maxwel Cornet is estimated at 8 million Euros. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

On 29 August 2021, Cornet signed for Premier League club Burnley for a €15 million fee on a five-year deal. He made his Burnley debut as a substitute in a 1–0 defeat against Arsenal on 18 September, replacing Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson in a 2–2 draw against Leicester City on 25 September. He finished the season as the team’s top scorer with nine goals in 26 appearances. On 5 August 2022, Cornet joined West Ham United for an undisclosed fee from Burnley.

Maxwel Cornet International Career

Maxwel Cornet represents the Ivory Coast national football team at the international level. He made his debut for the team in a friendly match against Angola in November 2015. Since then, he has become a regular member of the squad and has been a key player for the team in several tournaments.

Cornet has represented Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations, including the 2017 edition, where he scored two goals in four appearances. He also played in the 2019 edition, where he helped Ivory Coast reach the quarter-finals before being knocked out by Algeria.

Maxwel Cornet made his Burnley debut as a substitute in a 1–0 defeat against Arsenal on 18 September, replacing Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson in a 2–2 draw against Leicester City on 25 September. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

In addition to the African Cup of Nations, Cornet has also played in the World Cup qualifiers for Ivory Coast. He scored his first international goal for Ivory Coast in a World Cup qualifier against Mali in October 2017. He has since gone on to score several more goals for his country.

Overall, Cornet has been an important player for Ivory Coast and is considered one of the team’s most promising talents. He is expected to play a key role for the team in future tournaments.

Maxwel Cornet family

Gnaly Albert Maxwel Cornet was born on 27 September 1996, Ivory Coast. His father made them fly over to the ivory coast from France in order to make him play football. There are no more details about Cornet.

Maxwel Cornet Wife – Melissa Cornet

Maxwel Cornet married Melissa and has been leading a happy life together since. The couple was blessed with three sons and Cornet has been spotted spending some quality time with them.

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley reacts after scoring a goal which is later disallowed during the Premier League match between Burnley and Leicester City. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Maxwel Cornet Sponsors and Endorsements

The talented Ivorian footballer has no sponsors as of 2022. But for his standards and talent, he might get sponsorship soon. The player has not been seen endorsing any brands on his social media account.

Maxwel Cornet Cars and Tattoos

The player has not been spotted driving any cars in the streets of Ivory Coast. But it is certain that the player might have some good collections of cars in his garage. Maxwel has a tattoo of a wildcat on his left back, and an elephant on his right arm.

