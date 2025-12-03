Manchester United Skipper Continues Impressive England Run With Commanding Display Against Ghana

Manchester United captain Maya Le Tissier delivered another solid performance for England in Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Ghana at St Mary’s Stadium, completing the full 90 minutes as the Lionesses closed out 2025 with consecutive clean sheets.

The 23-year-old centre-back completed 96% of her 102 passes while making three clearances and blocking one goal-bound effort in Southampton.

https://twitter.com/stattorino/status/1991210090964128021

Defensive Statistics Highlight Dominance

Le Tissier won three of four aerial duels against Ghana and made six recoveries throughout the contest, demonstrating her growing comfort at international level.

Maya Le Tissier

England v Ghana

DECEMBER 2, 2025

Maya Le Tissier registered one interception and was not dribbled past during the entire match, maintaining the defensive solidity Sarina Wiegman demanded from her back line. The Manchester United defender partnered with Lotte Wubben-Moy in central defence for the friendly.

Starting Position Under Scrutiny

The clean sheet represented Le Tissier’s second consecutive start at centre-back for England following Saturday’s 8-0 demolition of China at Wembley. However, her long-term position remains uncertain with Leah Williamson, Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter all absent from this camp through injury or rest.

https://twitter.com/Lionesses/status/1995960462350106751

Wiegman has previously stated she views Le Tissier primarily as a right-back rather than a centre-back, creating doubt about her role when all defenders return to fitness.

Question Marks Over 2026 Role

England face a potential selection dilemma when World Cup qualifying begins in the New Year. Le Tissier has seized her opportunity during the injury absences, keeping consecutive clean sheets and displaying composure on the ball.

https://twitter.com/la_wre_/status/1994856356000768337

Yet the return of Williamson, Carter and Greenwood could force her back to full-back or onto the bench despite recent form suggesting she deserves to retain the starting centre-back role alongside one of England’s established defenders.

