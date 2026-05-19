Megan Walsh Wins West Ham Women Save of the Season Award for Stunning Reflex Stop Against Chelsea

Megan Walsh picked up the Save of the Season award at West Ham United Women’s end-of-season ceremony on Saturday evening, and nobody who saw the save in question would argue with the result for even a second.

An unbelievable stop at Villa Park 🧤🤯



Megan Walsh is your 2025/26 Save of the Season winner ⚒️ — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) May 17, 2026

The moment came against Chelsea earlier in the campaign. With the Blues appearing certain to score from close range, Walsh somehow found the reactions to push the effort away.

It was the kind of stop that makes you rewind the footage just to work out how she did it. Supporters backed it heavily in the online vote, and the replay on the big screen during the ceremony drew a response that said everything about how special the moment was.

Why Walsh Has Been So Important This Season

This award is not just about one save, as good as that save was. Walsh has been West Ham’s most reliable performer throughout what has been a challenging season for the club.

This is a Megan Walsh appreciation post 🧤⛔️ pic.twitter.com/MXx5qtPTWM — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) May 5, 2026

She kept them in matches they had no right to be in, produced important stops at crucial moments and brought a calmness and assurance between the posts that the team genuinely needed. Goalkeepers rarely get enough credit in women’s football and Walsh deserves a lot more of it.

Humble in Victory

After collecting her award, Walsh was quick to deflect credit toward her teammates, pointing out that goalkeepers always rely on the players in front of them. That kind of attitude is exactly why she is so well-regarded within the squad and among the fanbase.

Crucial saves that sealed the win ⛔️



Megan Walsh 🧤👏 pic.twitter.com/KB6xqj0QKz — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) October 9, 2025

Heading Into Next Season With Momentum

Walsh has firmly established herself as one of West Ham’s most trusted players. With the club expected to strengthen over the summer under Rita Guarino, having a goalkeeper of her quality already in place is a genuine foundation to build from.

Keepin' it Claret & Blue 🧤



Megan Walsh, 2027 🖊️ pic.twitter.com/GdSIBldXD6 — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) July 22, 2025

Also read: West Ham Captain Katrina Gorry to Leave Club at End of Season After Turning Down New Contract in Best Interests of Family