Chelsea Dragon
Megan Walsh Wins West Ham Women Save of the Season Award for Stunning Reflex Stop Against Chelsea
Megan Walsh picked up the Save of the Season award at West Ham United Women’s end-of-season ceremony on Saturday evening, and nobody who saw the save in question would argue with the result for even a second.
The moment came against Chelsea earlier in the campaign. With the Blues appearing certain to score from close range, Walsh somehow found the reactions to push the effort away.
It was the kind of stop that makes you rewind the footage just to work out how she did it. Supporters backed it heavily in the online vote, and the replay on the big screen during the ceremony drew a response that said everything about how special the moment was.
Why Walsh Has Been So Important This Season
This award is not just about one save, as good as that save was. Walsh has been West Ham’s most reliable performer throughout what has been a challenging season for the club.
She kept them in matches they had no right to be in, produced important stops at crucial moments and brought a calmness and assurance between the posts that the team genuinely needed. Goalkeepers rarely get enough credit in women’s football and Walsh deserves a lot more of it.
Humble in Victory
After collecting her award, Walsh was quick to deflect credit toward her teammates, pointing out that goalkeepers always rely on the players in front of them. That kind of attitude is exactly why she is so well-regarded within the squad and among the fanbase.
Heading Into Next Season With Momentum
Walsh has firmly established herself as one of West Ham’s most trusted players. With the club expected to strengthen over the summer under Rita Guarino, having a goalkeeper of her quality already in place is a genuine foundation to build from.
Also read: West Ham Captain Katrina Gorry to Leave Club at End of Season After Turning Down New Contract in Best Interests of Family
Chelsea Dragon
Gabby George Sends Message to Man United Women Fans After Chelsea Defeat as Veteran Defender Vows to Come Back Stronger
Manchester United Women ended their 2025/26 campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a result that summed up a season that promised more than it ultimately delivered.
Missing out on Champions League qualification stings, and it should, because this squad is capable of better.
Gabby George spoke to the club’s media after the final whistle and delivered exactly the kind of message supporters needed to hear. No excuses, no deflection, just honesty and a clear desire to raise the standard next season.
George Honest About a Difficult Afternoon
The veteran defender acknowledged United pushed hard for an equaliser that never arrived, pointing to chances that went begging rather than a lack of effort or intent.
The match was also complicated by injuries to full backs Anna Sandberg and Jayde Riviere, forcing a formation change to a back three mid-game. George was candid about how disruptive that was, but gave credit to the players who stepped in, with Fridolina Rolfo and Hanna Lundkvist both doing what was asked of them.
Comfortable in the Centre, Happy Anywhere
George played the full 90 minutes at centre back and made it clear that is a position she is entirely at home in, pointing to a decade of experience there. Her versatility is one of her biggest assets and Marc Skinner clearly values it. Ten defensive contributions in a single match tells you everything about how much she put in.
Eyes Already on Next Season
George was direct about what this squad wants. European football, Champions League spots, a step forward. The fact they came close this season without quite getting there should fuel the rebuild rather than define it. United are already linked with Spanish full back Andrea Medina, and the summer window cannot come soon enough.
Also read: Gemma Bonner Writes Emotional Farewell Letter to Liverpool Women Supporters After Nine Years and 186 WSL Appearances
Chelsea Dragon
Millie Bright Rules Out Manchester United Move and Confirms Chelsea Ambassador Role After Retiring From Professional Football
Millie Bright has put the Manchester United speculation to bed in the most emphatic way possible. Speaking at the Women’s Football Awards, the Chelsea legend made clear she had no intention of ever pulling on a red shirt, delivering one of the more satisfying retirement announcements women’s football has seen in a while.
Bright joined Chelsea from Doncaster Belles back in 2014 and leaves having made 314 appearances, won eight WSL titles, six FA Cups and four League Cups. She also earned 88 England caps and was a key figure in the Euro 2022 triumph on home soil before stepping back from international football last summer. A career that deserves every bit of recognition it receives.
The United Rumours Were Never Going to Happen
The reports linking Bright with a move to Manchester United were always going to amount to nothing, and she confirmed exactly that at the Women’s Football Awards. Her words were unambiguous.
Chelsea is the only club she has ever represented and that is how it stays. Some players simply do not do cross-town or cross-rivalry transfers, and Bright is very much one of those players.
What She Is Doing Next
Rather than walking away from football entirely, Bright is staying at Chelsea in a formal capacity. The club has confirmed she will serve as a club ambassador while continuing her existing work as a trustee for the Chelsea Foundation. She will attend games, work with sponsors and spend more time with the women’s team than her playing schedule ever allowed. Genuinely exciting for the club.
Taking the Summer First
Before any of that begins, Bright is doing what she absolutely should after over a decade at the top level. Family time, proper holidays and a real switch-off. She has more than earned it.
Also read: Tottenham Women Eye Aston Villa Star Kirsty Hanson in What Would Be One of the Summer’s Most Significant WSL Transfers
Chelsea Dragon
Lauren James Named Chelsea Women’s Player of the Season for Second Time After Stunning Second Half of Campaign
Lauren James has been voted Chelsea Women’s Player of the Season for 2025/26 by Blues supporters, claiming more than 30 per cent of the fan vote to secure the award for the second time in her career at the club.
The England international will receive the trophy ahead of Chelsea’s final WSL fixture against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, a fitting stage for a player who has delivered some of the most memorable moments of the season.
A Season That Started Late but Finished Brilliantly
James missed the early part of the campaign through injury, having helped England retain the European Championship over the summer. She made her return in a UEFA Women’s Champions League win over St Polten, forcing an own goal on her comeback, and never looked back from there.
Across 17 matches in the second half of the season she contributed 10 goals and three assists, a return that underlines just how decisive she became once fully fit. She also surpassed 100 appearances for Chelsea in January.
The Moments That Defined Her Season
There were several standout contributions. James was named player of the match in the League Cup final after helping Chelsea beat Manchester United 2-0. She scored a stunning long-range left-footed effort against Arsenal in the Champions League.
She also contributed a goal and assist in a win over Aston Villa, and struck twice at Leicester City to help secure European football for next season.
Making History at Chelsea
By winning the award for a second time, James joins an elite group. Only Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert have previously claimed the Chelsea Women’s Player of the Season on more than one occasion.
Having signed a new four-year contract in March, James is clearly at the centre of everything Chelsea are building heading into 2026/27.
Also read: Chelsea Women to Make History in New Zealand This Summer With Two Pre-Season Tour Fixtures Confirmed
Home » Dragon Feeds » West Ham Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”