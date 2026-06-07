Melvine Malard Steals Show for France as Manchester United Women Stars Feature Across World Cup Qualifying Fixtures

Melvine Malard was the standout Manchester United Women performer on Friday as the French forward proved decisive in her nation’s 2-0 victory over Poland. While her club teammate Ella Toone struggled in England’s embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Spain, Malard reminded everyone exactly why there is such strong interest in her signature from NWSL clubs.

𝟰𝟬 𝘀𝗲́𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 et 𝟭𝟯𝗲̀𝗺𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝘁 en Bleue pour @MelvineMalard hier face à la Pologne ⚽️🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/wgeLaYHPAc — Equipe de France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) June 6, 2026

The France striker opened scoring early in the second half when she was played through on goal and her shot deflected past the goalkeeper. That was clinical finishing when the moment called for it. She then provided an assist for Sandy Baltimore’s finish into the roof of the net, combining intelligence off the ball with her ability to create space for teammates.

Melvine 🔥



Our #️⃣9️⃣ scored and assisted during Friday's #FIFAWWC qualifier against Poland 👏 pic.twitter.com/0AzpttTdhd — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) June 7, 2026

That is the complete forward package displayed over 90 minutes against a competitive opponent.

Toone’s night contrasted sharply. She started on the right of midfield for England but made little impression as the Lionesses were dismantled by Spain. She was substituted after 59 minutes, replaced by Beth Mead. It is difficult to judge individual performances in such a comprehensive team defeat, but Toone’s evening exemplified England’s broader struggle to match Spain’s intensity and technical quality.

🚨 𝗟’𝗢𝗨𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗗𝗨 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘 𝗗𝗘 𝗠𝗘𝗟𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗗 🇫🇷 𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗘 𝗔̀ 𝗟𝗔 𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗡𝗘 ! ⚽️



🎥 @M6plusofficiel pic.twitter.com/bvkaWKYuoT — Première Ligue Reporter (@clem_reporter) June 5, 2026

The Broader United Representation

Safia Middleton-Patel started in goal for Wales against Montenegro in a 1-1 draw. Julia Zigiotti and Anna Sandberg both played 90 minutes for Sweden in their 2-1 loss to Denmark.

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⚽️🅰️ Melvine Malard (played 68 mins) scored and assisted in France's 2-0 win over Poland in World Cup Qualifying.#mufc #MUWomen pic.twitter.com/PlcmatbBFL — RedReveal (@RedReveal) June 5, 2026

Dominique Janssen scored a penalty for the Netherlands in a 3-2 defeat to Ireland. Lea Schuller and Elisabeth Terland faced each other in Germany’s 2-0 win over Norway, though neither forward found the net.

The Malard Factor

This was exactly the kind of performance that attracts international interest. Malard combined consistency, intelligence and clinical finishing. She showed why clubs are willing to pursue her aggressively in the transfer market.

The stats speak for themselves 🔥💯



Watch all of Melvine's goal involvements from 2025/26 now ➡️ https://t.co/GSHL0TD1Bf pic.twitter.com/3IwhLmEtGd — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) June 5, 2026

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