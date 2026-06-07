Manchester United
Melvine Malard Steals Show for France as Manchester United Women Stars Feature Across World Cup Qualifying Fixtures
Melvine Malard was the standout Manchester United Women performer on Friday as the French forward proved decisive in her nation’s 2-0 victory over Poland. While her club teammate Ella Toone struggled in England’s embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Spain, Malard reminded everyone exactly why there is such strong interest in her signature from NWSL clubs.
The France striker opened scoring early in the second half when she was played through on goal and her shot deflected past the goalkeeper. That was clinical finishing when the moment called for it. She then provided an assist for Sandy Baltimore’s finish into the roof of the net, combining intelligence off the ball with her ability to create space for teammates.
That is the complete forward package displayed over 90 minutes against a competitive opponent.
Toone’s night contrasted sharply. She started on the right of midfield for England but made little impression as the Lionesses were dismantled by Spain. She was substituted after 59 minutes, replaced by Beth Mead. It is difficult to judge individual performances in such a comprehensive team defeat, but Toone’s evening exemplified England’s broader struggle to match Spain’s intensity and technical quality.
The Broader United Representation
Safia Middleton-Patel started in goal for Wales against Montenegro in a 1-1 draw. Julia Zigiotti and Anna Sandberg both played 90 minutes for Sweden in their 2-1 loss to Denmark.
Dominique Janssen scored a penalty for the Netherlands in a 3-2 defeat to Ireland. Lea Schuller and Elisabeth Terland faced each other in Germany’s 2-0 win over Norway, though neither forward found the net.
The Malard Factor
This was exactly the kind of performance that attracts international interest. Malard combined consistency, intelligence and clinical finishing. She showed why clubs are willing to pursue her aggressively in the transfer market.
Also read: Airbnb and WSL Football Launch £1 Million Player Accommodation Fund to Support Transfers Across League
Manchester United
Marc Skinner’s Future at Manchester United Secured Short-Term as CEO Omar Berrada Backs Continued Collaboration
Marc Skinner’s position at Manchester United Women appears safe for now after CEO Omar Berrada gave qualified backing to the manager in a recent podcast interview.
Berrada suggested the club would continue working with Skinner and his backroom team heading into next season, though the endorsement was measured rather than enthusiastic. It is enough to secure his short-term future, but it falls far short of the ringing vote of confidence a manager would ideally want.
United had a genuinely mixed campaign. They qualified for the Champions League and navigated the league phase competently, beating Atletico Madrid to set up a quarter-final against Bayern Munich. That run was impressive and unexpected. But they lost 5-3 on aggregate to the German side and also surrendered their first-ever League Cup final to Chelsea.
More damaging was their collapse in the league. They finished fourth, missing out on Champions League football next season, and won just one of their final ten matches.
Berrada’s comments focused on pride in the Champions League campaign while acknowledging the WSL shortfall. He spoke about falling short of top-three ambitions but framed it as part of the difficulty of competing on multiple fronts. That language protects Skinner without truly defending him. It is what you say about a manager you are giving time to, not one you believe in.
The Player Problem
The real concern is not Skinner’s safety but the uncertainty surrounding key personnel. Ella Toone, Elisabeth Terland, and Melvine Malard all have questions hovering over their futures. If those players depart, Skinner’s job becomes considerably harder.
The Summer Matters
Andrea Medina’s arrival as a Spanish full-back is a positive first step. But United need more. A strong transfer window could shift the narrative entirely.
Also read: Arsenal Set Precedent for Women’s Football Integration With Joint Trophy Parade as Clubs Urged to Follow Lead
Manchester United
Ella Toone Says Hip Injury Taught Her Massive Lesson About Body Care as England Prepare for Spain World Cup Qualifier
Ella Toone has emerged from a four-month injury absence with a clear understanding of what she needs to do differently going forward. The Manchester United midfielder sustained a complicated hip stress fracture caused by overuse and missed significant portions of the season, including crucial World Cup qualifying matches for England in March and April.
She returned for United’s final three league games and played in last week’s World Sevens tournament as the Reds finished runners-up to Chelsea. Now she is back in the England camp for Friday’s qualifier against Spain in Mallorca, a match that will secure automatic World Cup qualification for Brazil 2027 if the Lionesses avoid defeat.
Toone was brutally honest about what her body told her during the recovery process. She acknowledged she is no longer 18 and that her body has endured plenty of wear and tear. The injury forced her to confront the reality that recovery and rest are not luxuries but necessities if she wants to prolong her career. During rehabilitation, she kept fit through swimming while watching teammates thrive in her absence.
Learning the Hard Way
The injury cost United dearly. Toone’s absence contributed to them missing out on European football next season after failing to finish in the top three. That is a significant consequence of injury management failure, both hers and potentially the club’s in terms of managing workload.
Competition and Perspective
While Toone was sidelined, players like Lucia Kendall, Laura Blindkilde Brown and Jess Park stepped up. That is natural progression. But it also means Toone cannot assume her place. She has to earn it back through performance, not sentiment.
The Road Ahead
Toone says she plays best without pressure. That mindset will be crucial as she reintegrates into the England setup and fights for her shirt back. Ella Toone learned massive lesson from hip injury. Manchester United midfielder returns for England vs Spain World Cup qualifier after four-month absence.
Also read: Ella Toone Hints at Manchester United Exit as Striker Weighs Future With Year Remaining on Contract
Manchester United
Manchester United Face Battle to Keep Melvine Malard as Two NWSL Clubs Lodge Bids for French Striker
Manchester United are facing the prospect of losing Melvine Malard this summer, with two NWSL clubs already submitting bids for the French forward.
The 25-year-old is entering the final year of her contract and has become a target for teams competing in the Champions League, giving her plenty of options to explore.
Malard has been one of United’s most consistent attacking threats since joining in 2023. She scored six league goals last season and four in the Champions League, including in the quarter-final against Bayern Munich. Over the weekend in the World Sevens tournament, she was electric, scoring six goals as United reached the final before losing to Chelsea. Her form has attracted serious interest from across the Atlantic.
The timing is problematic for United. They finished fourth in the WSL, missing out on European football entirely. They have won nothing this season after losing the League Cup final to Chelsea in March and finishing as runners-up in the World Sevens. For a player of Malard’s quality and ambition, those results may be difficult to accept. She will be thinking about where she can win trophies and compete at the highest level.
The Contract Situation is Key
Malard’s contract expires next year, which gives her leverage. United cannot afford to lose her for nothing, but they also cannot force her to stay if she wants to leave. They will need to offer her something compelling: either a new deal with better terms or accept that she will depart.
What United Need to Do
Marc Skinner’s rebuild requires keeping his best players. Losing Malard would be a major setback to any ambitions United have of challenging for titles next season. The club needs to move quickly to convince her that Old Trafford is where her future lies.
Also read: BBC Football Awards 2026: Declan Rice Wins Premier League Player of the Season as Khadija Shaw Dominates WSL
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