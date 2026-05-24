Melvine Malard Watched Lyon Get Crushed 4-0 by Barcelona in Oslo as World Sevens Awaits

Manchester United forward Melvine Malard attended the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Oslo on May 23 backing her former club OL Lyonnes against Barcelona. The WePlayStrong House provided a free fan festival before kick-off where Malard participated in meet and greet sessions alongside former Barcelona defender Jana Fernandez.

Les Barcelonaises continuent d’imposer leur loi face à l’OL Lyonnes en Ligue des champions.



Le FC Barcelone humilie l’OL Lyonnes 4-0, malgré la prestation de Melchie Dumornay qui joue tout le match . Une performance médiocre de l’internationale haïtienne réduit ses chances de… pic.twitter.com/EP7Xd19BhI — Le Témoin Haiti (@letemoinhaiti) May 23, 2026

It ended in heartbreak for the French international as Barcelona demolished Lyon 4-0 at Ullevaal Stadion, claiming their fourth European title through an Ewa Pajor brace and Salma Paralluelo double.

Barcelona Were Simply Unstoppable

Lyon dominated the first half and had a goal disallowed by VAR before Barcelona took total control after the break. Pajor struck smartly after the restart then added her second 15 minutes later. Lyon completely capitulated after conceding twice and Barcelona ran riot.

Malard’s dream of seeing her former club finally end a four-year European drought ended emphatically. Lyon’s rebuild under Jonatan Giraldez brought promise but ultimately delivered humiliation. Reaching their 12th UWCL final only to lose 4-0 represents devastating underachievement.

Malard’s Genuine Love for Lyon

Despite playing for Manchester United, Malard openly declared loyalty to Lyon beforehand. She came through their youth academy and made over 50 appearances for the French giants before moving permanently to Manchester. Her emotional investment was genuine.

Man United forward Melvine Malard will back former club Lyon in Saturday’s UWCL final while attending the WePlayStrong House fan event in Oslo. 🗣️



Fans can meet players, take part in challenges and celebrate women’s football ahead of kick-off. 🎮#UWCL https://t.co/4NVWU5oVg4 — Her Football Hub (@HerFootballHub) May 22, 2026

She specifically highlighted midfielder Melchie Dumornay as a player she studies for inspiration, planning to note tactical tricks observed during the final. That kind of professional dedication whilst attending a rival’s game deserves genuine respect.

World Sevens Focus Now

With Lyon’s campaign over, Malard redirects attention toward World Sevens Football at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium from May 28 to 30. She expressed excitement about the format offering breathing space after a long intense season. United finished fourth missing Champions League qualification. Winning the World Sevens becomes their final chance for silverware this campaign.

Introducing our travelling squad for the @WorldSevens_ 📋🫡



Tickets available now 📲 https://t.co/A8CxE27GGW pic.twitter.com/al5O6nTCTz — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 22, 2026

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