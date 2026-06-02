Manchester United Face Battle to Keep Melvine Malard as Two NWSL Clubs Lodge Bids for French Striker

Manchester United are facing the prospect of losing Melvine Malard this summer, with two NWSL clubs already submitting bids for the French forward.

The 25-year-old is entering the final year of her contract and has become a target for teams competing in the Champions League, giving her plenty of options to explore.

Manchester United face a battle to keep hold of Melvine Malard this summer.



Two bids from NWSL clubs have already come in.



The France forward is about to enter the last year of her contract & is also a target for teams in UWCL.



She scored 6 WSL & 4 UWCL goals last season. pic.twitter.com/SEBTf4bE5X — Anton Toloui (@SkyAnton) June 2, 2026

Malard has been one of United’s most consistent attacking threats since joining in 2023. She scored six league goals last season and four in the Champions League, including in the quarter-final against Bayern Munich. Over the weekend in the World Sevens tournament, she was electric, scoring six goals as United reached the final before losing to Chelsea. Her form has attracted serious interest from across the Atlantic.

According to Anton Toloui, Melvine Malard has offers from two NWSL clubs. Her contract expires at the end of next season. pic.twitter.com/akNeAmWjfH — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) June 2, 2026

The timing is problematic for United. They finished fourth in the WSL, missing out on European football entirely. They have won nothing this season after losing the League Cup final to Chelsea in March and finishing as runners-up in the World Sevens. For a player of Malard’s quality and ambition, those results may be difficult to accept. She will be thinking about where she can win trophies and compete at the highest level.

Two NWSL clubs have made bids to sign Melvine Malard.



Malard is also subject of interest from UWCL clubs.



She has one year remaining on her deal at #mufc.



[@SkyAnton]#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/v22cRCDtaH — RedReveal (@RedReveal) June 2, 2026

The Contract Situation is Key

Malard’s contract expires next year, which gives her leverage. United cannot afford to lose her for nothing, but they also cannot force her to stay if she wants to leave. They will need to offer her something compelling: either a new deal with better terms or accept that she will depart.

According to Anton Tomori,

🔄Two NWSL clubs have put in their bids of signing Manchester United Women’s forward 🇫🇷Melvine Malard.



Her contract with the reds ends next summer in 2027.#MUWomen #NWSL pic.twitter.com/81qnef64TW — Rowland Ramtrile (@RRamtrile) June 2, 2026

What United Need to Do

Marc Skinner’s rebuild requires keeping his best players. Losing Malard would be a major setback to any ambitions United have of challenging for titles next season. The club needs to move quickly to convince her that Old Trafford is where her future lies.

⚡️ SIMPLY FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME@MelvineMalard straight to top bin to help @ManUtdWomen to a 3⃣-2⃣ HT lead against Everton in the 2nd semi at the @worldsevens_ .



Watch LIVE on DAZN 🔗https://t.co/EcJH6HVXRD #DAZNxW7F pic.twitter.com/lqascdaY2q — DAZN Women's Football (@DAZNWFootball) May 30, 2026

Also read: BBC Football Awards 2026: Declan Rice Wins Premier League Player of the Season as Khadija Shaw Dominates WSL