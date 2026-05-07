United Dragon
Melvine Malard Wins Manchester United Women’s Player of the Month for April as French Forward Ends Season in Fine Form
Manchester United Women may have endured a disappointing end to the 2025/26 season, but Melvine Malard has been the rare bright spot in the final stretch.
The French forward has been named the club’s Player of the Month for April, picking up 50% of the vote in the United App poll comfortably ahead of goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce on 31% and Canadian full-back Jayde Riviere on 19%.
Malard’s April Highlights
The award covers United’s two matches in April away trips to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Tottenham Hotspur in the WSL.
Against Bayern at the Allianz Arena, Malard scored United’s only goal of the tie, capitalising on a defensive error to give her side a brief glimmer of hope before two late goals ended their European campaign.
A Season of Individual Consistency
Across the 2025/26 WSL season, Malard has made 20 appearances, contributing six goals and three assists in 1,431 minutes of football, numbers that reflect her importance to Marc Skinner’s side even as the team’s form has dropped off.
The Player of the Month award has been dominated by Jess Park this season with four wins, while Elisabeth Terland has claimed it twice. Tullis-Joyce and Maya Le Tissier have each won it once. Malard’s April win is her first of the campaign.
Final Game of the Season
Malard is expected to feature when United travel to face Chelsea in their final WSL match of the season on Saturday. It will be the last opportunity for her to add to her tally before the curtain comes down on what has been a frustrating but personally productive campaign for the 24-year-old.
Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final
Arsenal Dragon
Ona Batlle Set for Return to England as Former Manchester United Women Star Close to Agreeing Arsenal Move as Free Agent This Summer
Ona Batlle is set for a return to England with the former Manchester United Women star close to sealing a move to Arsenal.
The BBC report that the 26 year old Spain defender is close to agreeing a transfer to the Gunners as a free agent in the summer which represents a significant coup.
Batlle joined Manchester United from Levante in 2020 and played 77 times for the Red Devils scoring three goals. The full back joined FC Barcelona in 2023 and has won three league titles, two Copa de la Reinas and three Supercopas de España during her three seasons in Catalonia.
Priority Target for Gunners
The BBC states that the Spaniard has been a priority target for Arsenal with Republic of Ireland full back Katie McCabe set to exit. The Gunners have been in talks with the defender since January trying to arrange a pre contract agreement which demonstrates their commitment to securing her signature.
Batlle also won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2024 during her first season back in Spain.
The BBC assert that Batlle’s arrival would be one of the biggest moves in recent years as Arsenal have revamped their approach to recruitment targeting top players early which is absolutely brilliant strategy.
Former United Coach Joins Tottenham
Another former Manchester United Women staff member Ian Willcock is also on the move. Journalist Conner Roberts reports that Tottenham Hotspur confirm the appointment of former Manchester United goalkeeper coach Ian Willcock to their Women’s First Team coaching staff.
Willcock worked as part of United’s backroom staff and will be working alongside Head Coach Martin Ho and Assistant Coach Lawrence Shamieh at Tottenham. The appointment represents a shrewd move from Spurs who continue building their coaching infrastructure which is frankly essential for long term success in the Women’s Super League.
Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final
Internationals
Hinata Miyazawa Narrowly Loses Out to USA as Manchester United Women Star Features in Japan’s 3-0 Defeat in Friendly
Hinata Miyazawa was in action for Japan as they lost 3-0 to the United States in their third friendly match during the April international break.
The Manchester United Women midfielder was given a start but was unable to help her side avoid defeat which is disappointing given her excellent club form this season.
The 26 year old has enjoyed a successful campaign at United becoming Marc Skinner’s go to midfield option in the centre of the park. She has started 17 league games this season after previously struggling to secure a permanent role in the team.
Completed 85 Percent of Passes
Miyazawa completed 85 percent of her passes in the match but was unable to produce any key passes during the game. In her 60 minutes on the pitch she was also unable to deliver a successful cross for her teammates which highlights the difficulty Japan faced breaking down the American defence.
The midfielder was spot on with her long balls completing 100 percent of her attempts to show off her passing range against the Americans. She also won one duel and completed two interceptions in the match which demonstrates her defensive contribution.
Return to England for Vital Matches
Miyazawa will now return to England where United face three vital matches to end the season as they aim to secure Champions League football for next season. The Red Devils will travel to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday April 26 at 12:00 BST which represents a crucial fixture.
United are battling to finish in the top three which would guarantee Champions League qualification. Miyazawa’s form will be key to their chances with the midfielder having established herself as an important player under Skinner which is absolutely brilliant to see after her uncertain start to the campaign earlier in the season.
Also read: Arsenal Women vs. Aston Villa WSL Fixture Rescheduled to ‘This’ Date as Champions League Semi Final Progression Forces Date Change
United Dragon
Fridolina Rolfo Expresses Disappointment as Manchester United Women Star Frustrated Due to ‘This’ Reason
Fridolina Rolfo has expressed her disappointment with her lack of playing time for Sweden under new manager Tony Gustavsson.
The Manchester United Women star was not involved in Sweden’s 2-1 defeat to Denmark in World Cup qualification on Tuesday night which is absolutely frustrating for a player of her experience and quality.
The 107-capped winger has been very successful at club level this season scoring crucial goals in the Champions League. However her last contribution for her national side was a 16 minute cameo from the bench against Italy in March.
Always Want to Play Says Rolfo
Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported comments from Rolfo claiming she is far from happy with the decisions of her new boss. “Of course I’m very disappointed, I’m not happy because I always want to play,” the veteran winger explained which demonstrates her commitment to representing her country.
Rolfo elaborated on her issues with the situation. “When you get on the pitch you have to do what you can and try to influence the game. Have I done it with the coach? No, it’s not something I have to say anything about. It remains between us,” she said.
Desperate to Add to 33 International Goals
The forward added: “The only thing I can say is that I want to play at all costs and prove that I deserve to play,” which is frankly the attitude you want from any international player. Rolfo will be desperate to get the chance to add to her impressive 33 international strikes.
At club level Rolfo has been a key member of the Manchester United squad when fit. She scored crucial goals including the match winner versus Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League league phase which highlights her quality and importance to Marc Skinner’s side this season.
Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final
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