Melvine Malard Wins Manchester United Women’s Player of the Month for April as French Forward Ends Season in Fine Form

Manchester United Women may have endured a disappointing end to the 2025/26 season, but Melvine Malard has been the rare bright spot in the final stretch.

The French forward has been named the club’s Player of the Month for April, picking up 50% of the vote in the United App poll comfortably ahead of goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce on 31% and Canadian full-back Jayde Riviere on 19%.

Malard’s April Highlights

The award covers United’s two matches in April away trips to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Tottenham Hotspur in the WSL.

Against Bayern at the Allianz Arena, Malard scored United’s only goal of the tie, capitalising on a defensive error to give her side a brief glimmer of hope before two late goals ended their European campaign.

Chiamaka Nnadozie save against Melvine Malard pic.twitter.com/xdqAvADaD7 — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) May 2, 2026

A Season of Individual Consistency

Across the 2025/26 WSL season, Malard has made 20 appearances, contributing six goals and three assists in 1,431 minutes of football, numbers that reflect her importance to Marc Skinner’s side even as the team’s form has dropped off.

Bunny Shaw has accumulated the most xG in the WSL this season ⚽️



🥇19.70 Bunny Shaw 🌊

🥈9.15 Alessia Russo 🔫

🥉9.08 Viv Miedema 🌊

8.30 Melvine Malard 👹

7.99 Izzy Goodwin 🦁

7.74 Stina Blackstenius 🔫

7.37 Beth England 🐓

6.91 Kerolin 🌊#BarclaysWSL #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1VVhb5z57E — Sam Biccarino (@stattorino) May 5, 2026

The Player of the Month award has been dominated by Jess Park this season with four wins, while Elisabeth Terland has claimed it twice. Tullis-Joyce and Maya Le Tissier have each won it once. Malard’s April win is her first of the campaign.

Final Game of the Season

Malard is expected to feature when United travel to face Chelsea in their final WSL match of the season on Saturday. It will be the last opportunity for her to add to her tally before the curtain comes down on what has been a frustrating but personally productive campaign for the 24-year-old.

Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final