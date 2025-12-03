Arsenal
Mesut Ozil Wife Amine Gulse Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Amine Gulse is famous for being the wife of German star Mesut Özil. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Even though Amine had many difficulties growing up, that didn’t stop her from achieving her dream. She has achieved a lot in the acting industry and she is also a famous model. Apart from her professional success, she is also a caring mother and a responsible wife.
Mesut Ozil, the recently retired footballer, is famous for his craftiness in the midfield area and he is a world cup winner. Even though the German star has passed his peak years, his legacy still remains intact. He won the world cup with Germany in 2014 and was one of the top midfielders in the Premier League for several years. His colourful career is full of many ups and downs. However, he always had the support of the love of his life. So, today we are going to reveal everything there is to know about the wife of Mesut Ozil – Amine Gulse.
Amine Gulse Childhood and Family
Amine was born on April 30, 1993, in Gothenburg, Sweden. Her father belongs to Iraqi ancestry and was a Turkmen from Kirkuk; her mother was Turkish. She spent most of her childhood in Sweden. However, to pursue a career in the acting industry, she moved to Turkey. She hasn’t disclosed much information about her father and mother. We are currently uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces, and we will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Mesut Ozil.
Amine Gulse Education
Amine spent most of her childhood in Sweden. There’s a high chance she completed her education from there. However, she hasn’t shared many details about her education. We guess she finished her high school education in her hometown. However, we believe she didn’t enrol in a university programme as she started her journey to be an actress at a very young age.
Amine Gulse career
Amine moved to Turkey to pursue a career in the acting and modelling industry. She entered the glamour world with high ambitions and worked very hard to achieve her dreams. His stunning beauty and charming attitude earned her the Miss Turkey title in 2014. After winning the title, she got the chance to represent Turkey in Miss World 2014. However, she didn’t manage to win the beauty pageant.
Amine gathered fame through her modelling career and started to grow her network. Her big break in the acting industry came when she was featured in the Turkish TV show Vazgeçmem. She played the leading role in the love drama.
Amine Gulse Net Worth
Amine’s net worth is currently unknown. She is the kind of person who doesn’t like to share a lot of private information in public media. We know that she has accumulated a handsome sum from her successful acting and modelling career. However, we couldn’t calculate the exact number due to the lack of information.
Amine Gulse and Mesut Ozil’s relationship
Mesut Ozil met with her wife in 2017. The German star was playing for Arsenal at that time. Amine was also at a great height in her career at that time. We are uncertain how they met. However, we are sure that the duo instantly knew they had a connection only after their first meeting. The pair dated for a long time before tying the knot on June 7, 2019. Many high-profile guests attended their lavish wedding ceremony on the banks of the Bosphorus. Ozil personally asked the then President of Turkey, Mr Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to be the best man at his wedding. Apart from that, their close family members, friends, and many of Ozil’s Arsenal teammates attended the wedding.
Amine Gulse and Mesut Ozil Children
Amine and Ozil welcomed their first child IN 2021. Amine gave birth to a little daughter named Eda Özil.
Amine Gulse’s Husband Mesut Ozil’s Net Worth and Salary
The former German midfielder maestro Mesut Ozil is known to be one of the most richest and influential persons in Europe. He is expected to have a net worth of $120 million. The player was rumoured to earn around a salary of $24 million.
Amine Gulse’s Husband Mesut Ozil’s Career
The Turkish-German footballer started his career at Schalke 04’s reserve team and was promoted to the main team in 2006. After spending two years with the club, he joined Werder Bremen for a reported fee of €5 million on a 3-year deal.
He became the top young sensation after his performances at the 2010 FIFA World Cup which indeed attracted many top European clubs including Real Madrid who ended up signing him in July 2010 for a reported fee of €15 million. It was at Real Madrid that his career reached its peak which lead to the team ending up winning many trophies. He stayed three years with the club and was the top assist provider of the league in three straight seasons.
He joined Arsenal in September 2013 for a reported fee of €50 million. He quickly adapted to the game style of the team and became one of the commanders of the Gunners. The team along with Ozil ended the team’s trophy drought in 2014 by winning the FA Cup in the final against Hull City. He was loved by every fan and became one of the legends of the team.
Following the squad exclusion and limited game time in the 2020/21 season, he joined the Turkish club Fenerbahce in January 2021. In July 2022, his contract was mutually terminated by the club and ended up signing for İstanbul Başakşehir in July. He announced his retirement from football on 22 March 2023 owing to his recurrent injuries.
In his 18-year footballing journey, he has won many top trophies including the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014 and was named the Best Player in the World Cup that year.
Amine Gulse Social media
Amine has earned massive fame on social media. She currently has 3.5 followers on Instagram, and her follower base is continuously growing. Her beauty and positive influence have attracted a lot of fans, and she maintains a positive impact on them. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her daughter, husband and family members. Gulse also posts pictures of her kids and she shares reels as well.
Less Than 12 Months Since Joining The Club, Arsenal Full-Back’s Exit Looks Inevitable
United States international Jenna Nighswonger appears set to leave Arsenal less than a year after completing her transfer from Gotham FC, with Arseblog reporting the left-back will depart either on loan or permanently this January.
Jenna Nighswonger’s Arsenal Exit Looms Just 11 Months After $100,000 Transfer from Gotham
The 24-year-old joined the Gunners for $100,000 in January 2025 but has failed to establish herself under head coach Renée Slegers, with recent recruitment moves suggesting she has fallen well down the pecking order.
Immediate Impact Never Materialized
Nighswonger made just five appearances during the second half of last season following her arrival, including one WSL start in the 4-0 victory at Crystal Palace in March. Despite arriving with an impressive resume that included winning the 2023 NWSL Rookie of the Year award, an NWSL Championship with Gotham, and an Olympic gold medal with the United States at the Paris 2024 Games, she has been unable to force her way into Slegers’ plans.
The California native has not featured at all during the 2025-26 campaign, failing to make a single matchday squad despite being named in the pre-season group that travelled to Germany.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright publicly questioned the club’s handling of Nighswonger in November, asking for clarity on why she was being frozen out while calling her absence from squads puzzling given her international pedigree.
Competition Proves Too Strong
Katie McCabe remains Slegers’ first-choice left-back, while summer signing Taylor Hinds from Liverpool has been utilized as the primary backup option.
Arsenal also completed the signing of Swedish right-back Smilla Holmberg from Hammarby IF, further strengthening defensive options and making Nighswonger’s path to regular minutes virtually non-existent.
On the right side, Emily Fox has established herself as the undisputed starter with Holmberg providing competition, meaning Slegers now has quality depth across both full-back positions without needing to rely on Nighswonger. The head coach acknowledged the difficulty of squad management, describing leaving players out as a burden she must carry while emphasizing the need for depth across a long season.
January Window Presents Fresh Start
Nighswonger’s departure would represent one of Arsenal’s quickest turnarounds on a signing in recent memory, particularly given the optimism surrounding her arrival. She joined Arsenal expressing dreams of winning trophies with the historic club and helping the team in any way possible, but those aspirations have not translated into opportunities on the pitch.
Whether the move proves permanent or temporary through a loan deal, it appears certain Nighswonger will be playing elsewhere come February.
For a player who made 20 appearances for the USWNT and was part of multiple trophy-winning campaigns with both club and country, the lack of game time at Arsenal represents a significant setback to her development at a crucial stage of her career.
Arsenal vs Brentford: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal look to bounce back from dropped points at Chelsea as they host Brentford at the Emirates. The Gunners hold a five-point cushion at the top of the Premier League, but their defensive injury crisis continues to pose problems heading into a packed December schedule.
Kick-off: 19:30 GMT, Wednesday, December 4, 2025
Venue: Emirates Stadium
Referee: Tony Harrington
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Form Guide
Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw in their last match against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium back in April, after Wissa cancelled out a second-half goal from Thomas Partey. Brentford escaped with a point despite only attempting two shots in the game.
Brentford claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Burnley. All four goals were scored in the final 10 minutes in a frantic end to the game. Igor Thiago continued his fine run of form when he broke the deadlock from the spot, while Dango Ouattara sealed the result in injury time.
Team News
Arsenal’s defensive crisis deepens. William Saliba was an unexpected absentee against Chelsea after suffering a knock during training. He will undergo further tests but remains a major doubt. Gabriel Magalhaes suffered a thigh problem while representing Brazil during the November international break and could be missing for up to two months.
Leandro Trossard sustained a minor muscular injury during last week’s Champions League win over Bayern Munich. Kai Havertz remains weeks away from returning after knee surgery complications.
The positives? Martin Ødegaard, Viktor Gyökeres, and Noni Madueke are all available after recent fitness concerns. Gabriel Jesus also made the squad last weekend for the first time since January.
For Brentford, Keith Andrews confirmed minor knocks from the Burnley match but stated the squad is “in a good place” overall.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Zubimendi, Ødegaard; Saka, Gyökeres, Madueke
Brentford (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Henderson, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago
Thierry Henry Girlfriend Andrea Rajacic Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Andrea Rajacic is a model by profession and is majorly known as the girlfriend of France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Andreas comes from a humble Bosnian family and she is a renowned model. However, she had big dreams that she wanted to achieve. Today we are going to discuss many exciting facts about the intriguing life of the model. Without further ado, let’s get started!
Andrea Rajacic’s boyfriend Thierry Henry
Thierry Daniel Henry is a former professional football player from France who is now a pundit, presenter, and coach in the sport. He is regarded as one of the finest players in Premier League history and among the best attackers of all time. Henry, who has received countless honours throughout his career, has been dubbed Arsenal’s greatest-ever player.
He has also played 123 times and scored 51 goals for France at various levels. Henry transitioned into coaching, sports commentary, and radio when he stopped playing. He works for CBS Sports and is now the manager of the France national under-21 squad.
Andrea Rajacic Childhood and Family
Andrea was brought into the world on November 30, 1986, by Bosnian parents. She hasn’t disclosed much information about her parents on the public media. His father’s name is Nebojša Rajačić. However, we couldn’t fetch any information about her mother and we don’t have any knowledge about the type of jobs her parents did.
We are uncertain whether she has a sibling. However, we are currently reviewing the available details and will update the article if we find any new information. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Thierry Henry.
Andrea Rajacic Education
Andrea completed her high school education at a local institution in Bosnia. However, she was always motivated to make it big in the glamour world. She moved to America for higher education. We couldn’t confirm the exact reason why she chose to study abroad but America had the potential to launch her modelling career to heights and that could have convinced the beautiful Bosnian to take the major step. We are continuing our investigation to find out the exact degree she took.
Andrea Rajacic career
Andrea is a professional model. She started her career at a very young age. She could have started her journey from Bosnia or pursued her career in modelling after moving to America. However, she always had the spark in her and it didn’t take her long to build an intriguing portfolio. She began climbing the success ladder and worked with many big brands along the way. We are uncertain whether she is currently involved in the glamour world or has taken a break from her career.
Andrea Rajacic Net Worth
As we mentioned earlier, Andrea made it big in the modelling world. So the cash flow has been quite emphatic for the Bosnian beauty throughout her career. She is believed to have a net worth between $1 Million – $5 Million. Well, that’s a lot of money!
However, it isn’t anywhere near what Henry has in his bank. His net worth currently stands at $130 Million. However, Henry had to pay £10 million to her previous wife for their divorce settlement which is a massive loss to his total revenue.
Andrea Rajacic and Thierry Henry’s relationship
Thierry Henry met with her girlfriend in 2008. However, Andrea isn’t the first love of the French striker. He was married to a famous actress named Claire Merry from 2003 to 2007. However, their relationship deteriorated over the years and they had to get a divorce in 2008. Which was very strange for the fans knowing the beautiful relationship between them. In the same year of their divorce, Henry started dating Andrea. The couple has been inseparable since. They haven’t tied the knot yet. But, their family has increased over the years.
Andrea Rajacic and Thierry Henry Children
Andrea gave birth to Thierry Henry’s son, Tristan Henry in 2012. It’s the second child of the French striker as he already has one daughter named Téa from his previous wife.
Andrea Rajacic Social media
Even though Andrea has an Instagram account, she isn’t active on the platform. She likes to avoid excessive attention from the media and has managed to keep her private life away from any type of media scrutiny. She has kept her profile private and only 499 followers have access to the content she shares on her page.
