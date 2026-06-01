Metropolitan Police Confirm 24 Arrests and Six Stabbings During Arsenal Champions Parade as Violence Marred Historic Celebration

Arsenal‘s Premier League and women’s Champions Cup double was overshadowed by violence during Sunday’s victory parade in North London.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that 24 arrests were made and six people were stabbed on the parade route as celebrations descended into chaos despite a police presence of 500 officers.

Police have confirmed that a man was stabbed near Emirates Stadium following Arsenal’s title parade, with (16) people also arrested during the celebrations. {MailSport} pic.twitter.com/bOKgaGXyuE — Chelsea Africa (@mrzken11) June 1, 2026

An estimated 750,000 people attended the parade to celebrate Arsenal’s domestic success. The vast majority came to celebrate peacefully. But pockets of criminality and gang-related violence disrupted what should have been a joyous day for the club and its supporters. One man in his 20s was initially taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being stabbed shortly before 8:30pm near Hornsey Road, close to Emirates Stadium. His condition is now stable.

Six stabbed at Arsenal parade in London – hours after PSG triumph turns Paris into 'urban guerrilla warfare' https://t.co/mjZ3pqRoVr pic.twitter.com/RbI84Sty46 — New York Post (@nypost) June 1, 2026

The Scale of the Problem at the Arsenal Champions Parade

The arrest figures reveal the severity of the disorder. Ten people were arrested for assaulting police, with officers suffering a slash wound and head injuries from thrown objects. Three arrests were made for sexual assault. One person was arrested carrying a knife and class C drugs. Two officers were targeted with racist and homophobic abuse. This was not isolated misbehaviour. It was coordinated criminality.

🚨 MET POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING SIX STABBINGS AFTER ARSENAL'S TITLE PARADE



Around a million fans lined the streets of London to celebrate Arsenal's championship victory.



Police arrested 24 people during and after the event, including suspects accused of assaulting officers and… pic.twitter.com/kJ7Q3vNtIj — NewsForce (@Newsforce) June 1, 2026

A Broader Issue

This was not unique to Arsenal. In France, 219 people were injured and 780 arrested following PSG’s Champions League final victory over Arsenal. When celebrations involve hundreds of thousands of people and alcohol flows freely, disorder becomes almost inevitable. That does not excuse it. But it points to a problem that extends far beyond football.

Moment brawl breaks out at Arsenal parade – as police make arrests for drink, drug and sex offences after Champions League loss https://t.co/GL6GU7ToiS — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 1, 2026

The Reality

Commander Stuart Bell thanked the vast majority of supporters who celebrated responsibly while making clear that violence would not be tolerated. Investigations are ongoing. The celebration that Arsenal’s players and fans deserved was hijacked by people intent on causing harm. That is the real story here.

A total of 24 people were arrested across the event



Read in full: https://t.co/U9GOtvczFe pic.twitter.com/DLR14bJWIv — The Independent (@Independent) June 1, 2026

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