Who is Lisa Roughead? Meet the wife of Michael Carrick

Lisa Roughead is a Pilates instructor and is mainly known for being the wife of the former caretaker manager of Manchester United, Michael Carrick.

Lisa also comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of one of the most decorated English footballers of all time, Michael Carrick. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Lisa Roughead and Michael Carrick’s Families

Lisa was born in 1986 in England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed. She is 35 years old. However, there is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family.

Michael Carrick (L) and his wife Lisa pose for photographs as they arrive for a gala dinner in aid of UNICEF at Old Trafford (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Carrick was born on 28 July 1981 in Wallsend, England, to parents Vince and Lynn Carrick. He also has one brother named Graeme, four years younger and a professional football player.

Lisa Roughead’s husband, Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick is a former professional player and is one of the best players ever to represent Manchester United. He previously served as the caretaker manager of Manchester United and is currently without a club.

Michael Carrick of Manchester United celebrates victory and winning the Premier League title (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Carrick began his career at West Ham United by joining the youth team in 1997 and winning the FA Youth Cup two years later. After some time, he moved to Tottenham Hotspur, where he played an influential role at the club for two seasons before moving to Manchester United in 2006.

Michael is one of the most successful members of United, having represented them for over a decade. He was also part of the side which the 2008 Champions League final.

Michael Carrick looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford(Photo by Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images)

He is the only English player alongside Wayne Rooney in the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, League Cup, FA Community Shield, UEFA Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup. Carrick has won every domestic honour in the English game.

After retiring, Carrick became a coach at Manchester United. On 21 November 2021, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left his role as a manager, Michael was given the role of caretaker manager. He recorded two wins and one draw during his three-match reign as caretaker manager. Carrick was also the head coach of EFL Championship club Middlesbrough for 4 years.

Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United celebrates their side’s victory (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Lisa and Michael Carrick Kids

Michael Carrick and Lisa started dating way back in their schooling days. They have been together since then. After several years of dating, they married on 16 June 2007 in Wymondham, Leicestershire, which was attended by all of their friends and families.

Michael Carrick of Manchester United enjoys the lap of honour with his children Lousie and Jacey (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The couple is blessed with a daughter named Louise and a son named Jacey.

Lisa Roughead Profession, Career, Net Worth

Lisa has done a business degree and is now a Pilates instructor. She maintains a shallow profile but has been a constant support for Carrick.

Lisa Roughead with husband Michael Carrick at the beach (Instagram)

She doesn’t have any social media accounts. There is no disclosure of her net worth, but Her husband Jaap has an estimated net worth of around $25 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram with a following of approximately 1.5 million. Carrick posts pictures of him from the golf course. He also posts insights videos and collaboration reels.

Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends: