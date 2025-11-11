Dragon Feeds
Who is Lisa Roughead? Meet the wife of Michael Carrick
Lisa Roughead is a Pilates instructor and is mainly known for being the wife of the former caretaker manager of Manchester United, Michael Carrick.
Lisa also comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of one of the most decorated English footballers of all time, Michael Carrick. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lisa Roughead and Michael Carrick’s Families
Lisa was born in 1986 in England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed. She is 35 years old. However, there is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family.
Michael Carrick was born on 28 July 1981 in Wallsend, England, to parents Vince and Lynn Carrick. He also has one brother named Graeme, four years younger and a professional football player.
Lisa Roughead’s husband, Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick is a former professional player and is one of the best players ever to represent Manchester United. He previously served as the caretaker manager of Manchester United and is currently without a club.
Carrick began his career at West Ham United by joining the youth team in 1997 and winning the FA Youth Cup two years later. After some time, he moved to Tottenham Hotspur, where he played an influential role at the club for two seasons before moving to Manchester United in 2006.
Michael is one of the most successful members of United, having represented them for over a decade. He was also part of the side which the 2008 Champions League final.
He is the only English player alongside Wayne Rooney in the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, League Cup, FA Community Shield, UEFA Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup. Carrick has won every domestic honour in the English game.
After retiring, Carrick became a coach at Manchester United. On 21 November 2021, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left his role as a manager, Michael was given the role of caretaker manager. He recorded two wins and one draw during his three-match reign as caretaker manager. Carrick was also the head coach of EFL Championship club Middlesbrough for 4 years.
Lisa and Michael Carrick Kids
Michael Carrick and Lisa started dating way back in their schooling days. They have been together since then. After several years of dating, they married on 16 June 2007 in Wymondham, Leicestershire, which was attended by all of their friends and families.
The couple is blessed with a daughter named Louise and a son named Jacey.
Lisa Roughead Profession, Career, Net Worth
Lisa has done a business degree and is now a Pilates instructor. She maintains a shallow profile but has been a constant support for Carrick.
She doesn’t have any social media accounts. There is no disclosure of her net worth, but Her husband Jaap has an estimated net worth of around $25 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram with a following of approximately 1.5 million. Carrick posts pictures of him from the golf course. He also posts insights videos and collaboration reels.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Bayern Munich Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women travel to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening for their biggest Champions League test yet, facing Bayern Munich in front of an expected record-breaking crowd of over 15,000 fans as they look to claim back-to-back European victories.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal Women (4-3-3): Van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Maanum, Cooney-Cross, Caldentey; Smith, Foord, Russo
Bayern Munich Women (4-2-3-1): Grohs; Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Ballisager, Kett; Tanikawa, Stanway; Dallmann, Harder, Buhl; Damjanovic
Arsenal’s Injury Crisis
Katie Reid has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season after rupturing her ACL during a recent training session. The 19-year-old defender won Arsenal’s Player of the Month for September and had earned her first England senior call-up before suffering the devastating injury.
Leah Williamson continues her recovery from the knee injury sustained at Euro 2025 and hasn’t featured yet this season. Manuela Zinsberger remains sidelined for the season with her own ACL injury suffered earlier in the campaign.
Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly both returned from international duty with knocks but are expected to be available after featuring in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Russo scored late to rescue a point despite Arsenal having two goals controversially ruled out.
Bayern’s Injury Updates
Bayern head into Wednesday’s clash in excellent form, having won six consecutive matches across all competitions. Their 4-0 demolition of Union Berlin on Saturday saw Linda Dallmann, Pernille Harder, and Giulia Gwinn all find the net before halftime.
The Bavarians have scored 19 goals in their last four matches, showcasing the attacking firepower that makes them one of Europe’s most dangerous sides. Their season opener at the Allianz Arena drew over 50,000 fans for their Bundesliga victory over Wolfsburg, setting a new attendance record.
Head-to-Head History
These sides last met at the Allianz Arena in March 2023 during the Champions League quarter-final first leg. Bayern edged a tight encounter 1-0 thanks to Lea Schüller’s goal in front of 20,000 supporters, though Arsenal progressed on aggregate after winning the second leg at the Emirates.
Arsenal have struggled historically against German opposition away from home, winning just one of their 10 away fixtures against Bundesliga sides in European competition.
Current Form
Arsenal sit ninth in the Champions League table with three points after a 2-1 opening defeat to Lyon and a 2-0 victory at Benfica. Renee Slegers’ side sit sixth in the WSL after seven matches, five points behind leaders Chelsea following Sunday’s frustrating draw.
Bayern also have three points from two matches, beating Juventus 2-1 at home before suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat at Barcelona. Their domestic form remains flawless—unbeaten after 14 Bundesliga rounds and sitting top of the table.
The Stakes
Wednesday’s fixture will be held in front of Bayern’s largest-ever crowd for a women’s European match, with over 10,000 tickets already sold two weeks before kickoff. Club officials expect attendance to surpass 15,000, which would set a new German record for a women’s continental fixture.
Arsenal need victory to boost their chances of finishing in the automatic qualification spots (top four) and avoiding the playoff round. Bayern similarly require points to climb the standings after their Barcelona hammering.
Kick-off: 5:45 PM Wednesday, November 12th, 2025
Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Sunderland: Brian Brobbey’s Acrobatic Strike Denies Gunners Victory
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal in the Hunt for 18-year-old Teenage Sensation from RB Leipzig
Arsenal have dispatched scouts to monitor RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande after his explosive start to the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The 18-year-old Ivorian has attracted interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City, creating intense competition for his signature.
Read More: 3 Reasons Arsenal Should Sign Rodrygo
Red Bull’s Best Prospect Since Haaland?
Diomande has registered two goals and two assists across just five Bundesliga starts this season. Sources within the Red Bull Group believe the teenager represents their greatest prospect since Erling Haaland emerged from their system, according to Arsenal Insider.
Leipzig activated Diomande’s €20 million release clause from Leganes despite the Spanish club’s relegation to Segunda Division last season. The teenager made only six league starts for Leganes but impressed enough to warrant Leipzig handing him a five-year contract in January 2025.
Transfer expert Graeme Bailey confirmed Arsenal’s serious interest. “Diomande is a fascinating player who is taking Europe by storm since he arrived in January. Arsenal are one of those taking a close look. They like what they see, but so does everyone. We are talking about a potentially very special player.”
Exceptional Dribbling Numbers
Diomande completes 4.81 successful dribbles per 90 minutes for Leipzig this season. If sustained across a full campaign, this rate would rank him among world football’s most prolific dribblers. His frightening initial burst of pace combined with smooth ball-carrying ability creates constant threats against organized defenses.
Arsenal’s interest stems from potential departures on the left wing. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli both have contracts expiring within 18 months, creating openings for younger talent who can compete long-term with Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke.
Leipzig are reportedly preparing a new contract offer to fend off growing interest from multiple Premier League clubs. Arsenal face genuine competition securing Diomande’s signature given the widespread admiration for his raw attributes and exceptional work rate out of possession.
Read More: Andrea Berta Scouts Harry Kane-Style Striker Only Outscored by Mbappe and Two Other Stars
Arsenal Dragon
3 Reasons Arsenal Should Sign Rodrygo
Arsenal‘s pursuit of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has intensified, with Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta identifying the Brazilian as a priority attacking target. Both clubs sit atop their respective leagues heading into the November international break, making this potential transfer even more intriguing.
Read More: Andrea Berta Scouts Harry Kane-Style Striker Only Outscored by Mbappe and Two Other Stars
Proven Winner with Championship Mentality
Rodrygo’s trophy cabinet speaks volumes about his winning mentality. The 24-year-old has collected multiple LaLiga titles, two Champions League medals, Copa del Rey, two UEFA Super Cups, and a FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham even praised him as “the most talented and gifted player” in Madrid’s squad while calling him “very underrated.”
Arsenal have fallen short in consecutive title races despite building excellent squads. Rodrygo brings the championship experience and big-game temperament that Arsenal desperately need. His ability to perform in crucial Champions League moments demonstrates mental strength lacking in Arsenal’s current attacking options.
Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-2 Draw Against Sunderland
Tactical Versatility Solves Multiple Problems
Rodrygo’s ability to operate across all three forward positions makes him invaluable for Arteta’s tactical system. The Brazilian can play left wing, right wing, or striker, providing flexibility Arsenal require during their multi-competition campaigns.
With Gabriel Martinelli’s inconsistent form and questions surrounding his long-term Arsenal future, Rodrygo offers immediate upgrade on the left flank. His technical ability and intelligent movement between lines would complement Bukayo Saka’s output on the opposite wing while providing genuine cover when rotation becomes necessary.
Despite limited minutes under Xabi Alonso, his productivity when given opportunities proves he can deliver immediately rather than requiring extended adaptation periods. One shortcoming here is that his G/A contributions have died down this ongoing season.
Financial Opportunity at Reduced Valuation
Real Madrid’s valuation has dropped significantly from €100 million in summer to €80 million currently, according to Cadena SER and ESPN. Rodrygo’s representatives are actively sounding out potential suitors after he started just two matches across all competitions this season.
TBR Football reports the Brazilian is unhappy with his limited game time at Santiago Bernabéu and considering leaving. This creates rare opportunity to acquire world-class talent from Real Madrid without paying premium prices typically demanded for their stars.
Rodrygo’s contract runs until 2028, meaning Madrid possess negotiating leverage but recognize his value decreases if he remains frustrated on the bench. Arsenal can exploit this situation by offering guaranteed starting opportunities that Real Madrid cannot promise with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior guaranteed their places.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Sunderland: Brian Brobbey’s Acrobatic Strike Denies Gunners Victory
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”