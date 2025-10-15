Michael Oliver is an English professional football referee and belongs to the elite group of referees who primarily officiates the Premier League, and in this blog we will see about Michael’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more.

Michael Oliver is from Northumberland and he was from Northumberland Football Association. Oliver received his FIFA badge in 2012, which allowed him to officiate International football matches. He was then later promoted to the elite group of referees in 2018. Let’s get to know the 40-year-old referee in the coming stanzas.

Michael Oliver Net worth and Salary

Oliver is said to be one of the best Premier league referees who has officiated many important League matches and Champions League matches. The net worth of the referee is estimated to be in the range of $1 – 5 million. He earns a huge salary which can be above $500k per year. There is no official information about his earnings.

Referee Michael Oliver blows their whistle during the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg match between AS Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Michael’s primary source of income is through officiating Premier League matches. And the salary for the English referee is said to be around £70,000 per year for officiating the Premier League matches. Apart from that he also earns from supervising the Champions league matches.

Michael Oliver Refereeing Career

Oliver entered refereeing at the age of 14, moved all the way up and got into the National List of Referees in 2007. He became the youngest to officiate an official match at Wembley stadium in 2007, where he supervised the 2007 Conference National play-off Final.

Oliver also was the youngest referee, the youngest fourth official, youngest assistant referee in the Premier League. In 2010, Olivier became the youngest-ever premier league referee breaking Stuart Attwell’s previous record.

Apart from the Premier League, he has also refereed the FA Cup and the Community Shield matches. In 2016, Olivier refereed his first Champions League match and also refereed two more league stage matches that year.

Michael Oliver in action as a Premier League referee. (Image: TikiTakaCorner on Instagram)

He was appointed later to officiate the U-20 FIFA World Cup in Poland in which he officiated 3 matches including the semi-final of the tournament. In August 2022, Olivier officiated the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt. In 2018, he achieved another milestone when he was promoted to the UEFA Elite Group of Referees. He continued to remain one of the best referees in football history.

Michael Oliver Family

Michael was born on 20 February 1985 in Ashington, Northumberland. His father Clive Oliver was an official referee who officiated many important matches. Following Clive’s wish, Michael succeeded on his father’s path of being a referee. Till now, Michael has refereed for almost 625 official matches which is a great success for the English referee.

Michael Oliver Wife – Lucy Olivier

Michael tied the knot to Lucy Olivier in 2015 and they seem to lead a happy life and a lovely time together. The referee seems to be enjoying it with his wife privately as they both don’t seem to share updates of their life on social media. In fact, Michael currently doesn’t have an account on Twitter or on Instagram. They enjoy their time with kids and go out on trips on other days.

Michael Oliver has a net worth of $1-5 million (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Oliver Controversies

Olivier was the official referee of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals match between Real Madrid and Juventus. In the first leg, Juventus lost to Real Madrid 3-0 and they needed a goal difference of 3 to qualify for the semi-finals.

Juventus were 3-0 up in the second leg and were in the hope of qualifying. In the 93rd minute due to the fall of Lucas Vazquez Michael awarded a penalty to Real Madrid and there was a huge controversy regarding that.

He issued 9 yellow cards in that match, and also Gianluigi Buffon got a red card following his word to Michael calling him “Bastard”. Juventus had to bring on another keeper which didn’t turn successful as Cristiano Ronaldo fired past the keeper on the spot kick which led them to qualify for the Semifinals.

Michael Oliver is married to Lucy Oliver. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

This incident caused many controversies, and Michael and his wife got a lot of hatred on social media due to this incident. He has issued a total of 53 red cards and has also indicated penalties 206 times in his career.

Recently, in the match between Arsenal and Wolves, Gabriel Martinelli was issued a red card by Oliver which caused issues too. The former premier league referee Keith Hackett accused Michael by quoting that he has a lack of common sense.

