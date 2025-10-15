English Premier League
Michael Oliver – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more
Michael Oliver is an English professional football referee and belongs to the elite group of referees who primarily officiates the Premier League, and in this blog we will see about Michael’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, Controversies, and more.
Michael Oliver is from Northumberland and he was from Northumberland Football Association. Oliver received his FIFA badge in 2012, which allowed him to officiate International football matches. He was then later promoted to the elite group of referees in 2018. Let’s get to know the 40-year-old referee in the coming stanzas.
Michael Oliver Net worth and Salary
Oliver is said to be one of the best Premier league referees who has officiated many important League matches and Champions League matches. The net worth of the referee is estimated to be in the range of $1 – 5 million. He earns a huge salary which can be above $500k per year. There is no official information about his earnings.
Michael’s primary source of income is through officiating Premier League matches. And the salary for the English referee is said to be around £70,000 per year for officiating the Premier League matches. Apart from that he also earns from supervising the Champions league matches.
Michael Oliver Refereeing Career
Oliver entered refereeing at the age of 14, moved all the way up and got into the National List of Referees in 2007. He became the youngest to officiate an official match at Wembley stadium in 2007, where he supervised the 2007 Conference National play-off Final.
Oliver also was the youngest referee, the youngest fourth official, youngest assistant referee in the Premier League. In 2010, Olivier became the youngest-ever premier league referee breaking Stuart Attwell’s previous record.
Apart from the Premier League, he has also refereed the FA Cup and the Community Shield matches. In 2016, Olivier refereed his first Champions League match and also refereed two more league stage matches that year.
He was appointed later to officiate the U-20 FIFA World Cup in Poland in which he officiated 3 matches including the semi-final of the tournament. In August 2022, Olivier officiated the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt. In 2018, he achieved another milestone when he was promoted to the UEFA Elite Group of Referees. He continued to remain one of the best referees in football history.
Michael Oliver Family
Michael was born on 20 February 1985 in Ashington, Northumberland. His father Clive Oliver was an official referee who officiated many important matches. Following Clive’s wish, Michael succeeded on his father’s path of being a referee. Till now, Michael has refereed for almost 625 official matches which is a great success for the English referee.
Michael Oliver Wife – Lucy Olivier
Michael tied the knot to Lucy Olivier in 2015 and they seem to lead a happy life and a lovely time together. The referee seems to be enjoying it with his wife privately as they both don’t seem to share updates of their life on social media. In fact, Michael currently doesn’t have an account on Twitter or on Instagram. They enjoy their time with kids and go out on trips on other days.
Michael Oliver Controversies
Olivier was the official referee of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals match between Real Madrid and Juventus. In the first leg, Juventus lost to Real Madrid 3-0 and they needed a goal difference of 3 to qualify for the semi-finals.
Juventus were 3-0 up in the second leg and were in the hope of qualifying. In the 93rd minute due to the fall of Lucas Vazquez Michael awarded a penalty to Real Madrid and there was a huge controversy regarding that.
He issued 9 yellow cards in that match, and also Gianluigi Buffon got a red card following his word to Michael calling him “Bastard”. Juventus had to bring on another keeper which didn’t turn successful as Cristiano Ronaldo fired past the keeper on the spot kick which led them to qualify for the Semifinals.
This incident caused many controversies, and Michael and his wife got a lot of hatred on social media due to this incident. He has issued a total of 53 red cards and has also indicated penalties 206 times in his career.
Recently, in the match between Arsenal and Wolves, Gabriel Martinelli was issued a red card by Oliver which caused issues too. The former premier league referee Keith Hackett accused Michael by quoting that he has a lack of common sense.
Jake O’Brien, born on 15 May 2001, is an Irish professional footballer who currently plays as a defender for the Premier League club Everton and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Hailing from County Cork, O’Brien spent his formative years in Youghal, where he developed a passion for sports, excelling in boxing and hurling. In fact, he achieved notable success by winning national championships in both disciplines at the Under-14 level. He made his debut for the Irish national football team in 2024.
Fans anxiously anticipate O’Brien’s ongoing development and services to Crystal Palace and the Irish national team as he continues his promising defensive career in professional football. He aspires to make a significant contribution to the sport he adores and showcase his potential as a star performer at every opportunity. In 2024, he moved to Everton. He has scored 2 goals from 27 matches and has a good record.
Jake O’Brien’s Net Worth and Salary
Jake O’Brien, the Irish professional footballer who plays as a defender for Crystal Palace, has an estimated net worth of $6 million. While specific details about his salary are not available, as a player in the Premier League, O’Brien is likely to earn a significant income. Premier League players typically earn lucrative salaries, with top players often earning millions of dollars annually. A report indicates he earns £1.82 million annually for Everton. The deal is valued for 4 years and it may increase of the footballer gets a great season.
Jake O’Brien’s Club Career
Prior to joining Crystal Palace on loan in February 2021, O’Brien initially played for Cork City. Due to his performance throughout the loan period, the transfer was made permanent in August 2021, securing his position in the team. O’Brien played a significant role for the Under-23 team at Crystal Palace, making appearances in the EFL Trophy. His exploits on the pitch demonstrated his ability and tenacity.
O’Brien moved on loan to Swindon Town in January 2022, where he continued to pick up important experience. He played in 21 games during his loan period, supporting the team’s efforts and developing his defensive abilities.
O’Brien decided to join Belgian club RWD Molenbeek on loan for the 2022–2023 season in August 2022 in search of a new challenge. He established himself as a crucial member of the team’s lineup alongside his teammate Luke Plange. RWD Molenbeek had a strong season and earned a spot in the Challenger Pro League promotion playoffs for 2022–203. With only two games left, O’Brien was instrumental in the team’s ability to keep a one-point advantage over Beveren. After the 2023 season, Brien moved to Everton for a four-year deal.
Jake O’Brien’s International Career
Jake O’Brien has represented Ireland at the under-21 level. His dedication and talent have earned him recognition, and he continues to showcase his abilities both domestically and internationally. He also made his senior team debut in 2024.
Jake O’Brien’s Family
Regarding Jake O’Brien’s family, not much is known. His parents, siblings, and other family members have not yet been the subject of any public information or reports. Jake O’Brien hasn’t revealed a lot of information about his family in the public eye, and it appears that he keeps his personal life and family history private.
Jake O’Brien’s Girlfriend
Jake is currently dating Sophie who is an Instagram model. The young couple has been spotted across the town a couple of times enjoying their time. They both seem like a happy couple and might have plans to take their relationship to the next level.
Jake O’Brien’s Sponsors and Endorsements
There is no specific information available regarding Jake O’Brien’s sponsors and endorsements. Sponsorship and endorsement deals are typically private agreements between the athlete and the respective brands or companies.
Jake O’Brien’s Cars and Tattoos
There is no information available to suggest that Jake O’Brien has any tattoos. Regarding car ownership, there is no specific information available about Jake O’Brien’s car. Professional footballers often have the means to afford cars, but specific details about their vehicle choices are not always publicly disclosed.
Billy Gilmour is a Scottish professional football player who is currently playing for the Serie A club, Napoli and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Billy Gilmour joined Brighton in 2022 and is an important player under coach De Zerbi. Considering his growth, the move has worked wonderfully for him as he has been able to play in more top-tier games. He has shown maturity during his spell at Norwich and has become a crucial part of the team. Still only 24, the Scottish youngster has a long road ahead of him. His now playing in Serie A for the club Napoli. Billy Gilmour has not had a great season, but the youngster will look forward to change his fortunes in the coming matches.
Billy Gilmour came out of the Rangers academy structure and joined Chelsea in 2017. His professional journey is on the rise and if he continues in this path, many top-tier teams would be eyeing to lure him. But to understand him better, we have to learn where he came from and how he became a footballer. Without further ado let’s get started!
Billy Gilmour net worth and salary
Chelsea paid a significant amount to sign Billy Gilmour from the Rangers. A prized prospect at that time, Gilmour earned a lucrative contract as well from the Blues. However, as he failed to cement his position in the first team, he was loaned, which decreased his chances of getting a pay raise.
He is currently earning £3,120,000 per year with Napoli. He earns £60,000 every week as wages. Billy Gilmour’s estimated net worth is $6 million, but this is not official. He also has earnings from businesses.
Billy Gilmour Club Career
Billy Gilmour started his journey at Rangers academy. Due to his impressive natural skills and top-notch performances, he didn’t take long to climb the academy ladder. When he was 15 years old, he made his debut for the under-20 team, which reflects how rapidly he grew at the club.
Billy Gilmour got a call-up to join the senior team in 2017. He earned his senior shirt number and a place on the Rangers team when he was just 16. Then manager Pedro Caixinha suggested that the Scottish youngster had a ‘bright future’, and he made several attempts to convince him and his family to stay with the Scottish club.
However, a few weeks later, the Rangers announced that Chelsea had completed the signing of Billy Gilmour by a significant amount. After joining Chelsea in July 2017, Gilmour scored in the first three matches. He enjoyed an impressive spell with the U-18 team and quickly rose to fame for his sensational performances.
Gilmour got his Chelsea debut through former manager Frank Lampard in a pre-season friendly against Bohemians on 10 July 2019. Since then, Gilmour has made 11 appearances for the Chelsea first team during the 2019–20 season.
Gilmour fell from the pecking order after the English team signed more experienced and big-money foreign superstars. He joined Norwich on loan in July 2021. Gilmour didn’t get many chances to showcase his skills in the first season.
In September 2022, Gilmour joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year deal. He debuted as a substitute in a 5-2 win over Leicester, gradually becoming a starter with notable contributions, including assists and a win against Manchester United. He assisted a goal in a loss to Newcastle United in May 2023.
Billy Gilmour International career
Billy Gilmour played with his country’s several youth groups, including U-16, U-17 and U-21. Due to his impressive performance in the 2018 Toulon Tournament, Gilmour was named “the Revelation of the Tournament”.
Gilmour made his international senior debut on 2 June 2021, in a friendly against the Netherlands. Since then, he has made 12 appearances for his country. He was involved in the World Cup qualifiers game and showed sensational skills. He even won a man-of-the-match award against Moldova.
Billy Gilmour Family
Gilmour was born on 11 June 2001 at Irvine, Ayrshire. His father, Billy Gilmour Sr., is a retired Royal Navy and played junior football for Ardrossan Winton Rovers. We currently don’t know the name and occupation of Gilmour’s mother. We are unsure whether he has any siblings. We are looking into more details about Gilmour’s childhood and family.
Billy Gilmour’s Girlfriend – Sophie Weber
Billy Gilmour is currently dating German beauty, Sophie Weber. Even though we don’t know how they met, we believe they have been together for a long time. The duo doesn’t make many public appearances as they enjoy their time avoiding excessive public attention. Sophie has maintained a great relationship with Daka’s family, and they often spend time together.
Billy Gilmour Sponsorship and Endorsement
Adidas sponsor Billy Gilmour. He endorses the company’s product through his Instagram profile.
Billy Gilmour Car and Tattoo
Billy Gilmour doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. We currently don’t have any information about his car either.
Billy Gilmour Social Media
Billy Gilmour is active on major social media platforms. He posts pictures of him from matches.
Who Is Juliette Pastore? Meet The Girlfriend Of Sandro Tonali
Juliette Pastore is famous for being the girlfriend of Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Juliette Pastore is a strong and determined woman who built a business from scratch and the amazing fact is that she is only 23 years old. The Italian beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Sandro Tonali makes the journey easier and more enjoyable for her.
Sandro Tonali started his professional journey with Brescia Youth. Eventually, his incredible qualities were spotted by AC Milan who signed him in 2020. In June 2023, the Italian joined Newcastle United from AC Milan on a long-term deal. It remains to be seen whether he can hold the consistency. But, we are here to explore more about his love life. Stay tuned to learn more about Juliette Pastore, the stunning girlfriend of Sandro Tonali.
Juliette Pastore Childhood and Family
Juliette’s date of birth is March 24, 2000, and she was born in Italy. Her father’s name is Francesco Pastore, and Chicca Baians is her mother. She also has a younger brother by the name of Filippo Pastore. Juliette’s parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury.
However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own self. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. She also maintains a good relationship with her brother, and they often spend time together. We are looking for more information about Juliette’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing girlfriend of Sandro Tonali.
Juliette Pastore Education
Juliette completed her education in Italy. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualification yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.
Juliette Pastore career
Juliette was passionate about fashion and modelling from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in the industry, she decided to start a clothing business named Juliette24. Her parents also helped her financially, and her mother is also a partner in the firm. Sources indicate she is a fashion designer who has also done ads for brands like Intimissimi and DoDo Jewels.
She is an entrepreneur. Her brand deliver all types of luxury and comfortable clothes worldwide. Juliette’s vision made the company a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights.
Juliette is also a model. Apart from owning a business, she does photoshoots in her free time. She enjoys the role, and that’s why it keeps her motivated and happy. Her incredible fashion sense, coupled with her charm and beauty, became a massive success on Instagram, where she has earned thousands of followers.
Juliette Pastore’s Net Worth
Juliette hasn’t shared her early earnings yet, but it should be higher than $200k every year. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business and modelling gigs. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.
Juliette’s boyfriend, Tonali, got his big breakthrough after signing for AC Milan. His earnings significantly increased after the Newcastle Transfer which was reported to be around €70 million. He signed a seven-year contract with the English club. He was previously earning €1.2 million per year with Milan and now he is set to earn around €7 million per year.
Juliette Pastore and Sandro Tonali’s relationship
Sandro Tonali met his girlfriend in 2019 while he was still playing for Brescia. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles. Juliette had high faith in her boyfriend’s career, and when he delivered the AC Milan job, it was a complete victory for both of them.
Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo meets each other regularly. We don’t know if they have moved together, but we believe it wouldn’t take them long. They haven’t revealed their p[lans for getting married yet, but considering the pace at which their love story is advancing, we wouldn’t be surprised if the special news comes.
Juliette Pastore and Sandro Tonali Children
The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers; hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.
Juliette Pastore Social media
Juliette has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of her own self in different alluring attires. She also has photos of her partner on her profile. Her social activity suggests the Italian beauty loves spending time on beaches. Juliette Pastore posts modelling pictures and shares her clothing brands as well.
