Who Is Debbie Whittle? Meet The Wife Of Michail Antonio
Debbie Whittle is majorly known as the ex-wife of Michail Antonio. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Apart from being a caring mother and a responsible wife, Debbie is also a kind-hearted person. She met with Michail Antonio when he was still playing on a loan spell at Colchester United. Things were far from being perfect for the Jamaican star. However, his career has taken a turn after he moved to West Ham. The striker is currently one of the top forwards in the Premier League. There is a large fanbase for him. So, it’s fair to say there is no shortage of admirers for him. But very few people know about her love life which we are about to discuss in this article. Follow along to know the Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids and Family of the beautiful wife of Michail Antonio.
Debbie Whittle Childhood and Family
Debbie was born on April 24, 1990. She has always kept her private information away from the public eye. We believe she is not the typical WAG that enjoys the attraction. In contrast, she hasn’t disclosed anything about her family and early life. We couldn’t find the name of her father or mother, and we currently don’t have any idea what type of jobs they do. Whether she has a sibling is still unknown. But, we are still researching for the missing pieces and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Michail Antonio – Debbie Whittle.
Debbie Whittle Education
Debbie studied at a local high school. She used to be a decent student. We are unsure whether she went to university after that. But from the information that we have, she met with Antonio at that time. So there is a high possibility that she left all her education and moved in with the love of her life.
Debbie Whittle career
Debbie hasn’t shared anything about her job. But we believe she is currently a responsible housewife. She has a big task managing household chores and taking care of her four children. Well, that’s not an easy task at all, and Antonio got the taste of it during the Covid lockdown. As the football games were stopped to prevent the infection, he attempted to teach her children. However, that didn’t go as planned. He suggested that whenever he sat with them, they would ask to go to the toilet or ask for water to drink and at the end say that they didn’t understand a thing. It became a frustrating job for him, and he understood football is way more straightforward than that. Well, that’s what Debbie has to deal with in her day to day life.
Debbie Whittle Net Worth
Even though we couldn’t confirm if Debbie has a job or not, our information suggests that she is a full-time homemaker. We are uncertain whether she has a source of income, and for that reason, we don’t know her net worth.
Antonio’s net worth is believed to be $20 Million. His current wage is €4.4 Million-per-year. So even if Debbie doesn’t earn any money, their family can afford a lavish life with her husband’s earnings.
Debbie Whittle ex-husband Michail Antonio
Michail Antonio has been involved in English football for nearly 15 years now. However, he was not the beast that we know today in the initial years of his career. He spent several loan spells trying to find his rhythm and finally ended at West Ham in 2015. The road distance then has been quite emphatic. This season he has bagged nine goals and eight assists across all competitions, making him one of the top forwards in England.
Debbie Whittle and Michail Antonio relationship
Antonio and his wife, Debbie, have known each other for more than a decade. They met sometime around 2011. The couple found the connection soon after their initial meetings. They started seeing and became a support engine for each other. The pair finally tied the knot in 2017 at a private wedding. The ceremony was attended mainly by close friends and family. Their country house themed wedding which was held at Hoar Cross Hall, Staffordshire was managed by Charlotte Elis. One would have thought then as the best WAG by the football community, but a shocker was revealed in 2020. Michail Antonio and Debbie Whittle divorced in 2020 after their 4th child was born. Debbie Whittle won the hearts of fans when Michail Antonio experienced an accident in 2024. She went to meet the footballer and provided every support to him. The accident took place in December 2024 at Epping when Michail Antonio was driving in his Ferrari.
Debbie Whittle and Michail Antonio Children
Debbie and Antonio are proud parents of four beautiful children. Three of them are sons, and they have only one daughter. Only their youngest son was born after their marriage. They confirmed the birth in 2020. However, they haven’t disclosed the name of their son. After the birth of their fourth child, the couple got separated. The reasons are unknown, but sources indicate both had personal issues.
Debbie Whittle Social media
As we said, Debbie doesn’t like the stardom and excessive attention from media; she has managed a great distance from public platforms. She doesn’t have any profile on major social media platforms.
