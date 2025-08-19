Mikel Arteta’s Own Version of Alexander Isak: Arsenal Interested in Signing One of the Paciest Forwards in the World

Mikel Arteta has identified his answer to Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak, with Arsenal ramping up interest in Atalanta’s electric forward Ademola Lookman. Following the collapse of his proposed move to Inter Milan after Atalanta refused to negotiate, the Nigerian has emerged as Arsenal’s primary attacking target.

The Speed Demon Arsenal Need

Lookman possesses the devastating pace that Arteta craves for his front line. The 27-year-old’s acceleration and top speed make him one of football’s most dangerous transition players, capable of turning defense into attack within seconds.

BERGAMO, ITALY – APRIL 08: Ademola Lookman of Atalanta BC reacts during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Bologna FC at Gewiss Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

His ability to stretch defenses mirrors exactly what Isak provides Newcastle – a constant threat that opposition backlines must respect. Last season, Lookman scored 15 goals in Serie A with an impressive 7.42 average rating.

His standout moment came in the Europa League final back in 2024, against Bayer Leverkusen, where he scored a hat-trick to secure Atalanta’s victory.

Arsenal’s £45 Million Pursuit

Arsenal face paying around £45 million to secure Lookman’s signature this summer, with reports suggesting the Gunners are considering a €51 million bid, viewing him as an alternative to Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Arsenal are reportedly prepared to launch a formal proposal for the Atalanta forward as they seek to add pace and directness to their attack.

However, recent reports suggest there is currently no official offer from Arsenal despite their tracking of the player. The situation remains fluid as Arsenal weigh their options.

Why Ademola Lookman Fits Mikel Arteta’s System

The Nigerian’s versatility makes him perfect for Arsenal’s tactical setup. Capable of operating as a central striker, right winger, or left winger, Lookman offers the flexibility that Arteta demands from his forwards. His work rate and pressing intensity align with Arsenal’s high-energy approach, while his pace provides the counter-attacking threat they’ve occasionally lacked.

Mikel Arteta (via Football London)

Lookman may be on his way back to the Premier League, as Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Atalanta outcast, suggesting his relationship with the Italian club has deteriorated sufficiently to force a move.

The Perfect Timing

Arsenal’s pursuit comes at the ideal moment. Lookman has proven himself at the highest level, winning the Europa League and establishing himself as one of Serie A’s most consistent attackers. His experience across multiple leagues – Championship, Premier League, Bundesliga, and Serie A – demonstrates adaptability that would serve Arsenal well.

Ademola Lookman during his Everton days

The comparison to Isak isn’t coincidental. Both players combine pace, technical ability, and tactical intelligence to devastating effect. Where Newcastle found their missing piece in the Swedish striker, Arsenal see Lookman as their own game-changing addition.

