Arsenal’s Direct Approach in 2025: How Mikel Arteta’s Tactical Tweaks Could Win the Gunners the Title

Arsenal’s 2025/26 campaign has seen Mikel Arteta alter his tactics—direct attacking is now a key part of their arsenal. The summer signing of Viktor Gyokeres initiated this change, representing a distinct shift from previous seasons dominated by possession and patience. Gyokeres thrives when attacking space at speed, providing Arteta the ideal tool to take advantage of defenses that press high or leave gaps between their lines.

Statistically, Arsenal are now attempting more long passes per match, a clear uptick from Arteta’s initial seasons. However, the Gunners aren’t simply launching the ball forward—they’ve become tactically fluid, modifying their speed and directness depending on the opponent.

Against Manchester United, Arsenal exploited aggressive pressing by quickly targeting the space left between United’s midfield and defense, resulting in faster, more dangerous attacking transitions.

Diversity and Precision Define Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal’s Challenge

Arteta’s side is now equipped to break down deep blocks and stubborn defenses that previously cost them points. Through patient buildup, bounce passes, and deliberate triggers, the Gunners can bait opposition presses and generate “artificial transitions”—moments where space opens up for a direct assault, even when facing compact defending.

Mikel Arteta (via Metro)

Arsenal’s ability to switch styles and attack both aggressively and patiently has made them a tougher opponent for every Premier League side. With a fit squad, including Martin Ødegaard close to full fitness and Bukayo Saka set to feature prominently, Arteta’s tactical evolution may be the difference in this season’s title race. If the Gunners maintain this flexibility, they’ll be serious contenders for silverware by May.

