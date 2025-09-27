Arsenal
Arsenal’s Direct Approach in 2025: How Mikel Arteta’s Tactical Tweaks Could Win the Gunners the Title
Arsenal’s 2025/26 campaign has seen Mikel Arteta alter his tactics—direct attacking is now a key part of their arsenal. The summer signing of Viktor Gyokeres initiated this change, representing a distinct shift from previous seasons dominated by possession and patience. Gyokeres thrives when attacking space at speed, providing Arteta the ideal tool to take advantage of defenses that press high or leave gaps between their lines.
Statistically, Arsenal are now attempting more long passes per match, a clear uptick from Arteta’s initial seasons. However, the Gunners aren’t simply launching the ball forward—they’ve become tactically fluid, modifying their speed and directness depending on the opponent.
Against Manchester United, Arsenal exploited aggressive pressing by quickly targeting the space left between United’s midfield and defense, resulting in faster, more dangerous attacking transitions.
Diversity and Precision Define Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal’s Challenge
Arteta’s side is now equipped to break down deep blocks and stubborn defenses that previously cost them points. Through patient buildup, bounce passes, and deliberate triggers, the Gunners can bait opposition presses and generate “artificial transitions”—moments where space opens up for a direct assault, even when facing compact defending.
Arsenal’s ability to switch styles and attack both aggressively and patiently has made them a tougher opponent for every Premier League side. With a fit squad, including Martin Ødegaard close to full fitness and Bukayo Saka set to feature prominently, Arteta’s tactical evolution may be the difference in this season’s title race. If the Gunners maintain this flexibility, they’ll be serious contenders for silverware by May.
Arsenal
This €35 Million Star Has Emerged As Arsenal’s Unlikely Top-Scorer in 2025 After St. James’ Park Heroics
A Spanish midfielder’s emergence as Arsenal‘s leading Premier League goalscorer in 2025 with seven goals represents one of the most unexpected developments in their campaign. His latest contribution came through his crucial equalizer against Newcastle, heading home Declan Rice’s cross to spark Arsenal’s dramatic comeback victory. The Arsenal star in question? Mikel Merino.
Unexpected Goal Threat
Merino’s conversion from defensive midfielder to Arsenal’s primary goal source has transformed their attacking dynamics. His seven Premier League strikes in 2025 surpass traditional forwards and wingers, highlighting his exceptional positioning and aerial ability in advanced areas.
The Newcastle equalizer exemplified Merino’s timing and movement, arriving at the perfect moment to meet Rice’s delivery with precision.
Tactical Evolution Under Arteta
Merino’s goal-scoring surge reflects Mikel Arteta’s tactical evolution, encouraging his midfielders to contribute offensively while maintaining defensive responsibilities. The Spanish international’s athleticism and technical ability make him ideally suited to this box-to-box role.
His partnership with Rice has proven particularly effective, with the England international providing creative service while Merino offers the finishing touch. This midfield combination (although Merino coming on as sub most of the times) has become central to Arsenal’s attacking blueprint throughout 2025.
Impact on Arsenal’s Title Challenge
Merino’s goals have proven crucial in tight matches, with several coming in decisive moments like the Newcastle equalizer. His ability to score important goals from midfield provides Arsenal with unpredictability that could prove vital in their title pursuit.
The Spanish midfielder’s emergence as their leading scorer demonstrates Arsenal’s collective approach to goal-scoring, spreading the burden beyond traditional forwards. This tactical flexibility has made them more difficult to defend against and could be key to sustained success throughout the season.
Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Newcastle: Gabriel’s Redemption Caps Stunning Comeback
Arsenal turned a disappointing and unlucky first-half display into a thrilling victory at St James’ Park, with late goals from Mikel Merino and Gabriel completing a remarkable turnaround against Newcastle United.
The Standout Performers:
Declan Rice – 8.5/10 Controlled the midfield with authority and precision throughout 90 minutes of intense football.
His defensive intervention to halt Murphy’s dangerous run demonstrated his reading of the game, while his creative distribution set up Arsenal’s comeback. The assist for Merino’s equalizer capped an outstanding individual performance.
Gabriel Magalhães – 8.5/10 Embodied Arsenal’s transformation from first to second half. Early struggles against Woltemade’s movement gave way to commanding defensive displays and ultimately match-winning heroics with his stoppage-time header.
The Solid Showings:
Bukayo Saka – 8/10 Provided constant attacking menace while contributing defensively before his tactical substitution. His energy and directness troubled Newcastle’s backline consistently.
Mikel Merino – 8/10 Delivered the perfect response to facing his former employers, timing his run perfectly for the equalizing header that reignited Arsenal’s title hopes.
Jurrien Timber – 8/10 Offered consistent attacking threat from full-back while maintaining defensive discipline.
Other Notable Performances:
Martin Zubimendi – 7.5/10 Orchestrated Arsenal’s midfield alongside Rice with intelligent positioning and crisp passing combinations.
Viktor Gyökeres – 7/10 Created problems for Newcastle’s defense through clever movement and positioning, nearly earning a penalty through his persistent runs.
Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 Continued his impressive adaptation to Premier League football with forward-thinking play from defense.
Martin Ødegaard – 7/10 Made immediate impact from the bench, delivering the corner that created Gabriel’s winner.
William Saliba – 7/10 Provided crucial defensive stability after replacing Mosquera, including the vital block that helped Gabriel’s header find the net.
Eberechi Eze – 7/10 Tormented Newcastle with his pace and trickery, unfortunate not to find the scoresheet despite multiple opportunities.
Cristhian Mosquera – 6/10 Struggled with Newcastle’s aerial approach before tactical withdrawal at halftime.
David Raya – 6/10 Hesitant decision-making for Newcastle’s opener, though not entirely culpable for the goal.
Leandro Trossard – 6/10 Came closest to scoring in the first half but couldn’t influence proceedings significantly.
Gabriel Martinelli – 5/10 Limited impact during his brief appearance as Arsenal chased the winner.
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Dramatic 2-1 Comeback Win Over Newcastle United
Arsenal completed a stunning turnaround at St James’ Park, recovering from Nick Woltemade’s opening goal to claim victory through Mikel Merino’s equalizer and Gabriel’s dramatic 96th-minute winner.
Gabriel Yet Again Proved Why He Is Among The Top 3 CBs in the World
Gabriel Magalhães delivered another masterclass performance that exemplifies his world-class status. His stoppage-time header secured all three points in the sixth minute of added time, demonstrating the mental fortitude and aerial dominance that separates elite defenders from good ones.
The Brazilian’s ability to rise to crucial moments has become a hallmark of Arsenal’s recent success. Beyond his match-winning goal, Gabriel’s defensive solidity throughout the encounter kept Arsenal in the game when Newcastle threatened to extend their lead. His combination of physicality, aerial prowess, and crucial goal contributions continues to place him among the world’s finest center-backs.
Arteta Finally Took the Handbrake Off
This victory represented a significant tactical shift from Mikel Arteta, who abandoned his conservative approach that has often hindered Arsenal against strong opponents. The late equalizer from Merino and Gabriel’s winner demonstrated Arsenal’s renewed attacking intent and willingness to commit players forward even when chasing the game.
In fact, the first 35 minutes of Arsenal in the first half is one of the best away displays under Mikel Arteta, despite the team not going 1-0 up. A certain percentage of credit also goes to Nick Pope as well for the way he kept thwarting Arsenal’s shots with brilliant reflexes.
Arteta’s tactical courage to maintain attacking momentum rather than settling for a point proved decisive. The aggressive approach in the final stages contrasted sharply with previous conservative performances against elite opposition, suggesting evolution in the manager’s big-game mentality.
A Fit Bukayo Saka Is Invaluable to Arsenal
Bukayo Saka’s return to full fitness has transformed Arsenal’s attacking dynamics. His presence on the right wing provides the pace, creativity, and directness that unlocks stubborn defenses like Newcastle’s organized structure.
The England international’s contributions create the foundation for Arsenal’s comeback victories. But it was quite a surprise that he was taken off early, despite him giving a hard time to ‘Big’ Dan Burn.
