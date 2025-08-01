Comparing Last 3 Seasons: Stats Show Why Arsenal Have Not Won the League Under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal‘s failure to capture their first Premier League title since 2004 becomes starkly evident when examining their performance metrics across the last three seasons, with several key indicators revealing a concerning downward trajectory, especially the ones concerning their attack.

Box Efficiency: The Damning Decline

The most alarming statistic is Arsenal’s box efficiency, which has plummeted dramatically from a respectable level in 2022 to an abysmal performance in 2024. This metric, measuring goal conversion relative to expected goals, shows Arsenal’s clinical finishing has deteriorated significantly year-on-year.

LUTON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates their teams last minute winner during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Arsenal FC at Kenilworth Road on December 05, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

In title-winning campaigns, teams typically excel in both creating and converting chances. Arsenal’s declining box efficiency suggests they’re wasting golden opportunities that separate champions from also-rans. This weakness becomes fatal in tight title races where margins are razor-thin.

Set Pieces: The One Bright Spot

Arsenal’s set piece performance has been their standout improvement, rising from 86 in 2022 to an impressive 96 in 2024, with rival fans even calling them ‘Set Piece FC.’

This represents genuine progress in a crucial area that can decide tight matches. However, this lone positive couldn’t compensate for failures in more fundamental aspects of their game.

Possession Without Purpose

The possession statistics show Arsenal maintaining decent control (ranging from 63-69), demonstrating they can dominate the ball and dictate tempo. Yet this metric highlights their core problem – they’ve mastered the art of controlling games without delivering the decisive blow when it matters most.

Attacking Consistency Issues

While Arsenal’s attack rating remained relatively stable but dropped in the last season, their inability to maintain consistent performance levels across other metrics reveals why they’ve fallen short. Set pieces showed improvement from 86 to 96, but this positive couldn’t offset major deficiencies elsewhere.

The possession statistics (63-69 range) demonstrate Arsenal can control games, but their inability to convert dominance into decisive moments – highlighted by the box efficiency crisis – explains their title failures.

Mikel Arteta (via Sky Sports)

These numbers reveal Arsenal’s fundamental problem: they’ve become a team that controls matches without killer instinct, creating chances they can’t finish while becoming increasingly vulnerable in defensive duels.

