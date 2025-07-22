Arsenal Dragon
Mikel Arteta is Close to Spending £1B After Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze Signings
Mikel Arteta’s Latest Summer Signings (May – July 2025)
|Player
|Position
|From
|Fee
|Contract Length
|Kepa Arrizabalaga
|Goalkeeper
|Chelsea
|£5m (release clause)
|2 years
|Martin Zubimendi
|Midfielder
|Real Sociedad
|£51m
|5 years
|Christian Norgaard
|Midfielder
|Brentford
|£10m + £5m add-ons
|2 years (+1 option)
|Noni Madueke
|Winger
|Chelsea
|£35m
|4 years
|Viktor Gyokeres*
|Striker
|Sporting CP
|£64m (€63.5m + €10m bonuses)
|5 years
|Eberechi Eze*
|Attacking Mid
|Crystal Palace
|£68m
|5 years
*Expected to complete shortly
Total Summer Spending: £233m (including expected deals)
All Mikel Arteta Signings Since December 2019
2020 Signings
|Player
|Position
|From
|Fee
|Date
|Pablo Mari
|Centre-back
|Flamengo (loan made permanent)
|£8m
|January 2020
|Cedric Soares
|Right-back
|Southampton
|Free
|January 2020
|Willian
|Winger
|Chelsea
|Free
|August 2020
|Gabriel Magalhaes
|Centre-back
|Lille
|£27m
|September 2020
|Thomas Partey
|Midfielder
|Atletico Madrid
|£45m
|October 2020
|Runar Alex Runarsson
|Goalkeeper
|Dijon
|£1.5m
|October 2020
2021 Signings
|Player
|Position
|From
|Fee
|Date
|Mat Ryan
|Goalkeeper
|Brighton (loan)
|Loan fee
|January 2021
|Martin Odegaard
|Attacking Midfielder
|Real Madrid (loan)
|Loan fee
|January 2021
|Ben White
|Centre-back/Right-back
|Brighton
|£50m
|July 2021
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Goalkeeper
|Sheffield United
|£24m (+£6m add-ons)
|August 2021
|Martin Odegaard
|Attacking Midfielder
|Real Madrid (permanent)
|£30m (+£4m add-ons)
|August 2021
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|Right-back
|Bologna
|£15.5m
|August 2021
|Nuno Tavares
|Left-back
|Benfica
|£8m
|August 2021
|Albert Sambi Lokonga
|Midfielder
|Anderlecht
|£15m
|August 2021
2022 Signings
|Player
|Position
|From
|Fee
|Date
|Auston Trusty
|Centre-back
|Colorado Rapids
|£1.8m
|January 2022
|Gabriel Jesus
|Striker/Winger
|Manchester City
|£45m
|July 2022
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Left-back
|Manchester City
|£32m
|July 2022
|Matt Turner
|Goalkeeper
|New England Revolution
|£5.7m
|July 2022
|Marquinhos
|Winger
|Sao Paulo
|£3m
|July 2022
|Fabio Vieira
|Attacking Midfielder
|Porto
|£34m
|July 2022
2023 Signings
|Player
|Position
|From
|Fee
|Date
|Jakub Kiwior
|Centre-back
|Spezia
|£17.5m
|January 2023
|Leandro Trossard
|Winger/Forward
|Brighton
|£20m (+£7m add-ons)
|January 2023
|Jorginho
|Midfielder
|Chelsea
|£10m (+£2m add-ons)
|January 2023
|Declan Rice
|Midfielder
|West Ham United
|£100m (+£5m add-ons)
|July 2023
|Kai Havertz
|Midfielder/Forward
|Chelsea
|£62.5m (+£5m add-ons)
|July 2023
|Jurrien Timber
|Centre-back
|Ajax
|£38m
|July 2023
|David Raya
|Goalkeeper
|Brentford (loan/permanent)
|£27m
|July 2023
The numbers are staggering, yet telling. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal revolution is approaching the £1 billion mark in total transfer expenditure, with the imminent arrivals of Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze pushing the Spanish manager’s cumulative spending to unprecedented heights.
Since taking charge in December 2019, Arteta has transformed Arsenal‘s squad with surgical precision and significant investment. Transfer expenditure has already reached €934.6 million according to Transfermarkt data, with a net spend of €632.28 million ranking Arsenal third-highest in Premier League spending during this period.
The Viktor Gyokeres Coup Changes Everything
Arsenal have agreed a deal with Sporting worth an initial €63.5m plus €10m in bonuses, totaling £64 million for Sweden’s prolific striker. The 27-year-old, who scored 54 goals in 52 appearances last season in Portugal, was preferred to Benjamin Sesko by Arteta as his marquee summer acquisition.
Gyokeres will sign a five-year contract earning around €8m per season net, representing Arsenal’s statement of intent after years of near-misses in title races. The striker’s arrival addresses the most glaring weakness in Arteta’s tactical setup – a clinical finisher capable of converting the abundance of chances his possession-based system creates.
This isn’t just about goals; it’s about mentality. Gyokeres brings Champions League experience and proven big-game temperament that Arsenal have desperately lacked in crucial moments. His physical presence and link-up play will complement Arsenal’s intricate passing patterns while providing the directness needed against low-block defenses.
Eberechi Eze: The Creative Catalyst
Eberechi Eze could follow Gyokeres to north London in a tremendous double deal, with Crystal Palace’s attacking midfielder representing the final piece in Arteta’s tactical puzzle. After missing out on the England international previously, Arsenal are determined not to repeat that mistake.
Eze’s versatility across multiple attacking positions makes him invaluable in Arteta’s system. Whether operating from the left wing, central attacking midfield, or even false nine positions, his ability to drift between lines and create overloads would add unpredictability to Arsenal’s sometimes predictable build-up play.
The 27-year-old’s set-piece delivery and long-range shooting provide additional weapons Arsenal have lacked since losing creative specialists. His Premier League experience eliminates adaptation concerns, while his hunger for major trophies aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s current trajectory.
The Billion-Pound Question
These signings would push Arteta’s total spending beyond the psychological £1 billion barrier – a figure that demands scrutiny and context. Critics have questioned what Arteta has achieved after spending €792m on transfers, but such analysis ignores the complete squad overhaul undertaken.
When Arteta arrived, Arsenal were a club in decline with an aging, unbalanced squad lacking Premier League quality. The transformation required wholesale change, not minor adjustments. Arsenal’s current squad value stands at €1.15 billion compared to Tottenham’s €795.8m, reflecting improved recruitment and player development.
The investment has yielded tangible progress: consecutive Champions League qualifications, sustained title challenges, and a playing identity that excites supporters. The final step – converting potential into silverware – requires the clinical edge Gyokeres provides and creative spark Eze offers.
Strategic Vindication
Approaching £1 billion in spending isn’t reckless; it’s strategic necessity in modern football’s arms race. Arsenal remain in a very healthy position regarding Premier League Profitability & Sustainability Rules, indicating sustainable financial management despite heavy investment.
The Gyokeres and Eze signings represent evolution rather than revolution. Both players fit Arteta’s tactical requirements while addressing specific weaknesses exposed in previous campaigns. This targeted approach suggests maturity in Arsenal’s transfer strategy, moving beyond panic buying toward strategic squad completion.
With these additions, Arteta’s billion-pound project nears completion. The question isn’t whether the spending was justified, but whether it finally delivers the success Arsenal’s patient supporters deserve.
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal’s €13 Million Latest Signing Has Underlying Stats Better Than/Equal to First-Team Stars
Comparing Cristhian Mosquera’s defensive stats vs. Saliba and Gabriel for last season
Arsenal‘s capture of Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia for an initial £13m plus add-ons represents more than just defensive depth – the 21-year-old’s 2024/25 statistics suggest he could genuinely challenge William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes for starting positions.
The Spanish centre-back’s La Liga campaign showcased defensive metrics that match, and in some categories exceed, Arsenal’s established partnership. While Saliba and Gabriel have rightfully earned praise for their Premier League performances, Mosquera’s underlying numbers tell a compelling story.
Defensive Actions Per 90 Minutes
Mosquera’s defensive metrics from his 2024/25 La Liga campaign reveal impressive underlying numbers that challenge Arsenal’s established hierarchy. With 1.44 tackles per 90 minutes, he falls between Saliba’s exceptional 1.72 and Gabriel’s 0.91, demonstrating solid proactive defending. His 0.89 interceptions per 90 outperforms both Arsenal defenders – Saliba’s 0.62 and Gabriel’s 0.61 – showcasing superior positional awareness and anticipation.
The clearance statistics tell a fascinating story: Mosquera’s 3.31 per 90 sits between Saliba (3.40) and Gabriel (3.42), indicating comparable defensive workload despite playing for a mid-table Valencia side. In aerial duels, Saliba’s 1.69 won per 90 and Gabriel’s dominant 2.02 both surpass Mosquera’s 1.03, highlighting an area for Premier League adaptation.
Progressive Defending Metrics
Shot-blocking ability reveals the most striking comparison. Gabriel leads with 1.10 blocks per 90, while Mosquera’s 0.68 significantly outperforms Saliba’s 0.44. This suggests Mosquera could immediately contribute crucial last-ditch defending in Arsenal’s system.
Ground duel statistics expose interesting tactical patterns. Mosquera’s 5.53 ground duels per 90 falls between Saliba’s 6.75 and Gabriel’s 6.09, but his 58% success rate (3.22 won from 5.53 attempted) compares unfavorably to both Arsenal defenders. Saliba wins 4.20 from 6.75 attempts (62%) while Gabriel achieves 3.73 from 6.09 (61%), indicating more efficient individual defending.
Injury Prevention and Consistency
Disciplinary records reveal excellent game management across all three defenders. Gabriel’s perfect 0.00 penalties given away per 90 leads, followed by Saliba’s 0.03 and Mosquera’s 0.08. All three demonstrate intelligent defending without reckless challenges.
Team context heavily influences clean sheet and goals conceded metrics. Saliba’s 0.74 goals conceded per 90 and 37% clean sheet rate slightly edge Gabriel’s 0.8 goals conceded and 36% clean sheets, both vastly superior to Mosquera’s 1.14 and 22% respectively. However, these figures reflect Arsenal’s defensive cohesion versus Valencia’s mid-table struggles, with Mosquera’s individual actions suggesting quality that exceeds his team’s collective output.
Context and Competition Level
While La Liga’s defensive demands differ from the Premier League’s intensity, Mosquera’s performances against elite attacking threats validate his statistical output. His numbers against Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid demonstrate capability at the highest level.
The transition period will be crucial, but his underlying metrics suggest technical and tactical readiness for Arsenal’s system. His ball-carrying statistics from deep positions indicate comfort with Arteta’s progressive defensive approach.
Long-term Value Projection
At 21, Mosquera’s statistical trajectory points toward continued improvement. His defensive actions per game have increased throughout the season, suggesting adaptability and learning capacity. This development curve, combined with his current output, makes the £13m fee appear astute business.
Arsenal’s recruitment team clearly identified statistical markers that align with their defensive requirements. Mosquera’s numbers don’t just complement Saliba and Gabriel – in several key categories, they suggest genuine competition for places.
The Spanish defender’s arrival provides Arteta with tactical options backed by statistical evidence. Whether deployed immediately or developed gradually, Mosquera’s metrics indicate readiness to contribute at Arsenal’s level when opportunities arise.
Arsenal Dragon
PHOTOS: Arsenal Players Pictured in Latest Away and Training Kits in Singapore
Arsenal‘s 30-man squad has given fans their first glimpse of the complete 2025/26 kit collection during training sessions in Singapore, with players spotted wearing the training and away kits.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Competition
|Wednesday, July 23
|AC Milan
|Singapore Sports Hub
|Friendly
|Sunday, July 27
|Newcastle United
|Singapore Sports Hub
|Friendly
|Thursday, July 31
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong
|North London Derby
|Wednesday, August 6
|Villarreal
|Emirates Stadium
|Friendly
|Saturday, August 9
|Athletic Club
|Emirates Stadium
|Emirates Cup
Arsenal’s Kit Collection Unveiled in Paradise
The Gunners touched down in Singapore as part of their pre-season Asian tour, and immediately provided supporters with a visual feast. Arsenal’s official gallery captured 54 amazing photos from day one in Singapore, showcasing the squad in action during their intense training sessions at the Singapore Sports Hub.
The timing couldn’t be more perfect, with Arsenal’s 2025-26 away kit featuring a dark navy blue base with a vibrant royal blue lightning bolt graphic, red Adidas stripes, and silver logos and crest, drawing inspiration from the 95-96 away kit. The modern reinterpretation of the classic design has already proven popular among fans witnessing it in action.
Players including Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and new signing Martin Zubimendi were spotted predominantly wearing the kits during different training segments, giving fans comprehensive previews of the complete collection.
Star Players Declan Rice, William Saliba and Others Model New Designs
Mikel Arteta has taken a 30-man Arsenal squad to Asia, and the extensive squad size allowed for multiple kit combinations during training. The diversity of the group meant fans could see how the different designs look across various body types and playing positions.
Training Intensity Meets Fashion Show
The training sessions served dual purposes – maintaining match fitness and providing unofficial kit launches. Fans were able to witness the Gunners’ intensity and passion at training, while simultaneously getting their first real-world look at how the new kits perform under match-like conditions.
The humid Singapore climate provided an excellent testing environment for Adidas’ latest fabric technology.
The training kit was prominently featured, with its minimalist design providing contrast to the more elaborate match-day options. Players looked sharp in the understated training gear during warm-up routines and technical drills.
Fan Reaction and Commercial Impact
Social media exploded with positive reactions as fans got their first comprehensive look at the kit collection in action. The Singapore setting added an exotic backdrop that enhanced the visual appeal of each design, with the tropical environment highlighting the bold colors and innovative patterns.
Arsenal will be playing two matches in Singapore, against AC Milan on Wednesday 23 July and Newcastle United on Sunday 27 July, providing further opportunities for fans to see the kits in competitive action.
The strategic timing of this kit reveal, just hours before their opening pre-season match, demonstrates Arsenal’s sophisticated marketing approach.
Arsenal Dragon
Myles Lewis-Skelly confirms Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal before Official announcement
Arsenal’s worst-kept secret has been inadvertently confirmed by Myles Lewis-Skelly, who was spotted showing off Fabrizio Romano’s “Here We Go” post confirming Viktor Gyokeres’ imminent arrival at the Emirates. The young defender’s social media slip-up has sent Arsenal fans into meltdown ahead of the official announcement.
The Accidental Confirmation
Lewis-Skelly was filmed displaying Romano’s iconic “Here We Go” tweet on his phone, also hitting Gyokeres’ mask celebration. The clip, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, shows the Arsenal academy graduate excitedly sharing the transfer news from Romano’s page.
The timing couldn’t be more perfect for Arsenal supporters, who have been desperately awaiting official confirmation of their new striker signing. Romano’s post, which Lewis-Skelly was proudly showcasing, detailed the completed agreement between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon for the Swedish goal machine.
The Deal Details Emerge
Arsenal have agreed to pay around £55 million to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, with personal terms agreed over a five-year deal and negotiations between clubs accelerating in recent days. The transfer represents a significant coup for Mikel Arteta, who has finally landed his priority striker target after months of pursuit.
The verbal agreement between all parties involved has been confirmed by both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, with only the official announcement now pending. Lewis-Skelly’s enthusiastic display of Romano’s post suggests the Arsenal squad is equally thrilled about their new teammate’s imminent arrival.
Viktor Gyokeres’ Dramatic Journey
The transfer culmination follows Gyokeres’ controversial “cut all ties with Portugal” strategy, which saw him end his relationship with Portuguese actress Ines Aguiar and publicly declare he would never play for Sporting again. His dramatic approach appears to have worked, with Arsenal’s persistence finally paying off.
The Swedish striker’s 43 goals in 50 appearances this season made him one of Europe’s most sought-after talents. His desperation to join Arsenal, demonstrated through his extreme personal sacrifices, suggests a player completely committed to succeeding at the Emirates.
Arsenal’s Strike Force Revolution
Gyokeres’ arrival transforms Arsenal’s attacking options completely. His pace, power, and clinical finishing provide the exact profile Arteta has been seeking to complement his tactical system. The striker’s Premier League experience with Coventry City, albeit in the Championship, gives him crucial understanding of English football’s demands.
The Swedish international’s ability to lead the line will allow Gabriel Jesus to return to his preferred false nine role, while providing tactical flexibility across multiple formations. His physical presence addresses Arsenal’s long-standing need for aerial threat in the penalty area.
Lewis-Skelly’s Innocent Mistake
The young defender’s accidental leak highlights the excitement within Arsenal’s camp about their new signing. Lewis-Skelly, who has emerged as a versatile option at left-back this season, was clearly caught up in the transfer euphoria when he decided to share Romano’s post.
His mistake has inadvertently provided Arsenal fans with the confirmation they’ve been craving, even if the club would have preferred to control the announcement timing themselves. The clip serves as perfect evidence of how significant this signing is considered within the Arsenal dressing room.
The Final Countdown
With Lewis-Skelly’s leak confirming what everyone suspected, Arsenal fans can now count down to the official announcement. Gyokeres’ arrival represents the missing piece in their title puzzle, potentially transforming them from contenders to champions.
The Swedish striker’s journey from Championship football to Arsenal via Sporting Lisbon demonstrates the power of persistence and ambition.
