Mikel Arteta is Close to Spending £1B After Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze Signings

Mikel Arteta’s Latest Summer Signings (May – July 2025)

Player Position From Fee Contract Length Kepa Arrizabalaga Goalkeeper Chelsea £5m (release clause) 2 years Martin Zubimendi Midfielder Real Sociedad £51m 5 years Christian Norgaard Midfielder Brentford £10m + £5m add-ons 2 years (+1 option) Noni Madueke Winger Chelsea £35m 4 years Viktor Gyokeres* Striker Sporting CP £64m (€63.5m + €10m bonuses) 5 years Eberechi Eze* Attacking Mid Crystal Palace £68m 5 years

*Expected to complete shortly

Total Summer Spending: £233m (including expected deals)

All Mikel Arteta Signings Since December 2019

2020 Signings

Player Position From Fee Date Pablo Mari Centre-back Flamengo (loan made permanent) £8m January 2020 Cedric Soares Right-back Southampton Free January 2020 Willian Winger Chelsea Free August 2020 Gabriel Magalhaes Centre-back Lille £27m September 2020 Thomas Partey Midfielder Atletico Madrid £45m October 2020 Runar Alex Runarsson Goalkeeper Dijon £1.5m October 2020

2021 Signings

Player Position From Fee Date Mat Ryan Goalkeeper Brighton (loan) Loan fee January 2021 Martin Odegaard Attacking Midfielder Real Madrid (loan) Loan fee January 2021 Ben White Centre-back/Right-back Brighton £50m July 2021 Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Sheffield United £24m (+£6m add-ons) August 2021 Martin Odegaard Attacking Midfielder Real Madrid (permanent) £30m (+£4m add-ons) August 2021 Takehiro Tomiyasu Right-back Bologna £15.5m August 2021 Nuno Tavares Left-back Benfica £8m August 2021 Albert Sambi Lokonga Midfielder Anderlecht £15m August 2021

2022 Signings

Player Position From Fee Date Auston Trusty Centre-back Colorado Rapids £1.8m January 2022 Gabriel Jesus Striker/Winger Manchester City £45m July 2022 Oleksandr Zinchenko Left-back Manchester City £32m July 2022 Matt Turner Goalkeeper New England Revolution £5.7m July 2022 Marquinhos Winger Sao Paulo £3m July 2022 Fabio Vieira Attacking Midfielder Porto £34m July 2022

2023 Signings

Player Position From Fee Date Jakub Kiwior Centre-back Spezia £17.5m January 2023 Leandro Trossard Winger/Forward Brighton £20m (+£7m add-ons) January 2023 Jorginho Midfielder Chelsea £10m (+£2m add-ons) January 2023 Declan Rice Midfielder West Ham United £100m (+£5m add-ons) July 2023 Kai Havertz Midfielder/Forward Chelsea £62.5m (+£5m add-ons) July 2023 Jurrien Timber Centre-back Ajax £38m July 2023 David Raya Goalkeeper Brentford (loan/permanent) £27m July 2023

The numbers are staggering, yet telling. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal revolution is approaching the £1 billion mark in total transfer expenditure, with the imminent arrivals of Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze pushing the Spanish manager’s cumulative spending to unprecedented heights.

Since taking charge in December 2019, Arteta has transformed Arsenal‘s squad with surgical precision and significant investment. Transfer expenditure has already reached €934.6 million according to Transfermarkt data, with a net spend of €632.28 million ranking Arsenal third-highest in Premier League spending during this period.

The Viktor Gyokeres Coup Changes Everything

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Sporting worth an initial €63.5m plus €10m in bonuses, totaling £64 million for Sweden’s prolific striker. The 27-year-old, who scored 54 goals in 52 appearances last season in Portugal, was preferred to Benjamin Sesko by Arteta as his marquee summer acquisition.

Gyokeres will sign a five-year contract earning around €8m per season net, representing Arsenal’s statement of intent after years of near-misses in title races. The striker’s arrival addresses the most glaring weakness in Arteta’s tactical setup – a clinical finisher capable of converting the abundance of chances his possession-based system creates.

Viktor Gyokeres (via TransferMarkt)

This isn’t just about goals; it’s about mentality. Gyokeres brings Champions League experience and proven big-game temperament that Arsenal have desperately lacked in crucial moments. His physical presence and link-up play will complement Arsenal’s intricate passing patterns while providing the directness needed against low-block defenses.

Eberechi Eze: The Creative Catalyst

Eberechi Eze could follow Gyokeres to north London in a tremendous double deal, with Crystal Palace’s attacking midfielder representing the final piece in Arteta’s tactical puzzle. After missing out on the England international previously, Arsenal are determined not to repeat that mistake.

Eberechi Eze (Via GOAL.com)

Eze’s versatility across multiple attacking positions makes him invaluable in Arteta’s system. Whether operating from the left wing, central attacking midfield, or even false nine positions, his ability to drift between lines and create overloads would add unpredictability to Arsenal’s sometimes predictable build-up play.

The 27-year-old’s set-piece delivery and long-range shooting provide additional weapons Arsenal have lacked since losing creative specialists. His Premier League experience eliminates adaptation concerns, while his hunger for major trophies aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s current trajectory.

The Billion-Pound Question

These signings would push Arteta’s total spending beyond the psychological £1 billion barrier – a figure that demands scrutiny and context. Critics have questioned what Arteta has achieved after spending €792m on transfers, but such analysis ignores the complete squad overhaul undertaken.

Mikel Arteta (via BBC)

When Arteta arrived, Arsenal were a club in decline with an aging, unbalanced squad lacking Premier League quality. The transformation required wholesale change, not minor adjustments. Arsenal’s current squad value stands at €1.15 billion compared to Tottenham’s €795.8m, reflecting improved recruitment and player development.

The investment has yielded tangible progress: consecutive Champions League qualifications, sustained title challenges, and a playing identity that excites supporters. The final step – converting potential into silverware – requires the clinical edge Gyokeres provides and creative spark Eze offers.

Strategic Vindication

Approaching £1 billion in spending isn’t reckless; it’s strategic necessity in modern football’s arms race. Arsenal remain in a very healthy position regarding Premier League Profitability & Sustainability Rules, indicating sustainable financial management despite heavy investment.

The Gyokeres and Eze signings represent evolution rather than revolution. Both players fit Arteta’s tactical requirements while addressing specific weaknesses exposed in previous campaigns. This targeted approach suggests maturity in Arsenal’s transfer strategy, moving beyond panic buying toward strategic squad completion.

With these additions, Arteta’s billion-pound project nears completion. The question isn’t whether the spending was justified, but whether it finally delivers the success Arsenal’s patient supporters deserve.

