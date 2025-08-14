Harsh Move! Mikel Arteta Could Drop This £65m Star Against Manchester United

Mikel Arteta faces a brutal selection decision for Sunday’s Premier League opener at Old Trafford, with £65 million striker Kai Havertz potentially losing his place to new signing Viktor Gyokeres. The German international’s position has become increasingly precarious following Arsenal’s summer transfer activity.

Read More: Who Will Be the Match Officials and VAR Control for Arsenal’s Season Opener Against Manchester United? Fans Won’t Like This

Injury Concerns Create Selection Doubt

Arteta revealed that Havertz felt something during training this week, though the Arsenal manager confirmed he should be available for the Manchester United clash. However, this fitness concern arrives at the worst possible time for Havertz, with Gyokeres waiting in the wings after his impressive pre-season debut.

Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres (via YouTube/GoonerHQ)

The timing of Havertz’s minor training issue coincides perfectly with growing speculation about his future role in Arteta’s plans, creating genuine uncertainty about Sunday’s starting lineup.

Read More: Benjamin Sesko vs. Viktor Gyokeres – AI Predicts Who Will Score More Goals in PL This Season?

Viktor Gyokeres Impact Already Evident

Viktor Gyokeres scored his first Arsenal goal during the 3-0 victory over Athletic Club, immediately demonstrating the clinical finishing that persuaded Arsenal to invest heavily in his services. The Swedish striker’s physical presence and movement offer different tactical options compared to Havertz’s deeper-lying striker role.

Kai Haverts on either side of new signings Martin Zubimendi (R) and Christian Norgaard (L) (via Football London)

Reports suggest Havertz could push for an Arsenal exit following the Gyokeres signing, indicating internal recognition that his first-team opportunities may become limited. Arsenal’s latest Gyokeres offer was reportedly £5 million below what they paid for Havertz in 2023, highlighting the club’s significant investment in both players.

Read More: Richard Carr Former Arsenal Director Passes Away – Everything You Should Know About Him

Tactical Evolution Demands Change

Arteta’s tactical setup has evolved significantly with new signings like Martin Zubimendi providing additional midfield creativity. This progression potentially reduces the need for Havertz’s false-nine role, where he drops deep to link play between midfield and attack.

Gyokeres offers a more traditional striker profile that could better exploit the creative service from Arsenal’s improved midfield. His pace and direct running might prove more effective against Manchester United’s defensive setup.

The harsh reality is that Havertz’s £65 million price tag cannot guarantee selection when tactical requirements change. Sunday’s opener could mark the beginning of a new era with Gyokeres leading Arsenal’s attack.

Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?