Arsenal
Harsh Move! Mikel Arteta Could Drop This £65m Star Against Manchester United
Mikel Arteta faces a brutal selection decision for Sunday’s Premier League opener at Old Trafford, with £65 million striker Kai Havertz potentially losing his place to new signing Viktor Gyokeres. The German international’s position has become increasingly precarious following Arsenal’s summer transfer activity.
Read More: Who Will Be the Match Officials and VAR Control for Arsenal’s Season Opener Against Manchester United? Fans Won’t Like This
Injury Concerns Create Selection Doubt
Arteta revealed that Havertz felt something during training this week, though the Arsenal manager confirmed he should be available for the Manchester United clash. However, this fitness concern arrives at the worst possible time for Havertz, with Gyokeres waiting in the wings after his impressive pre-season debut.
The timing of Havertz’s minor training issue coincides perfectly with growing speculation about his future role in Arteta’s plans, creating genuine uncertainty about Sunday’s starting lineup.
Read More: Benjamin Sesko vs. Viktor Gyokeres – AI Predicts Who Will Score More Goals in PL This Season?
Viktor Gyokeres Impact Already Evident
Viktor Gyokeres scored his first Arsenal goal during the 3-0 victory over Athletic Club, immediately demonstrating the clinical finishing that persuaded Arsenal to invest heavily in his services. The Swedish striker’s physical presence and movement offer different tactical options compared to Havertz’s deeper-lying striker role.
Reports suggest Havertz could push for an Arsenal exit following the Gyokeres signing, indicating internal recognition that his first-team opportunities may become limited. Arsenal’s latest Gyokeres offer was reportedly £5 million below what they paid for Havertz in 2023, highlighting the club’s significant investment in both players.
Read More: Richard Carr Former Arsenal Director Passes Away – Everything You Should Know About Him
Tactical Evolution Demands Change
Arteta’s tactical setup has evolved significantly with new signings like Martin Zubimendi providing additional midfield creativity. This progression potentially reduces the need for Havertz’s false-nine role, where he drops deep to link play between midfield and attack.
Gyokeres offers a more traditional striker profile that could better exploit the creative service from Arsenal’s improved midfield. His pace and direct running might prove more effective against Manchester United’s defensive setup.
The harsh reality is that Havertz’s £65 million price tag cannot guarantee selection when tactical requirements change. Sunday’s opener could mark the beginning of a new era with Gyokeres leading Arsenal’s attack.
Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?
Arsenal
3 Reasons Why Jurrien Timber Should Start Ahead of Ben White Against Man United
Arsenal face a crucial decision for Sunday’s Premier League opener at Old Trafford, with Jurrien Timber and Ben White both available for selection. Based on recent tactical developments and specific match factors, Timber deserves the nod for this blockbuster season starter.
Read More: 3 Key Players for Arsenal to Start the Season with a Win Against Manchester United
1. Proven Manchester United Match-Winner
Timber already possesses the perfect psychological edge for this fixture. The Dutch defender scored his first Arsenal goal against Manchester United in December 2024, heading home from a Declan Rice cross during the 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium.
That breakthrough moment demonstrated Timber’s ability to rise to the occasion in high-stakes encounters. His familiarity with United’s attacking patterns and confidence from previously scoring against them could prove decisive in another tight contest at Old Trafford.
Read More: Harsh Move! Mikel Arteta Could Drop This £65m Star Against Manchester United
2. Revolutionary Tactical Flexibility with Martin Zubimendi
Arsenal’s pre-season revealed an intriguing tactical innovation involving Timber and new signing Martin Zubimendi. Former Arsenal player Adrian Clarke highlighted this positional rotation on the Handbrake Off Podcast, noting how Timber inverts into central midfield while Zubimendi drifts out to right-back.
This tactical twist allows Arsenal to drag opponents out of shape and create overloads in different areas. Clarke specifically praised how Zubimendi “linked well with Saka a couple of times” when operating in the right-back position, while Timber’s technical ability shines in central areas.
Against United’s expected pressing game, this flexibility could provide the tactical edge Arsenal need to dominate possession and create clear chances.
Read More: How This Injury Boost Paves the Way for Arsenal’s DREAM Eberechi Eze Signing
3. Superior Technical Ability Under Pressure
Timber’s composure on the ball surpasses White’s when facing intense pressure situations. His Dutch youth development emphasizes technical proficiency that proves invaluable against aggressive pressing systems.
Old Trafford’s atmosphere and United’s likely high-energy start demand a defender comfortable receiving the ball in tight spaces and progressing play accurately. Timber’s ability to invert into midfield positions also offers Arsenal an additional progressive passer when White might struggle under sustained pressure.
The season opener requires players who can handle the intensity while maintaining Arsenal’s possession-based approach – qualities that favor Timber’s selection.
Read More: Brahim Diaz to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal
Who Will Be the Match Officials and VAR Control for Arsenal’s Season Opener Against Manchester United? Fans Won’t Like This
The Premier League has confirmed the officiating team for Arsenal’s season opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford this Sunday, and the announcement has already sparked concern among Gunners supporters. The match officials for this blockbuster clash include some familiar faces that probably won’t sit well with Arsenal fans.
Read More: Benjamin Sesko vs. Viktor Gyokeres – AI Predicts Who Will Score More Goals in PL This Season?
The Complete Officiating Team
Simon Hooper will take charge as the main referee for Sunday’s encounter, supported by assistants Adrian Holmes and Simon Long on the touchlines. Jarred Gillett has been appointed as the fourth official for the high-profile fixture.
However, it’s the VAR department that will cause the most frustration for Arsenal supporters heading into this crucial season opener.
Read More: CRAZY! Mikel Arteta’s New Tactics Will Break the Premier League
Read More: Already a Cult Hero: Photos and Video from Viktor Gyokeres’ First Emirates Goal
VAR Appointment Raises Eyebrows
Paul Tierney will control VAR duties alongside assistant Steve Meredith for the Manchester United clash. This appointment might concern Arsenal supporters given Tierney’s controversial history as a referee in Arsenal matches.
One such incident came in the early 2022/23 season when Arsenal played Manchester United at Old Trafford. Previously unbeaten, Mikel Arteta’s side’s goal from Gabriel Martinelli was canceled out by Paul Tierney, the on-field referee and the VAR. Arsenal went on to lose the match – their first loss that season.
Read More: How things looked in the English Premier League when Arsenal last faced Bolton Wanderers?
Fans Likely to Be Disappointed as Well
Arsenal supporters might be disappointed with Tierney’s VAR appointment given the official’s history with their club. His involvement in key matches has repeatedly left the Gunners feeling hard done by, creating a pattern of questionable calls that supporters are unlikely to forget.
The timing feels particularly unfortunate for Arsenal, who face their biggest rivals in the opening fixture with an official whose VAR calls have previously frustrated both players and supporters alike.
Mikel Arteta’s Likely Concerns
While Mikel Arteta maintains professional relationships with match officials publicly, this appointment might privately concern the Arsenal manager. The Spanish coach will be hoping for consistent officiating as his team begins another title challenge.
Starting the season with potentially contentious officiating adds unnecessary pressure to what’s already a massive fixture for both clubs.
Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?
Arsenal
3 Key Players for Arsenal to Start the Season with a Win Against Manchester United
Arsenal head to Old Trafford this Sunday needing their biggest performers to deliver in the Premier League opener. With title ambitions higher than ever after significant summer investment, these three players hold the keys to starting the 2025-26 campaign with a statement victory.
Read More: Benjamin Sesko vs. Viktor Gyokeres – AI Predicts Who Will Score More Goals in PL This Season?
Viktor Gyokeres – The New Talisman
The Swedish striker arrives with massive expectations after his prolific Sporting CP campaign. Gyokeres scored his first Arsenal goal during the 3-0 pre-season victory over Athletic Club, immediately demonstrating his finishing instincts in front of the Emirates faithful.
His physical presence and clinical finishing offer Arsenal a different attacking dimension they’ve craved for years. United’s defense will face a genuine test from a striker who thrives under pressure and consistently delivers in big moments. Gyokeres’ movement inside the box and ability to hold up play could prove decisive against a United backline still adapting to new personnel.
Read More: Richard Carr Former Arsenal Director Passes Away – Everything You Should Know About Him
Martin Zubimendi – The Midfield Game-Changer
Arsenal’s midfield transformation centers around their Spanish signing from Real Sociedad. Zubimendi brings the technical quality and positional discipline that could unlock Arsenal’s attacking potential while providing defensive stability.
The 26-year-old’s partnership with Declan Rice offers Arsenal improved ball progression from deep areas. His experience alongside Martin Odegaard during their Real Sociedad days creates natural understanding that United’s midfield will struggle to disrupt. Zubimendi’s press resistance and range of passing could expose United’s defensive transitions.
Read More: Why Jose Mourinho is Interested in This £16 Million Arsenal Defender
Bukayo Saka – The Consistent Match-Winner
Saka remains Arsenal’s most reliable performer in crucial fixtures. The England international scored against Athletic Club during pre-season, maintaining his sharp form heading into the new campaign.
His pace and direct running consistently trouble opposing full-backs, while his improved decision-making in the final third makes him Arsenal’s primary creative threat. United’s left-side defense will face constant pressure from Saka’s penetrating runs and crossing ability.
Against quality opposition, Saka elevates his performance levels, making him Arsenal’s most dependable player for delivering when stakes are highest. His combination play with teammates creates numerous scoring opportunities that could prove decisive at Old Trafford.
Read More: What Was Arsenal’s Starting XI When Granit Xhaka Last Played Against Sunderland?
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines12 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines12 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”