Video – Mikel Arteta Has Forgotten This Playing Style and Why He Needs to Bring This Back ASAP

Eddie Nketiah’s magnificent goal against West Ham in December 2022 represents everything missing from Arsenal’s current approach. The goal that won Arsenal’s Goal of the Month award showcased a fluid, interconnected style that Mikel Arteta has seemingly abandoned.

The Perfect Sequence – Granit Xhaka’s Masterclass

The move was orchestrated entirely by Granit Xhaka‘s intelligence and positioning. Starting deep in midfield, Xhaka found Gabriel Martinelli with a perfectly weighted pass, showcasing his long-range distribution.

The genius lay in what happened next – Martinelli’s return pass found Xhaka who had cleverly moved closer to the edge of the box, demonstrating his tactical awareness and ability to read the game’s flow. This wasn’t static passing; it was dynamic midfield play.

Xhaka’s second contribution proved equally crucial, switching the ball to Ben White with perfect timing. The Swiss midfielder’s dual involvement – first as deep playmaker, then as advanced creator – highlighted his unique ability to control multiple phases of attack. White’s subsequent run and cross to Ødegaard only materialized because of Xhaka’s positional intelligence.

The Norwegian captain’s expert lay-off was the final piece of the puzzle, setting up Nketiah for his brilliant spin and finish that sealed Arsenal’s 3-1 comeback victory.

What’s Been Lost

This goal epitomized Arsenal’s best qualities during their 2022-23 title challenge – patient build-up combined with incisive movement, multiple players contributing to the attack, and seamless transitions between possession phases.

The sequence showed seven or eight passes with every player contributing meaningfully. Xhaka’s dual involvement, White’s overlapping run, Martinelli’s quick thinking, and Ødegaard’s vision created the perfect platform for Nketiah’s clinical finish.

Modern Arsenal lacks this collective fluidity, often relying on individual brilliance rather than the systematic approach that made them genuine title contenders. Arteta must rediscover this collaborative style to unlock their full potential again.

