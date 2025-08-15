Mikel Arteta’s Secret Weapon to Beat Liverpool and Manchester City Revealed

Mikel Arteta has quietly developed a tactical innovation that could prove decisive against elite opposition this season.

Arsenal‘s evolution of their high pressing system during preseason reveals a sophisticated approach that addresses the weaknesses exposed during their painful 2024-25 campaign which saw them finish 2nd for the third consecutive season.

The Pressing Problem That Cost Arsenal

Arsenal suffered a sharp decline in their high press effectiveness last season, with opponents successfully finding ways to play through their aggressive system. This tactical vulnerability, combined with injury problems and an unusually high number of red cards, forced Arteta to reduce the frequency of aggressive jumps against opposition buildup play.

The result was a less intense Arsenal that allowed teams more time and space to develop attacks.

The Revolutionary Solution Emerges

Preseason matches have revealed Arteta’s tactical countermeasure. Arsenal are expected to return to a more aggressive pressing system but with a crucial structural change that solves their previous vulnerabilities.

The new shape might see Bukayo Saka jumping up onto the center back while the right back moves up to cover his player. This adjustment allows Arsenal’s midfielders to maintain slightly deeper positions, preventing them from being played through centrally.

Why This Beats Elite Opposition

This tactical evolution specifically targets the weaknesses of possession-heavy teams like Liverpool and Manchester City. By keeping midfielders deeper, Arsenal can avoid the through balls that previously broke their press while maintaining aggressive front-line pressure.

Mikel Arteta (via BBC)

The increased intensity should dramatically improve Arsenal’s high turnover rate, creating more opportunities for their new signings to attack in transition. Against teams that rely on patient buildup play, this pressing variation could force errors and generate the quick chances that decide title races.

Arsenal’s secret weapon combines aggression with intelligence, potentially unlocking victories against their biggest rivals.

