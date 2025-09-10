Not January Struggles: Mikel Arteta’s Worst Error Was Exiling the “Genius” Who Carried Arsenal

The Mikel Arteta era at Arsenal has been defined by transformation, tactical evolution, and gradual progress toward silverware. His five-and-a-half years at the Emirates have brought two FA Cups and restored Champions League football to North London.

Mikel Arteta (via Metro)

Yet for all his tactical innovations and squad rebuilding, one decision stands above all others as his most damaging miscalculation.

The Aubameyang Exile That Changed Everything

In December 2021, Arteta made a call that still reverberates through the corridors of the Emirates. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy following what the club termed a “disciplinary breach.”

The 32-year-old was left out of Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Southampton back in December 2021, with sources having told ESPN he returned late from a sanctioned trip to his unwell mother in France. Within weeks, Arsenal’s top scorer was banished completely, eventually joining Barcelona on a free transfer in February 2022.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

At the time of his exile, Aubameyang remained Arsenal’s most clinical finisher. During his Arsenal career, he scored 92 goals in 163 appearances – a strike rate that the club has struggled to replace even with significant investment in attacking reinforcements.

Aubameyang and Arteta fell out during the 2021-22 season, with the forward stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and allowed to join Barcelona on a free transfer. The Gabonese striker’s immediate impact at Barcelona – scoring 13 goals in 24 appearances – proved Arsenal had discarded a world-class asset over what appeared to be manageable disciplinary issues.

A Pattern of Harsh Decisions

Arteta’s reputation for ruthless decision-making has defined his tenure. From freezing out Mesut Özil to releasing experienced players without adequate replacements, his uncompromising approach has often prioritized control over talent retention.

Mesut Ozil and Mikel Arteta (via TNT Sports and Independent)

The Aubameyang situation epitomized this philosophy taken too far. While discipline remains crucial, allowing a proven goalscorer to leave for nothing while Arsenal struggled for consistent attacking output highlighted a fundamental misjudgment of priorities.

The Lasting Impact

Arsenal’s subsequent striker shortage became a recurring theme. The club spent considerable resources trying to replace Aubameyang’s output, yet none of his successors matched his consistent goal threat during crucial moments.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – AUGUST 07: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring his team’s fifth goal during the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Pumas UNAM at Spotify Camp Nou on August 07, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Unlike tactical errors that can be corrected or transfer mistakes that can be addressed in subsequent windows, the Aubameyang exile represented an irreversible loss of elite attacking talent. Arteta’s unwillingness to find middle ground between discipline and pragmatism cost Arsenal their most natural finisher at a critical juncture in their development.

While Arteta has overseen significant progress since 2021, the Aubameyang decision remains the clearest example of prioritizing principles over results – a mistake that continues to influence Arsenal’s attacking limitations.

