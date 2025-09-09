Connect with us

Mikel Merino Can Do the One Thing for Arsenal That Erling Haaland Never Did at Man City

5 hours ago

Erling Haaland Mikel Merino Arsenal Man City Manchester

Mikel Merino’s sensational hat-trick against Turkey showcased precisely why Arsenal‘s £32.5 million investment addresses a fundamental flaw that has plagued even Manchester City‘s goal machine Erling Haaland.

While Haaland’s individual brilliance is undeniable, his inability to elevate teammates around him became glaringly obvious during Julian Alvarez’s time at City. The Arsenal midfielder scored a really nice hat-trick to make it 6 goals in his last 7 international appearances, a pretty hot streak for someone who had scored just twice in his previous 30.

Read More: Not Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi – Jurrien Timber Names His GOAT

Mikel Merino – The Difference Maker

With Oyarzabal leading the line, flanked by Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal on the wings, Spain’s attacking structure had width, pace, and penetration. But it was Merino, arriving from deep, who proved the difference-maker.

Unlike Haaland’s tendency to operate in isolation, Merino’s performance demonstrated his ability to enhance collective play. His three goals came through intelligent movement and combination work, creating space for teammates while finding the net himself.

Read More: How things looked in the English Premier League when Arsenal last faced Bolton Wanderers?

Arsenal’s Missing Piece

Where City struggled to integrate multiple attacking threats effectively, Merino’s international display suggests Arsenal have found their solution. His ability to score while facilitating others addresses the tactical flexibility that eluded Guardiola with Haaland and Alvarez.

After Pedri gave Spain a 1-0 lead, Merino hammered home their advantage with a couple of first-half finishes. The 29-year-old first made it 2-0 with a well-placed left-footed finish into the corner, then 3-0 with a low driven finish with his right foot.

Haaland
Erling Haaland (via Welona)

Merino’s seamless integration into Spain’s attacking framework offers Arsenal something Haaland couldn’t provide City: a goal threat that amplifies rather than diminishes his teammates’ contributions.

Read More: William Saliba Injury Update: Arsenal Star Faces Devastating Setback as Shocking Medical Update Rocks Emirates

