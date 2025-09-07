Arsenal’s £32M Star’s Magic: Midfielder’s Hat-trick Fires Spain to Stunning 6-0 Victory Over Turkey

Arsenal‘s Mikel Merino delivered a masterclass performance in Istanbul, scoring a stunning hat-trick as Spain demolished Turkey 6-0 in their 2026 World Cup qualifier just minutes ago.

The 29-year-old midfielder showcased exactly why Arsenal invested £32.5 million to bring him from Real Sociedad this summer. Merino struck twice in the first half, with Mikel Oyarzabal providing the assists, before completing his treble in spectacular fashion.

Mikel Merino’s Clinical Finishing on International Stage

His hat-trick goal came when Lamine Yamal found Merino in space in front of the box, and he curled a brilliant effort into the top corner. The finish epitomized the composure and technical quality that convinced Mikel Arteta to make him a priority signing.

For Arsenal fans, this performance validates their summer transfer business. Merino’s ability to arrive in the box and finish clinically addresses a key tactical need in Arteta’s system, where the Spaniard operates as a box-to-box midfielder with attacking license.

Arsenal’s International Impact

Merino showed his qualities as an attacking threat for Arsenal last season and has translated that form on the international stage. His hat-trick in such a crucial World Cup qualifier demonstrates the mentality and big-game temperament that Arsenal have been seeking.

This commanding display against Turkey will only increase excitement among Gunners supporters about their new midfielder’s potential impact this season.

