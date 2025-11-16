(Video and Photos) Watch Mikel Merino’s Impressive Choices as he Goes Jersey Shopping

Mikel Merino recently went shopping for iconic football shirts, and it’s safe to say his choices did not disappoint. The Arsenal midfielder has been in sublime form for both club and country, scoring goals for fun.

Mikel Merino’s Eyes Went Right to the Jersey of the Club he Started his Career at

Mikel Merino’s heart lies with Osasuna. The Spanish Club was where he started his career at, back in 2014. His father Angel as well, made the highest number of appearances in his career for Osasuna.

And no wonder, Merino’s eyes went right to a rather clean-looking Osasuna jersey – 2014-15 away (also his first season as a professional).

Merino got even more excited when he was shown a retro Osasuna jersey, something that his father once wore, during his time at the club.

Mikel Merino Moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2016

Merino made the switch from Spain to Germany in 2016, to Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish midfielder then picked the iconic home jersey of BVB from that year, with Evonik as the sponsor.

A year later, Merino was in England, and joined Newcastle United, a time during which the club was in a rather dark phase. It was after another year that Merino found a solid club. Joining Real Sociedad in 2018, he was a regular starter for the club until 2024 (when he joined Arsenal).

Mikel Merino’s Retro Arsenal Jersey Picks

Merino first went for the iconic Bruised Banana Arsenal jersey from the 90s, and then the host pulled out the legendary Thierry Henry O2 jersey, exciting the Arsenal midfielder even more.

He then went on to remind the interviewer about a photo of himself wearing the O2 jersey when young. And when the boss Mikel Arteta’s jersey from 2013 was brought out, Merino had words of praise for the former.

Finally, he came out wearing Fabregas’ Maroon O2 jersey (the club’s last year at Highbury), before changing to Thierry Henry’s France home jersey. Merino made sure he gave props to midfield maestro from Spain, David Silva as well, repping his jersey from 2010. All in all, a solid choice of iconic jerseys.

Read More: Gabriel Magalhaes Suffers Injury During International Break: What Do We Know So Far?