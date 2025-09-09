Arsenal Duo’s International Break Stats Comparison: Mikel Merino Shines While Viktor Gyokeres Struggles

The September 2025 international break delivered starkly different outcomes for Arsenal‘s two summer signings, with Mikel Merino experiencing triumph while Viktor Gyokeres endured frustration.

Mikel Merino’s Hat-trick Heroics

Mikel Merino scored a hat-trick as Spain thrashed Turkey 6-0 on Sunday to take command of Group E in 2026 World Cup qualifying. The Arsenal midfielder was instrumental in both of Spain’s matches, also contributing to their 3-0 victory over Bulgaria earlier in the break.

Mikel Merino (via Bleacher Report)

Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino were both involved in the goals as Spain eased past Bulgaria with a 3-0 win on Thursday. Merino’s performances showcased his creative ability and goal threat that convinced Arsenal to invest £32.5 million in his services.

Viktor Gyokeres’ Disappointing Double

In contrast, Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres had a forgettable outing during Sweden’s surprise 2-0 defeat to Kosovo in a World Cup qualifier on Monday night. The Swedish striker managed two shots and two chances created, but no goals or assists in what proved to be a difficult fixture.

Sweden also faced Slovenia during the break, but Gyokeres struggled to make a significant impact in either match, failing to register a goal or assist across both qualifying fixtures.

Contrasting Fortunes

While Merino accumulated four goals across two matches for Spain, helping his nation maintain perfect qualification form, Gyokeres returned goalless from Sweden’s disappointing campaign. The contrasting performances highlight how international football can either validate transfer decisions or raise questions about adaptation periods.

Both players will return to Arsenal with different confidence levels heading into crucial Premier League fixtures.

