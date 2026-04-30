Former Sheffield United Player Millie Bright Announces Retirement From Professional Football After Glittering 17 Year Career With Chelsea and England

Chelsea defender and England international Millie Bright has announced her retirement from professional football after a glittering 17-year career that saw her win 19 trophies at club and international level. The 32-year-old will go down as one of the most influential figures in the history of women’s football following her exploits with both Chelsea and the Lionesses.

Bright became synonymous with Emma Hayes’ all-conquering Chelsea side that dominated English women’s football for over a decade, winning eight WSL titles and 10 domestic cup competitions during her time at Stamford Bridge. The defender also captained the Blues on numerous occasions and established herself as one of the finest centre-backs in world football.

Millie Bright opens up on the reasons behind her retirement, both physically and mentally 🗣



The defender announced her immediate retirement from football this week. pic.twitter.com/vhYeI92ddT — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 30, 2026

Instrumental in England Euro Triumphs

For many supporters, Bright will be remembered most fondly for her performances with England as the Lionesses claimed back-to-back European Championship titles in 2022 and 2025. The defender started all six matches during the first triumph under Sarina Wiegman and also captained England throughout the 2023 World Cup campaign in Leah Williamson’s absence, helping the team reach the final before losing narrowly to Spain.

Millie Bright 12 years in Blue 💙Forever in our history….

Announces her retirement from football

12 Season..

20 Domestic Trophy's 🏆..

8× WSL 🏆..

1x Spring Series 🏆..

6x FA Cup 🏆..

4x League Cup 🏆..

1x Community Shield 🏆..

314 Appearance ( 304 Starts )

237 Winning (75%) pic.twitter.com/IDszdEq4rD — SËXTËT ÑKÄÑTÄ 7 (@nkantasextet7) April 30, 2026

Bright earned 88 caps for her country across her international career, cementing her status as an England legend. Wiegman paid tribute to the retiring star, stating it’s hard to put into words the impact she has had on the women’s game.

Millie Bright has confirmed her retirement from professional football after an influential and trailblazing career.



Read more about her stellar career and the legacy it leaves here. ⬇️ https://t.co/ysSRoJKaYX — Her Football Hub (@HerFootballHub) April 30, 2026

Sheffield Roots Shaped Success

Born in Chesterfield, Bright began playing football aged nine at local side Killamarsh Dynamos before being scouted by Sheffield United women as a teenager. She spent time with The Blades until age 16 before moving to Doncaster Belles in 2009.

Bright will remain at Chelsea in two off-pitch roles as a foundation trustee and club ambassador.

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