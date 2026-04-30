Chelsea Dragon
Former Sheffield United Player Millie Bright Announces Retirement From Professional Football After Glittering 17 Year Career With Chelsea and England
Chelsea defender and England international Millie Bright has announced her retirement from professional football after a glittering 17-year career that saw her win 19 trophies at club and international level. The 32-year-old will go down as one of the most influential figures in the history of women’s football following her exploits with both Chelsea and the Lionesses.
Bright became synonymous with Emma Hayes’ all-conquering Chelsea side that dominated English women’s football for over a decade, winning eight WSL titles and 10 domestic cup competitions during her time at Stamford Bridge. The defender also captained the Blues on numerous occasions and established herself as one of the finest centre-backs in world football.
Instrumental in England Euro Triumphs
For many supporters, Bright will be remembered most fondly for her performances with England as the Lionesses claimed back-to-back European Championship titles in 2022 and 2025. The defender started all six matches during the first triumph under Sarina Wiegman and also captained England throughout the 2023 World Cup campaign in Leah Williamson’s absence, helping the team reach the final before losing narrowly to Spain.
Bright earned 88 caps for her country across her international career, cementing her status as an England legend. Wiegman paid tribute to the retiring star, stating it’s hard to put into words the impact she has had on the women’s game.
Sheffield Roots Shaped Success
Born in Chesterfield, Bright began playing football aged nine at local side Killamarsh Dynamos before being scouted by Sheffield United women as a teenager. She spent time with The Blades until age 16 before moving to Doncaster Belles in 2009.
Bright will remain at Chelsea in two off-pitch roles as a foundation trustee and club ambassador.
Also read: Daphne van Domselaar Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat
Arsenal Dragon
Daphne van Domselaar Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat
Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has declared she’s looking forward to facing Lyon in the Champions League semi-finals after the Gunners progressed past Chelsea in the quarter-finals.
The Dutch international spoke ahead of Sunday’s first leg at the Emirates Stadium, revealing her excitement at getting another crack at the French champions following last season’s semi-final clash.
Van Domselaar reflected positively on her recent international break with the Netherlands, where they took four points from two matches against France to move top of their 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying group. The goalkeeper was pleased with how the team performed despite being down several players through injury.
Positive Memories From Last Season’s Lyon Tie
The 24-year-old recalled fond memories from Arsenal’s semi-final victory over Lyon last season, though she watched the first leg from the stands due to injury before returning for the second leg in France. “Being able to put on such a good performance when we needed it was something I loved,” van Domselaar explained.
She added that the atmosphere in Lyon was excellent and creating positive memories during that tie gives Arsenal confidence heading into this year’s semi-final. The Gunners will be hoping to use home advantage in the first leg before travelling to France for the return fixture.
Busy End to Season Ahead
Van Domselaar acknowledged Arsenal face a hectic schedule between now and the end of May, with seven matches still to play plus a potential final if they progress past Lyon. “We’ve got important games in the league as well, and being able to play for the final in the Champions League is a big thing,” she stated.
The goalkeeper also won the Barclays WSL Save of the Month award for March.
Also read: Leah Williamson Makes England Return From Injury as Arsenal Captain Starts World Cup Qualifier in Iceland Before Being Subbed at Halftime
Chelsea Dragon
Former Chelsea Duo Casey Stoney and Matt Beard Inducted into WSL Hall of Fame Following Historic Contributions to Women’s Game
The Women’s Super League has officially expanded its prestigious Hall of Fame by welcoming former Chelsea defender Casey Stoney and the late Blues manager Matt Beard into the elite circle of footballing legends.
The inductions recognize the monumental impact both figures had during the formative years of the professional era. A specialized panel consisting of coaches, journalists, and former players like Emma Hayes and Steph Houghton selected the pair for their dedication to the sport.
While Beard is honored posthumously, his influence remains a cornerstone of the modern game, particularly through his work in laying the foundations at Chelsea before the club’s era of domestic dominance began.
Matt Beard’s Historic Chelsea Legacy
Beard took the reins at Chelsea in 2009 and famously led the team during their very first WSL fixture in 2011. His three year tenure was transformative, guiding the Blues to their maiden Women’s FA Cup final in 2012.
Beyond his time in London, Beard achieved significant success on Merseyside, securing back to back league titles with Liverpool in 2013 and 2014. His ability to build competitive squads across different clubs solidified his reputation as one of the most respected tactical minds in the division.
Casey Stoney Transition From Pitch to Bench
Casey Stoney enjoyed two distinct spells at Chelsea, first as a youth product and later as a commanding senior defender. She even served as a player manager for a brief period before working under Beard. After retiring from playing in 2018, Stoney made history as the inaugural head coach of Manchester United Women.
She currently manages the Canada Women’s National Team, continuing her influence on the global stage. Both icons will be officially celebrated during the WSL awards ceremony scheduled for next month.
Also read: Kosovare Asllani Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery as London City Lionesses Captain Faces Long Road Back to Football
Chelsea Dragon
Young Chelsea Stars Help England Under 23s Reach Euro Final as Lexi Potter and Chloe Sarwie Named in Starting XI for 1-0 Netherlands Victory
Chelsea’s Lexi Potter and Chloe Sarwie were both named in the starting XI as England Under 23s progressed to the final of the WU23 European Competition with a 1-0 win over the Netherlands on Monday.
Blues goalkeeper Katie Cox who is currently on loan at Aberdeen was also named on the bench for the semi final clash which took place at the Murcia Stadium.
London City Lionesses striker Isobel Goodwin bagged the only goal of the game while Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating made a crucial save in the final stages to preserve the clean sheet which sent England through to the final.
Potter Played Opening 74 Minutes
Midfielder Potter who has made three starts and nine substitute appearances for the Chelsea first team this season played the opening 74 minutes of the semi final. She was substituted for Everton’s Laila Harbert as England managed the game in the closing stages which demonstrates her growing importance at international level.
The midfielder has been a regular feature in Sonia Bompastor’s squad this campaign. Her performances for Chelsea have been rewarded with consistent selection for the Under 23s which showcases her development trajectory under the French coach.
Sarwie Earns Player of Match Award
Sarwie earned the Player of the Match award for her efforts at left wing back which is absolutely brilliant recognition. The 17 year old made a key intervention in the second half to snuff out a Netherlands attempt while also contributing in attack with her forward runs.
The defender made her first Chelsea start against London City Lionesses on March 21 and has made a further five substitute appearances under Bompastor. Those contributions have been recognised on the international stage as the teenager has been made a key member of the Under 23 squad playing above her age category which highlights her exceptional talent.
Also read: WSL Football Launch New Official App After Consulting 2000 Fan Testers During Development to Create Best Possible Experience
Home » Dragon Feeds » Chelsea Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”