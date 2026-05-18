Millie Bright Rules Out Manchester United Move and Confirms Chelsea Ambassador Role After Retiring From Professional Football

Millie Bright has put the Manchester United speculation to bed in the most emphatic way possible. Speaking at the Women’s Football Awards, the Chelsea legend made clear she had no intention of ever pulling on a red shirt, delivering one of the more satisfying retirement announcements women’s football has seen in a while.

Millie Bright delivers final message to Chelsea supporters. 💬 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 17, 2026

Bright joined Chelsea from Doncaster Belles back in 2014 and leaves having made 314 appearances, won eight WSL titles, six FA Cups and four League Cups. She also earned 88 England caps and was a key figure in the Euro 2022 triumph on home soil before stepping back from international football last summer. A career that deserves every bit of recognition it receives.

🗣️ Millie Bright’s message to Chelsea fans: “It’s been an honour to play for this club. To raise the standard, and be part of this incredible group. And to the Chelsea fans, your support over the last 12 years has been incredible.



It’s been an honour to represent you, to be… pic.twitter.com/L3Iy8Tvj9T — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) May 16, 2026

The United Rumours Were Never Going to Happen

The reports linking Bright with a move to Manchester United were always going to amount to nothing, and she confirmed exactly that at the Women’s Football Awards. Her words were unambiguous.

At a meeting shortly after Green was removed from his role, Millie Bright spoke up. She said Green should at least be able to come in and say goodbye given his services to the club.



(@reallycerys @megan_feringa @charlotteharpur) #CFCW pic.twitter.com/ramJ3Y7Q41 — At The Bridge Pod ⭐️⭐️ (@AtTheBridgePod) May 18, 2026

Chelsea is the only club she has ever represented and that is how it stays. Some players simply do not do cross-town or cross-rivalry transfers, and Bright is very much one of those players.

What She Is Doing Next

Rather than walking away from football entirely, Bright is staying at Chelsea in a formal capacity. The club has confirmed she will serve as a club ambassador while continuing her existing work as a trustee for the Chelsea Foundation. She will attend games, work with sponsors and spend more time with the women’s team than her playing schedule ever allowed. Genuinely exciting for the club.

Millie Bright says goodbye to Chelsea after announcing her retirement 🔵 pic.twitter.com/NpzQTQcIQF — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 16, 2026

Taking the Summer First

Before any of that begins, Bright is doing what she absolutely should after over a decade at the top level. Family time, proper holidays and a real switch-off. She has more than earned it.

"The hardest thing has been to say goodbye to my Chelsea family." 💙



Our club captain talks to us ahead of her farewell at Stamford Bridge. 👇 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 14, 2026

Also read: Tottenham Women Eye Aston Villa Star Kirsty Hanson in What Would Be One of the Summer’s Most Significant WSL Transfers