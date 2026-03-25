Millie Bright Aims for Summer Move to ‘This’ Team as Chelsea Captain Targets Return North

Millie Bright wants to return north when her contract at Chelsea expires this summer. The England defender has set her sights on a switch to Manchester United Women as her preferred destination, according to reports, which is a major development in the WSL transfer market.

‼️ Millie Bright wants to return north when her contract at Chelsea expires this summer, with Man United her preferred destination.



— @Sportsboomcom pic.twitter.com/JBPlDGfbR3 — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) March 23, 2026

The 32 year old has decided to base herself closer to her hometown of Killamarsh in Derbyshire during the autumn of her career. Bright has tried to engineer a move to the Leigh Sports Village, where United Women are based, which would represent a significant coup for Marc Skinner’s side.

Decade Long Stay Set to End

Although the agreement Bright signed with Chelsea last summer contains an option for another 12 months, her time in the capital is set to come to an end. The Londoners are unlikely to trigger that clause once the present campaign concludes. This is frankly surprising given her experience and leadership qualities.

Bright offered new Chelsea deal but wants to leave in summer. Green exit a factor.



Kerr expected to leave in summer w/ strong NWSL interest.



Hampton set to sign new deal. @reallycerys @charlotteharpur @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/VBscIxYuWG — Megan Feringa (@megan_feringa) March 21, 2026

Sam Kerr is set to be another high profile departure as Sonia Bompastor looks to overhaul the Blues’ squad following a surprisingly underwhelming year at Kingsmeadow. Chelsea face a major rebuild this summer with two of their most established stars heading for the exit.

Remarkable 20 Major Honours With Chelsea

Bright is one of the best known and most successful players in the female game, having appeared 88 times for England. She is also the proud owner of three Great Britain caps, which demonstrates her international pedigree at the highest level.

Millie Bright wants to return north when her contract at Chelsea expires this summer, with @ManUtdWomen the defender’s preferred destination, @Sportsboomcom exclusively reveal.https://t.co/i5XEDGRxGS — hergoalmagazine (@hergoalmagazine) March 25, 2026

A member of the Lionesses’ side, which won the UEFA Championships in 2022, was also awarded a runners up medal in the World Cup 12 months later. On the domestic stage, Bright has collected a remarkable 20 major honours with Chelsea. This includes eight WSL titles and six FA Cups.

Skinner Knows Her Vast Experience Would Help

Marc Skinner knows that acquiring a performer of Bright’s vast experience would help his team establish themselves as a genuine force in the female game. However, despite her desire to join the Red Devils, it remains to be seen if they will open talks with Bright’s representatives over the coming weeks. This could prove crucial to getting the deal done.

According to @Sportsboomcom,

🔴🔄English defender 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Millie Bright wants to return north when her contract at Chelsea expires this summer, with Manchester United the preferred destination.#CFCW #BarclaysWSL #MUWomen https://t.co/AtoKJ6E40I pic.twitter.com/XI07L4i6EX — Rowland Ramtrile (@RRamtrile) March 24, 2026

Also read: Sonia Bompastor Faces Selection Headache as Chelsea Train With Just Eight Senior Outfield Players Ahead of Arsenal Champions League Quarter Final at Emirates Stadium



