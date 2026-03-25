Chelsea Dragon
Millie Bright Aims for Summer Move to ‘This’ Team as Chelsea Captain Targets Return North
Millie Bright wants to return north when her contract at Chelsea expires this summer. The England defender has set her sights on a switch to Manchester United Women as her preferred destination, according to reports, which is a major development in the WSL transfer market.
The 32 year old has decided to base herself closer to her hometown of Killamarsh in Derbyshire during the autumn of her career. Bright has tried to engineer a move to the Leigh Sports Village, where United Women are based, which would represent a significant coup for Marc Skinner’s side.
Decade Long Stay Set to End
Although the agreement Bright signed with Chelsea last summer contains an option for another 12 months, her time in the capital is set to come to an end. The Londoners are unlikely to trigger that clause once the present campaign concludes. This is frankly surprising given her experience and leadership qualities.
Sam Kerr is set to be another high profile departure as Sonia Bompastor looks to overhaul the Blues’ squad following a surprisingly underwhelming year at Kingsmeadow. Chelsea face a major rebuild this summer with two of their most established stars heading for the exit.
Remarkable 20 Major Honours With Chelsea
Bright is one of the best known and most successful players in the female game, having appeared 88 times for England. She is also the proud owner of three Great Britain caps, which demonstrates her international pedigree at the highest level.
A member of the Lionesses’ side, which won the UEFA Championships in 2022, was also awarded a runners up medal in the World Cup 12 months later. On the domestic stage, Bright has collected a remarkable 20 major honours with Chelsea. This includes eight WSL titles and six FA Cups.
Skinner Knows Her Vast Experience Would Help
Marc Skinner knows that acquiring a performer of Bright’s vast experience would help his team establish themselves as a genuine force in the female game. However, despite her desire to join the Red Devils, it remains to be seen if they will open talks with Bright’s representatives over the coming weeks. This could prove crucial to getting the deal done.
Also read: Sonia Bompastor Faces Selection Headache as Chelsea Train With Just Eight Senior Outfield Players Ahead of Arsenal Champions League Quarter Final at Emirates Stadium
Arsenal Dragon
Lucy Bronze Left Frustrated by Soft Decisions as Arsenal Edge Chelsea 3-1 in Champions League Quarter Final First Leg Thriller at Emirates Stadium
Lucy Bronze was left questioning the officiating after two crucial goals were chalked off in Chelsea‘s 3-1 Champions League quarter final defeat to Arsenal. The England defender feels the Blues were denied by soft decisions that changed the complexion of the match at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.
Arsenal took a significant step toward the semi finals with goals from Stina Blackstenius, Chloe Kelly, and Alessia Russo. However, the scoreline didn’t tell the whole story, with Chelsea seeing two efforts ruled out by officials, which Bronze found hard to swallow.
First One Very Soft Says Bronze
The most controversial moment came just before halftime. With Chelsea trailing 2-0, Veerle Buurman thought she had pulled one back with a towering header, only for the referee to blow for a foul on Arsenal’s Laia Codina.
Bronze didn’t hold back on the decision after the final whistle. “The first one, the header, I think it’s very soft. In a game of this magnitude, you want the play to flow. It felt like a harsh call, and at 2-1 going into halftime, it’s a completely different game,” Bronze admitted, which is absolutely fair criticism.
Buchanan Goal Ruled Out Late On
The drama continued in the second half when Kadeisha Buchanan bundled the ball home from a corner. The goal was ruled out for a foul on Arsenal keeper Anneke Borbe. VAR checked the incident before the original decision stood.
Lauren James curled in a stunning solo effort to briefly give Chelsea hope. However, Arsenal’s two goal advantage proved too much for Sonia Bompastor’s side to overcome on the night.
Blues Remain Defiant Ahead of Second Leg
Bronze remains confident despite the two goal deficit. “We hit the post twice and had two goals ruled out. The performance was there, we just didn’t get the rub of the green tonight. We know what we’re capable of at home, and we’ll be ready for the return leg,” she said.
The England defender has seen it all in the Champions League and knows Chelsea have a history of European comebacks. With the second leg at Stamford Bridge just around the corner, the tie is far from over, which is an ominous warning for Arsenal.
The Gunners hold the advantage, but if this first leg is anything to go by, the return fixture promises to be just as explosive. Chelsea is desperate to overturn the deficit on home soil.
Also read: Sonia Bompastor Faces Selection Headache as Chelsea Train With Just Eight Senior Outfield Players Ahead of Arsenal Champions League Quarter Final at Emirates Stadium
Chelsea
Sonia Bompastor Refuses to Address Sam Kerr Exit Speculation Amid Chelsea Striker’s Uncertain Future
Sonia Bompastor has declined to discuss Sam Kerr’s future at Chelsea amid mounting speculation the Australian superstar will walk away from Stamford Bridge as a free agent this summer. The prolific striker’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign, with numerous reports claiming she has already decided to leave after seven years in English football.
Bompastor shut down questions about Kerr’s situation during her pre match press conference, stating that both the forward and captain Millie Bright, remain under contract for now. The Chelsea boss made clear she will not be drawn into speculation about player futures while matches remain to be played this season.
Sam Kerr Departure Would End Glorious Era
The potential exit of Kerr alongside long time captain Bright would signal the end of Chelsea’s most successful period in their history. The club has already lost Guro Reiten permanently, while Catarina Macario is heading to America on what reports claim will be a record shattering NWSL contract worth millions.
Chelsea appears committed to rebuilding around younger talent rather than extending deals for established stars entering the latter stages of their careers. This strategic shift could see several high profile names depart simultaneously this summer.
American Clubs Preparing Lucrative Offers for Sam Kerr
Multiple NWSL franchises are circling for Kerr’s signature, hoping to lure the Australian back to the United States, where she previously starred before joining Chelsea. The American league has dramatically increased investment in recent years, offering salaries that can now compete with European clubs.
Ian Wright publicly criticized any decision to offer Kerr merely a short extension rather than a substantial long term deal, arguing her legendary status deserves better recognition. However, Chelsea’s transfer strategy appears already set, with youth recruitment taking priority over sentiment towards club icons nearing the end of their peak years.
Also read: 26-Year-Old Set for $8M Move to San Diego Wave as Chelsea Striker Expected to Leave Stamford Bridge With Transfer Window Nearing Final Days
Arsenal Dragon
Leah Williamson Ruled Out of Arsenal’s Champions League Quarter Final Against Chelsea – Here’s Why
Arsenal will be without Leah Williamson for Tuesday night’s Champions League quarter final first leg against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium. The England captain has failed to recover from a hamstring problem in time for the crucial European tie, which is a major setback for Renee Slegers.
Williamson missed Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United and was absent from Monday’s training session at Sobha Realty Training Centre. The 28 year old central defender has been managing the issue for over a week, but the quick turnaround has prevented her involvement.
Not Big Issue Says Slegers
Slegers addressed the media on Monday, confirming Williamson’s absence. “Leah Williamson is not going to make it. She’s progressing well, but it’s too early for this one,” the Dutch coach explained at her pre match press conference.
Arsenal will likely deploy Laia Codina alongside Lotte Wubben Moy in central defence. The pair have developed a solid understanding in recent matches, but will face their toughest test against Chelsea’s attacking threats, led by Lauren James and Mayra Ramirez.
Target Return for North London Derby
The positive news is that Williamson’s hamstring issue does not appear serious. Arsenal host Tottenham in the North London derby on Saturday before travelling to Stamford Bridge for the second leg next week.
Slegers expressed optimism about having her captain available soon. “I hope so. That’s the plan. It’s not a big issue. We just have to be smart,” she said, which suggests Arsenal are taking a cautious approach rather than risking further damage.
Matildas Contingent Land Monday Morning
Arsenal face additional selection dilemmas beyond Williamson’s absence. Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, and Kyra Cooney Cross only arrived back in London on Monday following Australia’s Asian Cup final defeat to Japan, which means they face late fitness tests for Tuesday.
The trio travelled halfway around the world after Sunday’s heartbreaking loss in Sydney. Slegers must assess whether they have recovered sufficiently from both the physical exertion and jet lag. Catley, in particular, has been crucial at left centre back this season, making her potential unavailability another significant concern for the Gunners, who already face an uphill battle without their captain.
The trio endured a grueling tournament culminating in Sunday’s final in Sydney. Slegers must decide whether to risk players who have limited preparation time or stick with fresher options. Frida Maanum could return after missing the West Ham match through illness, which would provide a boost to the midfield options. Chelsea arrive with a League Cup trophy already secured and momentum on their side, which makes this an even tougher challenge for Arsenal.
Also read: Renee Slegers Praises ‘This’ 21-Year-Old for Taking Arsenal to Next Level as Boss Hails Canadian’s Brilliant Impact Since £1 Million Summer Move From Liverpool
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