Wrexham Sign Millie Davies From Hofstra University as Adran Premier Champions Continue International Recruitment Strategy Following Domestic Success

Wrexham have secured England youth international midfielder Millie Davies from Hofstra University, establishing former Manchester City talent pursuing competitive European football engagement following their American collegiate experience.

The 23-year-old midfielder’s Manchester City elite foundation combined with her Hofstra CAA Championship achievement, establishes credible competitive background suggesting meaningful quality meriting institutional investment supporting their Adran Premier title defence objectives.

Wrexham AFC Women are delighted to announce the signing of England youth international Millie Davies!



Croeso i Wrecsam, Millie ❤️https://t.co/PHn3BGZQ0k



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/paCiQAujKF — Wrexham AFC Women (@WrexhamAFCWomen) September 12, 2026

Davies’ explicit recognition that “I like the ambition that the club has” combined with her enthusiasm regarding “playing in front of the fans on a weekly basis” establishes authentic institutional attachment grounded within genuine competitive excitement rather than merely contractual obligation. Her Lucy Farrell reunion combined with her assertion that “I’ve been friends with Lucy Farrell for years” suggests established institutional relationships supporting accelerated squad integration transcending purely organisational introductions.

Learn more about our new number 10 as she answers our ten questions 🔥



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/3CzXGoiCT0 — Wrexham AFC Women (@WrexhamAFCWomen) September 13, 2026

Elite Manchester City Foundation Establishes Competitive Credentials

Davies’ January 2021 Manchester City debut establishment at 18 years old combined with her European experience exposure alongside Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh suggests elite development pathway positioning. Her subsequent Brighton, West Ham and Birmingham City engagement demonstrates consistent elite-level exposure supporting her Wrexham transition, validating her quality credentials meriting institutional confidence extending beyond merely recreational midfielder provision.

A message from our newest Red Dragon 👋



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/9DHpJzbJGa — Wrexham AFC Women (@WrexhamAFCWomen) September 12, 2026

International Recruitment Strategy Supports Competitive Ambition

Davies’ arrival alongside Lucy Farrell’s Wales recognition, Natasha Thomas’ Jamaica representation and Lydia Sallaway’s Aston Villa loan establishment demonstrates deliberate international talent acquisition philosophy.

That systematic recruitment approach combined with their domestic Mikayla Cook signing suggests purposeful squad construction supporting their Adran Premier retention objectives, indicating institutional ambition transcending merely title-holding complacency.

Technical Excellence Provides Attacking Framework

Jenny Sugarman’s specific recognition that Davies possesses “a great left foot and positional flexibility with nice attacking intent” establishes credible technical foundation supporting her anticipated contribution.

Hear more from our newest signing, Millie Davies, as she becomes our sixth signing this season!



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/UuTQNWTfCA — Wrexham AFC Women (@WrexhamAFCWomen) September 12, 2026

Her “attack-minded” self-assessment combined with her “creative player” positioning validates her meaningful offensive contribution potential supporting Wrexham’s championship ambitions throughout their anticipated Adran Premier campaign.

Also read: Aoba Fujino Extends Manchester City Contract Through 2030 as Japan International Commits to Long-Term Championship Development Following Double-Winning Season