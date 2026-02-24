Millwall Apologise After Den Decision Backfires as Club Admits Failure to Properly Consult Key Supporter Groups Before Agreeing to Host London City Lionesses WSL Fixture

Millwall have apologised after admitting they failed to properly consult key supporter groups before agreeing to host a Women’s Super League fixture involving London City Lionesses at The Den. The decision reignited long standing tensions linked to the 2019 breakaway that saw London City formed and Millwall Lionesses forced to restart in the lower tiers.

#Millwall Lionesses welcome apology – as London City Lionesses controversy leads to 'opportunity' for Rotherhithe side



The club confirmed that London City will use The Den as a backup venue next month after their home ground, Hayes Lane, was unavailable due to a clash with Bromley’s League Two fixture. The game against Chelsea was brought forward because of Champions League scheduling requirements, leaving London City in need of an alternative venue under WSL regulations.

More Thorough Consultation Should Have Taken Place

The move triggered fury from supporters of both the men’s and women’s teams. The Millwall Supporters’ Club argued that the original split had left the Lionesses with nothing, referencing the Football Association’s approval in 2019 to transfer Millwall’s Championship licence to the newly formed London City.

In response to the backlash, Millwall issued a statement acknowledging serious missteps in the consultation process. “The club acknowledges that more thorough consultation should have taken place with all three parties earlier in this process and sincerely apologises for the upset this caused. The club is fully aware of the history between the Millwall Lionesses and London City and understands the strength of feeling attached to it.”

Net Revenue to Be Reinvested in Lionesses

The statement confirmed that while Millwall had agreed in May 2025 to allow The Den to serve as a backup venue, there are no current plans for broader collaboration beyond that arrangement. Crucially, all net revenue generated by the club from this fixture will be reinvested back into Millwall Lionesses.

This pledge to reinvest proceeds is designed to ease tensions, given the symbolic weight attached to The Den following the 2019 split. Millwall also confirmed The Den will host the Lionesses’ fixture against Sutton United on March 29.

