Millwall FC Apologise Over London City Lionesses Fixture at The Den as Club Admits More Thorough Consultation Should Have Taken Place With Supporters

Millwall has apologised to their supporters club, fan advisory board, and Millwall Lionesses after the controversial scheduling of a London City Lionesses game at The Den. The fixture between London City and Chelsea has been moved to Millwall’s home ground on Saturday, March 21, at 12:00 GMT, causing uproar among the fanbase.

London City Lionesses v Chelsea on Saturday, 21 March will be moved to their secondary listed ground – Millwall FC’s The Den – due to a scheduling clash with Bromley. The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports



The match has been brought forward from Sunday because of Chelsea’s participation in the Champions League quarter finals later that week. With Bromley, where London City usually plays, also at home that day, the fixture has been moved to The Den under the WSL’s requirement that all clubs have a secondary stadium option.

History Between Millwall and London City

The arrangement has not been unanimously welcomed, given that London City was created after splitting from Millwall Lionesses in 2019. Last week, Millwall supporters club reacted with a statement on social media accusing London City of stealing Millwall Lionesses’ position in the women’s game and rejecting the deal.

Millwall Football Club has now acknowledged that more thorough consultation should have taken place and sincerely apologised for the upset this caused. The club stated they are fully aware of the history between Millwall Lionesses and London City and understand the strength of feeling among supporters.

Revenue to Be Reinvested in Lionesses

While the game will take place as scheduled at The Den, Millwall say they currently have no plans for further collaboration with London City. Crucially, all revenue generated by the club from this fixture will be reinvested back into Millwall Lionesses.

The club has also guaranteed the fifth tier side one game a season at The Den, enhanced marketing services, and established a working group between the club, Millwall Lionesses, and Millwall Community Trust. Millwall’s supporters club has welcomed the update, accepting the club’s acknowledgement that they were wrong not to have put Millwall Lionesses centre stage from the start.

