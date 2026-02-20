Women's Football News
Millwall FC Apologise Over London City Lionesses Fixture at The Den as Club Admits More Thorough Consultation Should Have Taken Place With Supporters
Millwall has apologised to their supporters club, fan advisory board, and Millwall Lionesses after the controversial scheduling of a London City Lionesses game at The Den. The fixture between London City and Chelsea has been moved to Millwall’s home ground on Saturday, March 21, at 12:00 GMT, causing uproar among the fanbase.
The match has been brought forward from Sunday because of Chelsea’s participation in the Champions League quarter finals later that week. With Bromley, where London City usually plays, also at home that day, the fixture has been moved to The Den under the WSL’s requirement that all clubs have a secondary stadium option.
History Between Millwall and London City
The arrangement has not been unanimously welcomed, given that London City was created after splitting from Millwall Lionesses in 2019. Last week, Millwall supporters club reacted with a statement on social media accusing London City of stealing Millwall Lionesses’ position in the women’s game and rejecting the deal.
Millwall Football Club has now acknowledged that more thorough consultation should have taken place and sincerely apologised for the upset this caused. The club stated they are fully aware of the history between Millwall Lionesses and London City and understand the strength of feeling among supporters.
Revenue to Be Reinvested in Lionesses
While the game will take place as scheduled at The Den, Millwall say they currently have no plans for further collaboration with London City. Crucially, all revenue generated by the club from this fixture will be reinvested back into Millwall Lionesses.
The club has also guaranteed the fifth tier side one game a season at The Den, enhanced marketing services, and established a working group between the club, Millwall Lionesses, and Millwall Community Trust. Millwall’s supporters club has welcomed the update, accepting the club’s acknowledgement that they were wrong not to have put Millwall Lionesses centre stage from the start.
Also read: Sonia Bompastor Wants Change in ‘This’ Rule as Chelsea Boss Says Players Receiving Tactical Instructions During Treatment Should Get Yellow Card
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Defender Receives United States Call Up for SheBelieves Cup as She Makes Emma Hayes Squad Despite Injury Layoff
Arsenal defender Emily Fox has earned a spot in Emma Hayes’ 26 player United States squad for March’s SheBelieves Cup tournament. The selection comes as welcome news for the Gunners’ full back, who has endured frustrating injury problems during the crucial WSL title race run in.
Fox will compete against Argentina, Canada, and Colombia when the tournament kicks off in early March. Hayes has picked nine defenders in total, with Fox expected to challenge for the starting right back position despite her recent absence from Arsenal’s matchday squads through injury concerns.
Hayes Takes Hardline Stance on Availability
The United States boss made it clear that she will only select players who are actively featuring for their clubs, which explains why Chelsea‘s Catarina Macario misses out entirely. Macario has not appeared for the Blues recently, and Hayes openly admitted she has no idea when the forward will actually be available again.
Sophia Smith also failed to make the cut after conversations between player and manager confirmed the forward needs more recovery time. This is sensible squad management from Hayes rather than rushing players back for a preparatory tournament.
World Cup Qualifying Focus Intensifies
Hayes is using the SheBelieves Cup as vital preparation ahead of the autumn World Cup qualifying campaign that will determine whether the United States reaches the next tournament. Big names like Naomi Girma, Rose Lavelle, and Trinity Rodman headline the squad as Hayes begins finalizing her best starting eleven.
Fox faces a race against time to prove her fitness both for this tournament and for Arsenal’s remaining WSL fixtures. The defender has been crucial when available this season, but needs consistent game time to rediscover her best form ahead of the grueling qualifying schedule.
Also read: Arsenal Star Named WSL Player of the Month for January as Midfielder Continues Outstanding Form Following 400th Appearance Milestone
Women's Football News
London City Lionesses Chef Tiago Pereira Reveals Matchday Nutrition Secrets as Performance Chef Explains How Food Fuels WSL Success
Tiago Pereira has lifted the lid on the crucial role nutrition plays in elite women’s football, with the London City Lionesses first team performance chef explaining how matchday meals differ entirely from training day preparation. Ahead of the club’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup fifth round proper tie this weekend, Pereira emphasised that getting nutrition right can be the difference between winning and losing.
Matchday nutrition is fundamentally about energy rather than complexity, according to Pereira. The chef increases carbohydrates while keeping meals lighter and avoiding anything too heavy or high in fibre so players feel fueled without being uncomfortable when kick off arrives.
Carbohydrates Get An Unfair Reputation in Football
Pereira dismissed common nutrition misconceptions that plague football, particularly the ridiculous notion that carbohydrates should be avoided before matches. Carbs are the main fuel source in football, and trying to go low carb before a match usually backfires spectacularly, according to the Portuguese chef.
The fueling process begins far earlier than most people realize, starting 24 to 48 hours before kick off, with players topping up energy stores. On matchday itself, the main meal comes three to four hours before the game, followed by a light snack closer to kick off.
Simple Habits Matter Most for Recovery
Pereira stressed that consistency beats complicated nutrition plans every single time. The simple habits like staying hydrated, eating soon after training, including protein with every meal, and never skipping meals during busy days make the biggest difference over a long season.
Salmon, stir fry noodles, gnocchi, and pasta dishes remain the most popular requests from players, which is exactly what performers want around training and matches. Nothing fancy required, just food that actually works when it matters most.
Also read: Martin Ho Praises Tottenham Women After Incredible 7-3 Thrashing of Aston Villa as Spurs Boss Also Highlights What He’s Delighted With
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs OH Leuven: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal Women host OH Leuven at Meadow Park on Wednesday evening in the Women’s Champions League knockout phase playoff second leg. The Gunners are cruising towards the quarter finals after a commanding 4-0 victory in Belgium last week, with a London derby against Chelsea awaiting the winners.
Renee Slegers’ side were absolutely ruthless in the first leg, with goals from Frida Maanum twice, Mariona Caldentey, and Caitlin Foord putting the tie beyond doubt. OH Leuven needs to overturn a four goal deficit, which looks frankly impossible given Arsenal’s current form. The defending champions have been exceptional recently and are showing no signs of slowing down.
Kick-off: 8:00 GMT, Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Venue: Meadow Park, Borehamwood
TV: Disney+
Mead Still Out With Shin Fracture
Beth Mead remains unavailable after suffering a hairline fracture to her shin in the Manchester City victory. The England forward will be a significant miss, but Arsenal have coped brilliantly without her in recent matches. Goalkeeper Anneke Borbe returns to the squad after recovering from a head injury sustained in the Champions Cup final.
Olivia Smith will not feature after picking up a suspension following her yellow card in the first leg. Kyra Cooney-Cross is a doubt due to illness, while Taylor Hinds is back in contention after recovering from a foot problem.
Leuven Face Mission Impossible
Arno van den Abbeel’s side needs to produce the performance of a lifetime to have any chance of progressing. They were completely overwhelmed in the first leg and struggled to create any meaningful opportunities against Arsenal’s organized defence. Linde Veefkind returns from suspension, but it will take far more than one player to turn this tie around.
The Belgian outfit will at least want to restore some pride and avoid further embarrassment at Meadow Park.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey; Kelly, Maanum, Foord; Russo
OH Leuven (4-2-3-1): Seynhaeve; Everaerts, Biesmans, Mertens, Janssen; Hermans, Pusztai; Bosteels, Kuijpers, Reynders; Conijnenberg
Also read: Everton Fans Will Love What Yuka Momiki Did After Women’s Third Win in a Row as Japan Star Stays Behind to Let Every Child Hold Player of the Match Trophy
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”