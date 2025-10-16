AC Milan
Milos Kerkez – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Milos Kerkez is a Serbian professional footballer who plays as a left-back for the Premier League club Liverpool and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Milos Kerkez, a talented footballer, was born on 7 November 2003 in Serbia. He is a left-back known for his skills and contributions on the field. Despite being born in Serbia, he represents the Hungary national team in international competitions.
Milos Kerkez continues to be a potential player to watch in the world of football. His career has been distinguished by tenacity, talent, and success at multiple teams and on the international level.
Milos Kerkez’s Net Worth and Salary
Milos Kerkez has a net worth of $7 million based on a latest report and this is way higher than his last known net worth. This indicates his growth. His services to the sport have considerably increased his financial success, even though specifics about his pay are still unknown.
He has a tremendous market value of €15 million thanks to his exceptional on-field abilities, underscoring his potential and marketability in the football industry. Kerkez’s sporting accomplishments have paved the road for a bright future. Kerkez plays for Liverpool on a five-year deal and will receive a whopping £40 million from this trade.
Milos Kerkez Club Career
Kerkez began his club career at Austrian side Rapid Wien in 2014, where he played until 2019. He joined Gyri ETO FC in 2020, a Nemzeti Bajnokság II team from Hungary. He gained a lot of support and inspiration from his coaches and teammates while he was a student at Gyr, which inspired him to choose the Hungarian national team.
He signed a contract with the famed Serie A team A.C. Milan on February 2, 2021, after his achievements attracted the attention of big European clubs. It was a dream come true to be given the chance to play for AC Milan, especially after speaking with the club’s technical director, former footballer Paolo Maldini. Kerkez, however, didn’t have enough playing time at AC Milan despite his promise.
However, despite his potential, Kerkez didn’t get enough playing time at AC Milan, leading him to part ways with the club in 2022. On January 29, 2022, Kerkez joined Eredivisie team AZ Alkmaar after leaving AC Milan. On May 19, 2022, against SC Heerenveen, he played his first game for the team. Later, on August 14, 2022, he defeated Sparta Rotterdam and scored his first Eredivisie goal.
Other clubs, like S.L. Benfica, were intrigued by Kerkez’s play at AZ Alkmaar and explored signing him. However, a dispute over the transfer fee prevented the deal from being completed. Milos made another important career move in 2023 when he paid an unknown sum to join Premier League team AFC Bournemouth. Fans were eager to see him demonstrate his abilities in one of the most competitive leagues in the world as this opened a new chapter in his professional career. He is now a member of Liverpool F.C and the club will bank on the star to complete back to back titles in the premier league.
Milos Kerkez International Career
Kerkez received a call-up to the senior Hungary national team for Nations League matches against England, Italy, and Germany. He made his senior team debut against Germany on 23 September 2022. He has made 27 apps for the Hungary national football team and is yet to score a goal.
Milos Kerkez Family
Milos Kerkez, who was born on November 7th, 2003 in Vrbas, Serbia and Montenegro, comes from an unremarkable household with scant information. Although information about his parents and siblings is kept private, it is clear that they have contributed significantly to his football career. Milos’ commitment to the game and his accomplishments on the pitch are proof of the foundation his family’s support and love provided.
Milos Kerkez’s Girlfriend
Milos Kerkez’s relationship status is not publicly known. There are no reports or indications regarding his girlfriend or romantic involvement. It is possible that he is currently single, as details about an athlete’s personal relationships are often kept private.
Milos Kerkez Sponsors and Endorsements
Milos Kerkez has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Milos Kerkez Cars and Tattoos
Milos might own some cars to roam around the city but the specific details about his cars are not widely reported. The player has not inked his skin yet and might change his mind about tattooing if he wins something big. He is not interested in these stuff as he is totally focusing on the game.
Who Is Thessa Lacovich? Meet The Girlfriend Of Manuel Locatelli
Thessa Lacovich is famous for being the girlfriend of Juventus star Manuel Locatelli. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Thessa is a digital marketing expert currently working with a private company to revolutionize the way companies do online marketing. She is also the stunning girlfriend of Manuel Locatelli. From teenage lovers to responsible partners, Thessa and Manuel have come a long way. The duo has been each other’s biggest supporters for a long time. It is known that Thessa Lacovich completed a degree in media at Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan. She also pursued a master’s degree in digital communication strategy.
She has been the lucky girl for Manuel Locatelli. Since joining Juventus in 2021, Manuel Locatelli has developed himself into a top defender. He understands the Italian league very well as he has been playing there for almost a decade. Last year, he provided some incredible performances in the EURO 2020 for Italy. He was a part of the victorious Italian team that won the Euro in 2021.
Even though his career is pretty interesting, we will concentrate more on his love life in this article. So follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Manuel Locatelli.
Thessa Lacovich Childhood and Family
Thessa was born on March 22, 1998, in Costa Rica. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We do believe that her parents worked very hard to ensure a comfortable childhood for Thessa.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Costa Rican beauty has become quite challenging. However, we are looking into the matter and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Manuel Locatelli.
Thessa Lacovich Education
We believe Thessa spent her childhood and early adulthood in Costa Rica. Even though she hasn’t shared any information about her educational journey, our guess is that she went to a local high school in her hometown. Right after completing high school, she moved to Italy to study Media Advertising.
She graduated from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart with an Advertising degree. Later she pursued a Masters in Digital Communication Strategy.
Thessa Lacovich career
Thessa is a digital marketing specialist and has many years of experience in the same field. Due to her studies in the field, she quickly entered the field of marketing. However, she had to work very hard to climb to the top. Now she is a reputed professional and has worked with many high-end projects. She is currently working with a firm in Milan, Italy. She loves her work and she spends her time with her husband as well.
Thessa is also pretty famous on Instagram. She has a large fanbase, and it is continuously growing. She has earned admiration and respect from her community due to her content on social platforms. She could use her online presence to make money by doing brand promotions in the future.
Thessa Lacovich Net Worth
Thessa’s net worth is under review. She has accumulated a large sum from her media specialist role. The enormous amount provides her with financial freedom. Her boyfriend, Locatelli, also earns a significant amount. The duo’s added income ensures a comfortable lifestyle for them.
Thessa Lacovich and Manuel Locatelli relationship
Manuel Locatelli met his girlfriend in 2017 when they were teenagers. We are unsure when, where or how they met. The duo fell in love soon after their first meeting and started dating. However, the pair maintained secrecy regarding their relationship for a very long time. That’s why many fans didn’t have the idea about their love story initially.
Later, when Thessa moved in to live with Locatelli, fans learned about their relationship. Many fans have misconceptions about their marriage, but they haven’t tied the knot. However, recently Locatelli popped the big question and received a favourable answer from the love of his life. So, they are currently engaged.
Thessa Lacovich and Manuel Locatelli Children
Manuel Locatelli and Thessa Lacovich are a beautiful couple. Thessa Lacovich’s love for the footballer can be seen through her posts. They have two sons – Teo and Eduardo. The couple welcomed their second child on September 17, 2025.
Thessa Lacovich Social media
Thessa is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 100k followers on her page, and her follower base is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself. Thessa Lacovich has posted almost 1000 posts on her Instagram handle. Sometimes she shares beautiful snaps with her husband and friends. She loves travelling and often posts alluring images from her trips. She loves supporting her boyfriend and visits the Allianz Stadium frequently.
Sandro Tonali Girlfriend Juliette Pastore Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Juliette Pastore? Meet The Girlfriend Of Sandro Tonali
Juliette Pastore is famous for being the girlfriend of Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Juliette Pastore is a strong and determined woman who built a business from scratch and the amazing fact is that she is only 23 years old. The Italian beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Sandro Tonali makes the journey easier and more enjoyable for her.
Sandro Tonali started his professional journey with Brescia Youth. Eventually, his incredible qualities were spotted by AC Milan who signed him in 2020. In June 2023, the Italian joined Newcastle United from AC Milan on a long-term deal. It remains to be seen whether he can hold the consistency. But, we are here to explore more about his love life. Stay tuned to learn more about Juliette Pastore, the stunning girlfriend of Sandro Tonali.
Juliette Pastore Childhood and Family
Juliette’s date of birth is March 24, 2000, and she was born in Italy. Her father’s name is Francesco Pastore, and Chicca Baians is her mother. She also has a younger brother by the name of Filippo Pastore. Juliette’s parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury.
However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own self. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. She also maintains a good relationship with her brother, and they often spend time together. We are looking for more information about Juliette’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing girlfriend of Sandro Tonali.
Juliette Pastore Education
Juliette completed her education in Italy. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualification yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.
Juliette Pastore career
Juliette was passionate about fashion and modelling from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in the industry, she decided to start a clothing business named Juliette24. Her parents also helped her financially, and her mother is also a partner in the firm. Sources indicate she is a fashion designer who has also done ads for brands like Intimissimi and DoDo Jewels.
She is an entrepreneur. Her brand deliver all types of luxury and comfortable clothes worldwide. Juliette’s vision made the company a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights.
Juliette is also a model. Apart from owning a business, she does photoshoots in her free time. She enjoys the role, and that’s why it keeps her motivated and happy. Her incredible fashion sense, coupled with her charm and beauty, became a massive success on Instagram, where she has earned thousands of followers.
Juliette Pastore’s Net Worth
Juliette hasn’t shared her early earnings yet, but it should be higher than $200k every year. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business and modelling gigs. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.
Juliette’s boyfriend, Tonali, got his big breakthrough after signing for AC Milan. His earnings significantly increased after the Newcastle Transfer which was reported to be around €70 million. He signed a seven-year contract with the English club. He was previously earning €1.2 million per year with Milan and now he is set to earn around €7 million per year.
Juliette Pastore and Sandro Tonali’s relationship
Sandro Tonali met his girlfriend in 2019 while he was still playing for Brescia. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles. Juliette had high faith in her boyfriend’s career, and when he delivered the AC Milan job, it was a complete victory for both of them.
Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo meets each other regularly. We don’t know if they have moved together, but we believe it wouldn’t take them long. They haven’t revealed their p[lans for getting married yet, but considering the pace at which their love story is advancing, we wouldn’t be surprised if the special news comes.
Juliette Pastore and Sandro Tonali Children
The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers; hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.
Juliette Pastore Social media
Juliette has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of her own self in different alluring attires. She also has photos of her partner on her profile. Her social activity suggests the Italian beauty loves spending time on beaches. Juliette Pastore posts modelling pictures and shares her clothing brands as well.
Who is Ellis Stam? Meet the wife of Jaap Stam
Ellis Stam is a writer and make-up artist and is mainly known for being the wife of the former manager of FC Cincinnati, Jaap Stam. Here is everything about the couple in our latest article.
Ellis comes from the Netherlands, and she is known for being the partner of former Ajax and Manchester United player Jaap Stam. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Ellis and Jaap Stam Families
Ellis was born in 1978. She is 48 years old, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family. She met Jaap Stam when she was 16.
Jakob Stam aka Jaap was born on 17 July 1972 in Kampen, Netherlands to father Gerrit and mother Anna Stam. It has not been known whether he is the only child in the family.
Ellis Stam’s husband, Jaap Stam
Jakob Stam aka Jaap is a former professional player. He is regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation. He is the former manager of FC Cincinnati. Jaap Stam has 67 appearances for the Netherlands football team and he scored 3 goals in his stint.
Stam has played for several European clubs, including PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Lazio, Milan and Ajax, before retiring in October 2007. He has won several club trophies and several personal awards, including being voted as the best defender in the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 UEFA Champions League.
He has also represented the Netherlands in 67 internationals and was in their squads for three UEFA European Championships and the 1998 FIFA World Cup.
After retiring as a player, Stam became an assistant coach in 2009 for PEC Zwolle and then went to Penn on a three-year contract with Ajax in 2013 as an assistant coach.
Jaap made his managerial debut with Reading in 2016 for a two-year contract but left the club soon and then went on to join Feyenoord and FC Cincinnati of Major League Soccer on 21 st May 2020. But he was quickly dismissed due to the club’s poor performance.
Ellis and Jaap Stam Kids
Jaap met his wife Ellis when he was 16 years old. They met during school and have been together since then. After several years of dating, they married in 1997, which family and close friends attended. However, their marriage date has not been revealed.
The couple is blessed with two daughters and twin sons, Jake, Thomas, Megan and Lisa. Thomas is a professional football player. After retirement, he became a coach. He enjoys his time with his family and children.
Ellis Stam Profession, Career, Net Worth
Ellis is a writer as she has written a few and is also a professional make-up artist. She has been the pillar of strength for Jaap through his ups and downs.
She has an Instagram account that has many pictures related to make-up. There is no disclosure of her net worth, but Her husband Jaap has an estimated net worth of around $15 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram. He posts pictures of matches and updates them in stories as well.
