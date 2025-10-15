Barcelona
Who Is Josepha Pjanic? Meet The Wife Of Miralem Pjanic
Josepha Pjanic is famous for being the wife of Bosnian professional footballer Miralem Pjanic. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Josepha has a degree in Maths and used to teach the subject in a school before meeting with Miralem. The couple has been through a lot of ups and downs. Lately, Miralem has taken a backseat in his career. Due to his unsuccessful spell at Barcelona, his career graph has gone down and the midfielder has struggled to put out his best. But, Josepha has been very supportive of her husband during the difficult phase. Even though she is the support system of the midfield star, fans have very little knowledge about her. That’s because the French beauty has been very secretive about her private life. Her partner plays for the Russian football club, CSKA Moscow.
She doesn’t share a lot of information online. That’s why we have taken the responsibility to share many interesting facts about the beautiful wife of Miralem Pjanic. Without further ado, let’s get started!
Josepha Pjanic Childhood and Family
Josepha was born on August 22 1988, in Nice, France. Her father, Absolon Sirieix, was a wine expert and used to work with several wine companies. Her mother, Abella Sirieix, was a responsible and caring housewife. Her parents provided her with all the needs and want and ensured a happy childhood. We are uncertain whether she has a sibling. Josepha is not the kind of person who likes to share her private information.
She hasn’t disclosed anything about her early life; that’s why tracking more details have been challenging for us. But we are continuing our hunt for information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Miralem Pjanic.
Josepha Pjanic Education
Josepha went to Haimgold Public School for high school education. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Nice Sophia Antipolis. She collected as much knowledge as possible during her higher education. She was an intelligent and hardworking student. Josepha Pjanic was an avid mathematical student and her scores were amazing .
Josepha Pjanic career
Josepha started her career as a math teacher. She always had a deep understanding of the subject and wanted to share her knowledge. She earned fame for her teaching style and caring nature. Even though she was doing well professionally, when Miralem decided to move to Roma, she had to leave her career and follow the love of her life. It wasn’t easy in the early years. But she adapted to the new culture swiftly. After the birth of their first child, it became easier for her. Currently, she is a full-time homemaker. She enjoys spending time with the family, and she has become quite comfortable playing the role.
Josepha Pjanic Net Worth
Josepha doesn’t have any source of income currently. She is a housewife, and thus, most of her time gets invested in doing house chores. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get to enjoy her life. Miralem has a yearly wage of €12 Million, and his current net worth is believed to be $100 Million. His earnings alone are enough to ensure a luxurious life for the family. Apart from football, he has businesses as well.
Josepha Pjanic husband, Miralem Pjanic
Miralem Pjanic enjoyed successful spells in Italy with Serie A team Roma and Juventus. However, soon after moving to Barcelona in a swap deal, he found himself in hot waters. The Catalan side’s manager didn’t use the midfielder, and he spent most of his days on the substitute bench. In September 2021, he was loaned to Turkish club Besiktas where he is currently playing.
Josepha Pjanic and Miralem Pjanic relationship
Josepha and Miralem have been together for a long time. They first met at Lyon, France, when the Barcelona star was playing for the French club. The duo soon fell in love and became inseparable. It was easier for her to manage her life and work when Miralem was in France. But when the midfielder was on the move, Josepha followed him and went to Italy, Spain and Turkey. It is still unknown when they married as they haven’t disclosed any information about their marriage.
Josepha Pjanic and Miralem Pjanic Children
Josepha and Miralem welcomed their first and only son, Edin, in August 2017. The couple is enjoying their parenthood. They often post pictures of their son on their social media feeds.
Josepha Pjanic Social media
Josepha is not the typical WAG who enjoys excessive attention. She has avoided media attraction throughout her life. Even after her relationship with Miralem went public, she didn’t make many public appearances. Well, it seems she doesn’t want to share her private information, and she has kept a similar stance when it comes to her Instagram profile. She has a private account. But she rarely posts any photos. Josepha only accepts requests from her close friends and families. She doesn’t like to share everything to the public.
Read More:
Arsenal
Who Is Alysha Behague? Meet The Wife Of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Alysha Behague is majorly known as the wife of Olympique de Marseille star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Alysha was born in France and brought up in Senegal. She met with Aubameyang ten years ago and has been inseparable since. The couple has been living a happy life and have memorable moments. So, let’s check out what the French beauty and her partner are up to nowadays.
Alysha Behague Childhood and Family
Alysha was born on August 20, 1987. She was born in France. But we believe her parents had to move to Senegal, and the WAG mostly spent her childhood in the Senegalese environment. However, she currently has French citizenship. There is no information about her parents and siblings.
Alysha likes to enjoy a luxurious life. She is also very active on Instagram. However, the WAG has chosen not to circulate any information regarding her childhood. We failed to fetch information about her father and mother and their type of jobs. We do know that Alysha has a twin sister. They are not identical twins. The sisters have a very healthy relationship and often spend time together. Alysha usually posts pictures about their outings on her Instagram page. Some fans even get confused about their looks.
We are continuing our investigation of Alysha’s early life. We will update the article as soon as we find new data. So stay tuned!
Alysha Behague Education
Alysha completed her studies at local institutions in Senegal. She enrolled at Lycee Gaston Berger University for higher studies. She hasn’t disclosed any information about the degree course she took at her university. However, we know she was very passionate about fashion from a young age.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Wife Alysha Behague Career
As we said earlier, Alysha maintains secrecy regarding her private life. She hasn’t posted any information regarding her career on her social media pages. So, it has been difficult for us to track down what she does for a living. However, we keep a close tab and update the article once we find the correct answers.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Career
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started out with AC Milan for his senior club career, but he later went on loan to France. He later joined Saint-Étienne and won the Coupe de la Ligue. Aubameyang later transferred to Borussia Dortmund, where he ended up being their leading scorer in the 2016–17 campaign. He moved to Arsenal in 2018 for a club-record fee, where he set scoring records and won the FA Cup. He had time with Chelsea and Barcelona before joining Marseille in 2023. Aubameyang was voted African Footballer of the Year in 2016. He is also Gabon’s all-time greatest goal scorer.
Alysha Behague Net Worth
Even though we couldn’t find her job, we know Alysha earns a lot of money. Alysha has a net worth of $1.5 Million. She spends a lot too. His husband, Aubameyang, was one of the highest-paid Arsenal players over the last few years. His yearly income was £13 Million, and his net worth is believed to be $30 Million. However, current news suggests Aubameyang is set to take a massive pay cut in order to sign for cash-strapped Barcelona. So, his earnings could take a hit for the remainder of the season.
Their family lives a luxurious life; however, there hasn’t been any problem regarding the cash flow with the couple’s net income.
Alysha Behague and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s relationship
Alysha and Aubameyang don’t like to share much information about their private lives. It could be that the couple doesn’t like unwanted attention from the media. They haven’t even shared how their love story started or where they met. But the duo has been together for the last ten years, and we believe they met when Auba was still playing for AC Milan.
They found the connection right after a few initial meetings and started dating. When the Gabon forward moved to France after signing for Saint-Étienne, Alysha moved in with him in a live-in relationship. The duo has been together since and has travelled to many countries over the years. However, the pair hasn’t shared any information regarding their marriage, and thus we are uncertain when they tied the knot.
They were living in London for a long time after the forward. As Auba is set to move to Barcelona, the family will again be on the move.
Alysha Behague and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Children
Alysha and Aubameyang have two beautiful children. Their first son, Curtys, was born on August 13, 2011, and their second son, Pierre, named after his father, was born on August 3, 2016. The family stays together currently, but they also travel a lot due to their father’s job.
Alysha Behague Social media
Alysha is very active on Instagram. She goes by the name – @alysha_aubame. She has a large fanbase of 93k followers and has posted 220 posts. She mostly posts pictures with her family and day-to-day life. She also seems to be a beach lover as she frequently posts pictures from her vacation time on the beach. Alysha is a fashion enthusiast and likes to show her stunning attires to the world. She also has photos with her sister on her Instagram handle. However, we could not find pictures of her parents on the social media platform.
Read More:
Barcelona
Who Is Elena Cullell? Meet The Wife Of Luis Enrique
Elena Cullell is famous for being the wife of former Spain national team manager Luis Enrique. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Elena Cullell is an Economist by profession. She has been married to Spain and former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique many times. Even though the couple’s relationship has been pure and long-lasting, they had their share of down moments. But Elena stood firm during such difficult times beside Enrique, which suggests the strength of her character. Her husband is the coach of Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.
Luis Enrique has played with both the Spanish supergiants- Barcelona and Real Madrid. Even though he was a top player in his playing days, his managerial career took over all the credits when he started leading Barcelona to major titles. Under his management, the Catalan team completed the sextuple – winning six major titles in a single season.
Currently, he is doing an impressive job with the Spain national team. He helped them reach the EURO final last year. It remains to be seen how his team performs in the coming world cup.
Elena Cullell Childhood and Family
Elena was born in 1971. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know her exact date of birth. She doesn’t fancy sharing her private data with public media; instead, she enjoys her life without the press’s intervention. Her father’s name is Francesc Cullell, and Isabel Falguera is her mother. She hasn’t shared much about her family; hence we don’t know whether she has any siblings.
She learned to fight for her goals from childhood, and the experiences she gathered made her stronger. We are on the lookout for more information about her early days; hence we will update the article if we find new facts. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Luis Enrique.
Elena Cullell Education
Elena is the kind of person who has an intelligent mind with a beautiful appearance. As she enjoyed studies and was comfortable understanding the logic, she used to be a top student in her class. After completing high school education at the French Lyceum of Bon Soleil, in Gava, she moved to the United States for higher studies. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what major she took at college.
Elena Cullell career
Elena is an Economist. As she was a bright student, she didn’t have any difficulty adapting to the work environment. She excelled in her role by making complex decisions straightforwardly in the end. Sometimes, she stunned her colleagues with her work rate and determination. As she has been giving excellent service, clients enjoy working with her. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know which company she is currently working for. We will update the article later if we find new data from our research.
Elena Cullell Net Worth
Elena has a net worth of €1 Million. Her earnings come from her job and business ventures as well. Apart from this, she manages her husband’s businesses. As we mentioned earlier, she gave reliable services to her clients; as a result, her income also kept rising. We believe she has accumulated a decent sum from her job, but it is nowhere near her husband’s net worth. Luis Enrique has a net worth of €12 Million, primarily representing his earnings from his playing and managerial career. He also earns a lucrative salary as the coach of Paris Saint-Germain.
Elena Cullell and Luis Enrique relationship
Luis Enrique met with his wife in 1995. The Spaniard was playing for Real Madrid at that time, so it wasn’t pretty hard for Eleana to find the love of her life. After going on dates, they found each other very amusing and unique. They felt comfortable around each other, so they moved in together.
After only two years of dating, in December 1997, the duo tied the knot at a grand wedding ceremony. Their bond has grown stronger over the years, but still, they don’t take their relationship for granted. They often boost each other’s morale and keep a healthy line of communication.
Even though they have a powerful mentality, they suffered a shock when their daughter died. It was a tough time for the duo, but they shared the grief and comforted the other person.
Elena Cullell and Luis Enrique Children
The duo has three children together – two daughters and a son. Their first son, Pacho Martinez, was born in 1998. Their oldest son loves football, but he chose a different career path due to his lack of skills. They were blessed with a baby girl named Sira Martinez on April 1, 2000.
After becoming pregnant for the third time, Elena gave birth to her youngest daughter, Xana Martinez, in November 2010. The duo couldn’t see their youngest one grow old as she passed away in August 2019 after suffering from bone cancer. It hit them hard and they couldn’t over come the loss for years.
Elena Cullell Social media
Considering the kind of secrecy Elena has maintained throughout her life, we believe she likes to stay away from social media as much as possible. Even though she has an account on Instagram, she barely uses it and has kept it private. Instead of scrolling through online pages, she spends quality time with her family. She doesn’t post stories. There are a few posts on her account .
Read More:
Barcelona
Who is Andra Van Marwijk? Meet the wife of Mark Van Bommel
Andra Van is a homemaker, and She is known for being the wife of one of the best players in his time and former coach of VfL Wolfsburg Mark Van Bommel
Van Marwijk comes from the Netherlands, and she is known for being the partner of one of the legends of Dutch football Mark Van Bommel. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Andra and Mark Van Bommel Families
There is absolutely no disclosure of Andra’s birthdate. But she was born in Deventer, Netherlands to parents Bert Van Marwijk and Marian van Marwijk. Likewise, there is no information regarding her siblings.
Mark Van Bommel was born on 22 April 1977 in Maasbracht, Netherlands. Unfortunately, there is no information about his parents and family as he has kept all this information very private.
Andra Van Marwijk husband Mark Van Bommel
Mark Van Bommel is one of the best midfielders in Dutch football history. But, of course, he is a Dutch football coach as well. But it is one of the legends in the history of football.
His FIFA World Cup profile describes him as “a tackling machine and expert ball-winner”. He was also a free-kick specialist. He has won several accomplishments in his playing career from Dutch Eredivisie with PSV, Spanish La Liga with Barcelona, German Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Italian Serie A with Milan. Between 2000 and 2011, he won eight national championship titles in four competitions.
Van Bommel won the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League with Barcelona and was the first foreign captain of Bayern Munich. He led them to two Bundesliga titles. He was also part of the Netherlands team that finished runners-up at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
Mark started managing as a youth coach and assistant to his father-in-law and former international manager Bert van Marwijk. Later on, he got to manage at PSV and VfL Wolfsburg.
Andra and Mark Van Bommel Kids
Mark met his girlfriend Andra when he played for Fortuna Sittard as a 22-year-old young man. Andra is the daughter of manager Bert Van Marwijk.
It was not easy for Mark to go out with the trainer’s daughter. He once mentioned how he used to feel when he went to pick Andra up,
“Of course, it was quite strange to go out with the coach’s daughter. I remember when I went to pick her up at home. I rang the bell and was really shaking on my legs,”
The couple has been together for a long time. However, there is no exact date for when they got married as it was private. The couple has three children, namely Ruben and Thomas, and daughter Renee. Thomas is a professional footballer.
Andra Van Bommel Profession, Career, Net Worth
Andra is a homemaker and leads a private life as there is no information regarding her career. However, she is the daughter of current UAE coach Bert van Marwijk.
She has an Instagram account, but it is private. So there is no information regarding her net worth. She doesn’t share it to the media. However, Mark has a net worth of around $27 million and is one of the highest paid football coaches.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”