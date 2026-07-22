Arsenal Sign Spain Goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez From Real Madrid on Free Transfer as Seventh Summer Addition Arrives

Arsenal have secured Spanish international goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez from Real Madrid on a free transfer, completing their seventh summer signing as the Gunners continue substantial squad reconstruction.

The story starts now ❤️



Misa Rodriguez is officially a Gunner ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ScmyZMeVGF — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 22, 2026

The 27-year-old stopper arrives following established elite-level experience accumulated across six years with Real Madrid, establishing herself as the club’s record appearance holder with 215 competitive matches across all competitions.

A message from Misa to you! 📲 pic.twitter.com/yT6rUQUsGD — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 22, 2026

Rodríguez brings genuine world-class credentials through World Cup success alongside UEFA Nations League triumph with Spain, demonstrating proven capability competing against elite international opposition. Her trajectory from Atlético Madrid’s three-time championship success through Real Madrid’s established dominance suggests sustained excellence across demanding competitive environments, establishing a foundation for her anticipated contribution at Arsenal.

Inside Day 1 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ebuaiAqFzR — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 22, 2026

World Cup Winner Joins Arsenal Championship Challenge

Rodríguez expressed genuine pride regarding her Arsenal appointment, specifically emphasising the club’s elite status within global football while committing toward trophy competition and competitive success. Her language suggests authentic enthusiasm regarding competing within championship-winning environment, indicating genuine belief in Arsenal’s competitive trajectory rather than viewing the transfer as career consolidation move.

🤩 Proudest moment?

⚽️ Footballing hero?

🎭 Hidden talents?



Quickfire Questions with our new Gunner, Misa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/694jNNaXNl — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 22, 2026

The goalkeeper’s emphasis upon making history alongside supporters suggests emotional investment in Arsenal’s project beyond pure professional obligation, indicating potential for sustained commitment during her north London tenure.

Arsenal Accumulate Substantial Attacking Investment

Rodríguez becomes Arsenal’s seventh summer signing, representing remarkable recruitment activity focused upon attacking reinforcement and defensive depth across multiple positions. Rather than incremental squad adjustments, Arsenal pursue transformative reconstruction suggesting serious championship ambitions moving forward.

First selfie as a Gunner ✨



Shot on Google Pixel 🤳 pic.twitter.com/Qu9ZF0ekej — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 22, 2026

This signing feels genuinely ambitious for Arsenal’s competitive positioning. Rodríguez arrives as established world-class performer during peak years, providing immediate starting-level quality while offering tactical flexibility through her proven elite-level mentality. Arsenal’s accumulation of world-class talent suggests genuine determination to challenge Manchester City’s dominance, positioning them as genuine championship contenders for the forthcoming campaign.

Also read: Arsenal Sign Danish Goalkeeper Isabella Damm From Brøndby as Young Prospect Completes North London Move