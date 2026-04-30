Missy Bo Kearns Opens Up About Pregnancy Loss and Sepsis in Brave ITV Interview

Aston Villa Women and England midfielder Missy Bo Kearns has spoken publicly about the heartbreaking loss of her pregnancy, earning widespread praise from supporters and baby loss charity Tommy’s for her courage in sharing such a deeply personal experience.

In an emotional interview with ITV News' @staceyitv, Lioness and Aston Villa midfielder Missy Bo Kearns speaks of her recovery after her miscarriage and illness from sepsis.



She hopes to persuade more people dealing with baby loss not to "suffer in silence".… — ITV News (@itvnews) April 26, 2026

What Happened to Missy and Partner Liam Walsh

The 25-year-old and her partner, Luton midfielder Liam Walsh, announced last month on Instagram that they had lost their baby during pregnancy.

Missy revealed she had initially gone to the hospital with shivers, only to be told there was no longer a heartbeat and that she had developed sepsis as a result of the loss. The couple described the weeks that followed as filled with a kind of sadness that was difficult to put into words.

'There's nothing that you can do to stop it or prevent it': Kearns says she hopes others dealing with miscarriage can come to terms with their loss. pic.twitter.com/Cut25xgKHw — ITV News (@itvnews) April 26, 2026

Speaking Out to Help Others Feel Less Alone

Missy went on to discuss her grief openly in an interview on ITV, describing how the experience felt completely isolating, despite being far more common than many people realise. She spoke about the specific nature of pregnancy loss as a form of grief, noting how quickly the physical symptoms disappear while the emotional weight remains.

Aston Villa and England midfielder Missy Bo Kearns opens up about her recent struggles, revealing she spent 'four days of hell in hospital' after a miscarriage and contracting sepsis. #AstonVilla #WomensFootball #MissyBoKearns pic.twitter.com/EluTbQSnjo — Goalzen (@GoalzenSports) April 26, 2026

Her message was direct: nobody going through this should feel they have to suffer in silence, and she made a point of directing people toward Tommy’s and other support charities.

Tommy’s Charity Responds With Gratitude

Tommy’s, the UK’s leading pregnancy loss charity, publicly thanked Missy for her openness, acknowledging how much her account will mean to others who have been through similar experiences. Comments from other women flooded in describing pregnancy loss as a grief that is often invisible and unspoken.

Anyone seeking support can contact Tommy’s on 0800 0147 800.

Kearns recalls the moment her 'whole life just changed like that' as a doctor told her she had developed sepsis and had lost her baby. pic.twitter.com/pSu3zivvHx — ITV News (@itvnews) April 26, 2026

Also read: Ona Batlle Set for Return to England as Former Manchester United Women Star Close to Agreeing Arsenal Move as Free Agent This Summer