Mollie Lambert Departs Durham After Six Years as North East Midfielder Seeks Fresh Challenge

Mollie Lambert has departed Durham following six years establishing herself as one of the club’s most consistent performers. The 28-year-old midfielder leaves Maiden Castle having accumulated 157 appearances and scored 23 goals during her tenure, ranking seventh in Durham’s all-time appearance-makers list.

After six seasons with the club, Mollie Lambert will be departing the club this summer to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.



Thanks for everything, Mol 💙



🗞️ https://t.co/RQjePBBzko pic.twitter.com/clcFodwhCF — Durham Women FC (@DurhamWFC) July 10, 2026

Lambert spent her entire career within the North East, initially representing Middlesbrough and Sunderland before joining Durham in 2020. Her departure represents significant loss of established midfield experience as the Wildcats navigate summer squad restructuring following their fourth place Women’s Super League 2 finish last season.

Quick reactions in the box ⚡️



Mollie Lambert taps home the rebound!#BarclaysWSL2 @DurhamWFC pic.twitter.com/WW78fRiZNW — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) February 20, 2026

Consistent Standard-Setter Pursues New Opportunity

The midfielder proved instrumental during Durham’s promotion pushes, particularly during 2020-21 when the club ran Leicester City close for Women’s Super League ascension. Her consistent performances across multiple seasons established her as genuine leader within the squad, setting standards through her on-pitch contributions and professional approach.

What an incredible achievement!🙌



Mollie Lambert will make her 150th appearance for Durham today!💙#DurhamWFC pic.twitter.com/T71uwcbMLn — Durham Women FC (@DurhamWFC) February 15, 2026

Lambert’s next career destination remains undisclosed, suggesting ongoing negotiations regarding her future arrangements. Her departure suggests genuine fresh challenge opportunity rather than forced exit, indicating mutual agreement regarding career progression timing.

Durham Navigate Multiple Summer Changes

Lambert’s exit represents another significant departure from Durham’s squad alongside their summer squad restructuring. Despite retaining captain Sarah Wilson through her recent contract renewal, the club faces notable personnel changes requiring tactical adjustment moving forward.

Back in Blue. For good 💙



We're delighted to announce the signing of Dee Bradley, who rejoins the club on a permanent basis ✍️



🗞️ https://t.co/JKMemryxP5 pic.twitter.com/XDDsN5o3kK — Durham Women FC (@DurhamWFC) July 10, 2026

This departure feels inevitable given Lambert’s trajectory. After establishing herself within Durham’s structure across six years, seeking fresh challenge at 28 represents natural career progression toward new environments and competitive scenarios. Sometimes departures reflect success rather than failure, with established performers legitimately pursuing expanded opportunities elsewhere.

Ready to build on the momentum from her loan spell 🧱



Watch Dee Bradley's first interview since rejoining Durham 👉 https://t.co/2NuoUWaDwE pic.twitter.com/iszFAtxDXc — Durham Women FC (@DurhamWFC) July 11, 2026

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