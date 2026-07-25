Newcastle United Secure Mollie Lambert From Durham as Midfielder Returns to St James’ Park

Newcastle United have completed the signing of midfielder Mollie Lambert from Durham, bringing the 28-year-old back to St James’ Park after previous tenure with the club. Lambert departs Durham following six years establishing herself as one of the Wildcats’ most consistent performers, accumulating 157 appearances and scoring 23 goals during her comprehensive tenure within the Barclays Women’s Super League 2.

We’re delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Mollie Lambert! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fMGPokSTX1 — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 24, 2026

Lambert brings genuine north east football experience combined with previous Newcastle familiarity, having served as club captain during the 2016-17 season before departing for Sunderland and subsequently joining Durham. Her extensive regional football knowledge combined with established understanding of Newcastle’s institutional culture provides foundation for accelerated integration within their competitive structures.

"It's an unbelievable feeling!" 🤩



Mollie Lambert's first interview as a Newcastle United player 👇 — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 25, 2026

Returning Player Expresses Genuine Ambition Alignment

Lambert articulated clear motivation regarding her Newcastle return, specifically emphasising the club’s competitive ambitions and manager Tanya Oxtoby’s vision as decisive factors. Her language suggests authentic alignment regarding playing philosophy and competitive objectives, indicating genuine belief that Newcastle provide optimal environment for achieving her career aspirations rather than viewing the move purely as geographical convenience.

[1] new message from Mollie Lambert 📨 pic.twitter.com/2frS8fLX9F — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 24, 2026

The midfielder’s emphasis upon winning trophies and personal career fulfilment suggests she approaches this opportunity with genuine competitive hunger, recognising Newcastle as capable of delivering her stated objectives.

Oxtoby Identifies Possession-Based Quality Addition

Manager Tanya Oxtoby specifically praised Lambert’s in-possession abilities and quality demonstrated across multiple seasons, suggesting Newcastle identify her as tactical fit within their emerging playing philosophy. Her recognition of Lambert’s north east roots combined with institutional familiarity suggests sophisticated recruitment thinking valuing cultural understanding alongside pure footballing capability.

https://twitter.com/DurhamWFC/status/2075583123933331541

This signing feels genuinely positive for Newcastle’s competitive development. Lambert returns to familiar environment enriched through six years sustained football development elsewhere, suggesting optimal conditions for meaningful contribution. Her previous captaincy experience combined with proven consistency suggests she brings genuine leadership alongside established quality, providing valuable squad depth and experience during their championship campaign pursuit.

https://twitter.com/NUFCWomen/status/2080714632382333269

Also read: Newcastle United Women Confirm Ambitious Pre-Season Schedule Including Spanish Training Camp