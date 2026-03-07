Everton Dragon
Bartrip Gets Honest on Being Back at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Everton Clash as Spurs Defender Excited to Play in Front of Home Fans
Molly Bartrip is keen to build on the momentum gained from a positive run of displays in February for Tottenham‘s return to Women’s Super League action after the current international break. With three wins out of four across all competitions, 11 goals scored in those fixtures, and progressing to the quarter final of the Women’s FA Cup, February certainly brought the very best out of Martin Ho’s side.
That was recognised throughout the whole of England’s top flight as the Spurs Head Coach was named the WSL’s Manager of the Month. While the international break has seen a number of players jet off to represent their nations, the hard work has continued at Hotspur Way as they prepare for their next league fixture.
Love Playing at the Stadium
Tottenham host Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, March 15, at 11:55. A vastly experienced player who has worn the Lilywhite shirt over 100 times, Bartrip spoke about her excitement to be back in N17 next weekend and the importance of their last two results.
“I love playing at the Stadium. It’s amazing to play there, and hopefully we can get as many fans there as possible. It always helps us when we’re playing there to hear the crowd cheering us on, so hopefully we can put in a positive performance,” Bartrip said.
Last Two Games Were Big Results
The Spurs defender added, “The last two games were big results for us. Obviously a lot of goals in the Villa game, disappointing to concede as many as we did, but going into the FA Cup tie, we knew it would be tough. We got through extra time and penalties, so credit to all the girls who stood up to take the penalty.”
Bartrip has been one of a very small group to stay behind in North London over the international break. “We’ve been working really hard. Sometimes, the good thing during the international break is that you get a lot of one on one coaching.”
Also read: An Injury Setback For Izzy Atkinson as Sunderland Women Star’s Return Timeline Emerges
Everton
Everton Star Clare Wheeler Shines for Australia in Asian Cup Win as Midfielder Produces Fantastic Performance Against Philippines in Tournament Opener
Everton Women’s star Clare Wheeler had an excellent outing as Australia began their Asian Cup campaign with a win on Sunday. The Toffees midfielder was among four Everton players selected for their respective countries alongside teammates Rion Ishikawa, Honoka Hayashi, and Hikaru Kitagawa, who all play for Japan.
Host nation Australia got the tournament underway when they edged past the Philippines at Perth Stadium in front of nearly 45,000 fans with a 1-0 victory. Chelsea‘s Sam Kerr got the winner in the 14th minute, with Wheeler heavily involved in the build up to the goal.
Drew in Two Defenders Before Crossing
Wheeler was absolutely crucial in Australia’s sole goal. After receiving the ball near the right touchline, she drew in two would be defenders before fizzing in a dangerous cross to the back post. Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord was on hand to head the ball back into the six yard box, and Kerr did the rest from six yards out.
The Guardian described this as fantastic work from Wheeler, who had a fine shift before being replaced by Alanna Kennedy in the 67th minute. The news outlet added that Wheeler and midfield partner Katrina Gorry impressed at the base of Australia’s midfield.
Playing as a Six With Great Effectiveness
On the AFC’s website, they wrote how Wheeler was playing as a six with great effectiveness for her country. Australia dominated the game but could not get a second goal, and Wheeler will likely be called upon again when the tournament hosts take on Iran at Gold Coast Stadium on March 5.
This is the 21st version of the Asian Cup, but Australia have only competed in it on eight occasions. They have only won it once, back in 2010 in China, with that being their sole triumph in the competition. Australia will hope to finish at the top of the pile in the 12 team tournament that runs until March 21.
Also read: Sam Kerr Explains Why She Still Isn’t 100 Percent After Injury as Chelsea and Australia While Admitting To ‘Self Doubt’
Everton
Everything Fans Need to Know Ahead of Asian Cup as Everton Women Set to Suffer Most Out of All WSL Clubs
With the Women’s Super League paused until March 15, multiple clubs across the division are preparing to say goodbye to players representing their countries at the upcoming Asian Cup. Out of all WSL clubs, none are set to suffer as much as Everton during this period, with four players taking part in the tournament.
This year’s competition is being hosted by Australia and runs from March 1 to 21 across five venues. The timing could not be worse for Everton, who face crucial matches against Tottenham and Manchester United before the tournament ends.
Hayashi Among Four Everton Absentees
Everton secured the signatures of three Japanese internationals over the summer: Rion Ishikawa, Honoka Hayashi, and Hikaru Kitagawa. All three have been called up by Japan alongside Australian midfielder Clare Wheeler, who will represent the host nation.
Hayashi will be particularly missed, having racked up the fifth most minutes of any Everton player this term. Her absence leaves a significant hole in Scott Phelan’s midfield options during a critical period. More positively, Yuka Momiki will remain on Merseyside, having missed out on a place in Japan’s squad.
No Other Side Losing as Many Players
Depth is a huge concern, with no other WSL side losing as many players as Everton while they navigate fixtures against fifth placed Tottenham and second placed Manchester United. These are exactly the kind of matches where you need your strongest squad available.
Break Provides Crucial Reset Period
Sunday’s derby defeat against Liverpool was a shock after recent weeks. Everton have seen an uptick in form across February with wins against Aston Villa, London City Lionesses, and West Ham, leaving them eighth in the table.
The Toffees have formed a gap to the relegation zone and now have ample time to reset despite the absentees. With Phelan in charge on an interim basis, the club have an ideal period to figure out their direction ahead of the season run in.
Also read: Everton Star Reveals Manchester City Spell Among Darkest Times of Career as Defender Eyes England World Cup 2027 Squad
England
England Women to Make Hill Dickinson Stadium Debut Against ‘This’ Team in Final World Cup 2027 Qualifier as Lionesses Head to Everton’s New Home
England Women will play their final FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 qualifier against Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday, 9 June 2026. The Lionesses will make their first ever visit to the new stadium since it officially opened last year, with kick off scheduled for 8pm in what promises to be a special evening for women’s football in the North West.
Sarina Wiegman’s side kick off their qualifying campaign away to Ukraine on neutral territory in Antalya, Turkey, next Tuesday, before the return fixture brings the group stage to a close at Goodison Park’s replacement. This represents a crucial opportunity for England to finish their qualification campaign strongly on home soil in front of passionate supporters.
Wiegman Excited About Playing at New Everton Venue
The England boss expressed her delight at taking the team to Everton’s state of the art facility for the first time. “It is very exciting for us to be playing for the first time at Everton’s new stadium,” Wiegman said. “We have always said that taking this team around the country is so important, and we’re really looking forward to playing in front of fans in the North West.”
Wiegman highlighted Liverpool’s rich football history and its many connections to the Lionesses over the years, promising it will be a very special evening. The Dutch manager stressed that every game matters, and England will give their very best to play at the highest level.
Tickets Go On Sale Next Week
Tickets for England’s fixture against Ukraine go on sale to My England Football members from 27 February 2026, with general sale opening on Thursday, 5 March 2026. Fans can sign up for My England Football membership to access the priority window before tickets become available to the wider public.
Also read: Martina Fernandez Sends Rallying Cry to Everton Women After FA Cup Loss vs Liverpool as Defender Vows to Use Derby Defeat as Fuel for Rest of Season
Home » Dragon Feeds » Tottenham Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”