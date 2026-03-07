Molly Bartrip is keen to build on the momentum gained from a positive run of displays in February for Tottenham‘s return to Women’s Super League action after the current international break. With three wins out of four across all competitions, 11 goals scored in those fixtures, and progressing to the quarter final of the Women’s FA Cup, February certainly brought the very best out of Martin Ho’s side.

Bethany England continued supporting @SpursFoundation health and wellbeing offer for our local communities today – and she brought along Molly Bartrip 👋



Research shows many people in care homes experience significant social isolation and today’s session at Lorenco House in… pic.twitter.com/nvlR8XFVm0 — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) March 6, 2026

That was recognised throughout the whole of England’s top flight as the Spurs Head Coach was named the WSL’s Manager of the Month. While the international break has seen a number of players jet off to represent their nations, the hard work has continued at Hotspur Way as they prepare for their next league fixture.

Special delivery 👀🏆



Congratulations to our very own Martin Ho who is your official @BarclaysWSL Manager of the Month 👏 pic.twitter.com/E3laXX8gH4 — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) March 5, 2026

Love Playing at the Stadium

Tottenham host Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, March 15, at 11:55. A vastly experienced player who has worn the Lilywhite shirt over 100 times, Bartrip spoke about her excitement to be back in N17 next weekend and the importance of their last two results.

Ready to take on March 💪 pic.twitter.com/0REC1wB9Bi — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) March 4, 2026

“I love playing at the Stadium. It’s amazing to play there, and hopefully we can get as many fans there as possible. It always helps us when we’re playing there to hear the crowd cheering us on, so hopefully we can put in a positive performance,” Bartrip said.

Last Two Games Were Big Results

The Spurs defender added, “The last two games were big results for us. Obviously a lot of goals in the Villa game, disappointing to concede as many as we did, but going into the FA Cup tie, we knew it would be tough. We got through extra time and penalties, so credit to all the girls who stood up to take the penalty.”

Inspiring the next generation 💫



Molly Bartrip sat down with our U16s to speak about her journey to becoming a professional footballer, challenges on and off the pitch and the battles she has faced with mental health 🤍



Read more 👉 https://t.co/JoH4d1FVlE pic.twitter.com/VC11tMGT9R — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) February 12, 2026

Bartrip has been one of a very small group to stay behind in North London over the international break. “We’ve been working really hard. Sometimes, the good thing during the international break is that you get a lot of one on one coaching.”

Also read: An Injury Setback For Izzy Atkinson as Sunderland Women Star’s Return Timeline Emerges

