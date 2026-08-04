Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Sign Tottenham Defender Molly Bartrip on Three Year Deal as Experienced Centre-Back Arrives
Crystal Palace have secured defender Molly Bartrip from Tottenham Hotspur on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee, completing significant defensive recruitment.
The 30-year-old centre-back arrives following five years establishing herself as reliable Tottenham performer, accumulating 114 competitive appearances whilst contributing toward the club’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup final appearance during the 2023-24 campaign.
Bartrip brings proven elite-level experience accumulated across multiple Women’s Super League environments including her Reading tenure where she contributed toward the Berkshire club’s promotion success and subsequent top flight establishment. Her England youth international recognition combined with sustained elite-level performance suggests established defender capable of immediate championship-level contribution during Crystal Palace’s Women’s Super League campaign.
Experienced Defender Expresses Genuine Palace Enthusiasm
Bartrip articulated authentic emotional connection regarding her Crystal Palace appointment, specifically highlighting the club’s facilities and welcoming environment as sources of genuine excitement. Her language suggests authentic pride in joining the club rather than viewing the transfer as purely career progression, indicating genuine enthusiasm regarding Selhurst Park’s football environment and institutional culture.
The defender’s emphasis upon the people and facilities suggests she identifies genuine competitive advantages within Palace’s structures supporting her anticipated contribution.
Palace Build Defensive Stability Around Experienced Quality
Bartrip becomes Crystal Palace’s sixth summer signing, representing comprehensive squad construction supporting their Women’s Super League competitive ambitions. Her reunion with former Tottenham teammate Bethany England creates existing familiarity within defensive structures, potentially accelerating integration whilst providing established defensive partnership foundation.
This signing feels strategically important for Crystal Palace’s defensive construction. Bartrip arrives with proven Tottenham experience combined with demonstrated consistency across multiple elite environments, providing established quality without requiring substantial developmental investment.
Her willingness to commit to Palace following her Tottenham tenure validates the club’s competitive direction whilst suggesting genuine confidence regarding their championship-level potential moving forward.
Also read: Watford Sign Winger Karin Muya From Charlton Athletic on Free Transfer as Experienced Performer Arrives
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Midfielder Justine Vanhaevermaet Continues Training Seven Months Pregnant Ahead of WSL Season
Crystal Palace midfielder Justine Vanhaevermaet has continued pre-season training while seven months pregnant, demonstrating remarkable commitment toward her team’s preparations ahead of the Women’s Super League campaign.
The 34-year-old Belgian international midfielder, expecting a baby in September with physiotherapist fiancé Thomas De Jonghe, has remained actively involved in squad sessions while visibly pregnant.
Vanhaevermaet joined Crystal Palace last summer and directly contributed toward the club’s immediate Women’s Super League 2 promotion success, establishing herself as valuable squad member during their championship campaign. Her continued training involvement despite advanced pregnancy demonstrates genuine professional dedication combined with appropriate health management during her final trimester.
Professional Standards Balanced With Pregnancy Safety
Crystal Palace’s social media celebration of Vanhaevermaet’s training commitment, “seven months pregnant and still putting the work in”, reflects the club’s recognition of her professionalism, while the midfielder demonstrated her keepy-uppy abilities during training sessions.
Her involvement maintains squad familiarity while permitting appropriate physical modifications consistent with NHS guidance recommending continued physical activity during pregnancy.
NHS recommendations suggest maintaining normal daily activity during pregnancy while avoiding exhaustion, with pregnant women maintaining ability to hold conversations during exercise. Vanhaevermaet’s modified training approach appears appropriately calibrated toward maintaining fitness without excessive intensity.
Squad Maternity Developments Continue
Vanhaevermaet becomes another addition to Crystal Palace’s expanding maternal circumstances, with teammate Josie Green welcoming a daughter Thursday alongside partner Marcus Gan. That collective squad development demonstrates modern women’s football increasingly accommodating player parenthood while maintaining competitive standards.
This situation feels genuinely positive for women’s football’s evolving culture. Rather than forcing players into immediate retirement during pregnancy, Crystal Palace enable Vanhaevermaet to remain squad-involved while managing her health appropriately, suggesting genuine institutional support for players navigating life transitions alongside professional commitments.
Also read: Hannah Blundell Returns to Everton on Permanent Deal Following Successful Loan Spell From Manchester United
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Sign England Lexi Lloyd-Smith From Bristol City on Three Year Deal as Prolific Striker Arrives
Crystal Palace have secured England Under-23s striker Lexi Lloyd-Smith from Bristol City on a three year contract. The 23-year-old forward arrives as Women’s Super League 2’s top scorer following an exceptional 2025-26 campaign where she netted 23 goals across 48 appearances, establishing herself as one of the division’s most clinical finishers.
Lloyd-Smith will experience top flight football for the first time following Palace’s second tier runners-up finish securing their Women’s Super League return. Her prolific goalscoring record at second tier level provides genuine foundation for her championship-level transition, combining elite finishing capability with proven consistency across an entire season.
South London Return Carries Genuine Emotional Significance
Lloyd-Smith expressed authentic pride regarding returning to her south London roots, specifically highlighting her Peckham heritage as source of genuine pride and motivation. Her language suggests deep personal connection to representing her home area rather than viewing the move through purely professional lens.
The striker’s emphasis on playing for something meaningful beyond pure competition suggests genuine emotional investment in Palace’s project. Her willingness to return home despite potentially receiving more lucrative offers elsewhere demonstrates values-driven decision making.
Palace Build Championship Attacking Foundation
Manager Jo Potter praised Lloyd-Smith as genuine talent, specifically referencing her demonstrated capability during the previous Women’s Super League 2 campaign. Palace’s dual recruitment of Lloyd-Smith and Bethany England creates formidable attacking partnership combining proven experience with emerging prolific talent.
This signing feels genuinely transformative for Palace’s Women’s Super League ambitions. Rather than hoping to luck into top flight competitiveness, they systematically construct attacking options through proven performers. Lloyd-Smith’s 23 goal season provides genuine foundation for immediate top flight contribution.
Also read: Chelsea Abandon Romée Leuchter Pursuit After PSG Increase Valuation to €1 Million
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Close to Signing Bethany England From Tottenham as Experienced Striker Arrives
Crystal Palace are reportedly finalising terms with Bethany England following her departure from Tottenham Hotspur, bringing one of the Women’s Super League’s most decorated strikers to Selhurst Park.
The 32 year old forward becomes available as a free agent after her north London spell concluded, representing significant recruitment coup for Palace as they prepare for their Women’s Super League debut campaign.
England brings over a decade of elite-level experience accumulated through sustained success at Chelsea before her 2023 switch to Tottenham. Her career has consistently demonstrated intelligent movement, natural penalty area instinct and proven goalscoring capability across multiple seasons competing against England’s finest defenders.
Leadership Profile Extends Beyond Pure Goalscoring
England’s significance transcends statistical goalscoring contributions. Tottenham entrusted her with captaincy ahead of the 2023-24 season, reflecting genuine leadership influence within squad environments. She guided Spurs through transformative periods including their historic run toward a first-ever Women’s FA Cup final, establishing herself as central figure both on and off the pitch.
That captaincy recognition suggests genuine leadership capability extending beyond match performance into squad development and standards-setting. Her influence shaped Tottenham culture during successful campaigns, providing invaluable perspective for newly-promoted Palace navigating elite-level competition.
Palace Gain Proven Quality Over Developmental Potential
England’s arrival represents established winning mentality rather than speculative youth investment. At 32, she offers certainty regarding capability while bringing championship experience and international recognition. Her consistency throughout her career reflects genuine reading of situations and defensive adaptation rather than relying upon explosive pace or technical flash.
This move feels genuinely transformative for Crystal Palace’s elevation into the Women’s Super League. Rather than settling for emerging talent, they identify proven quality capable of immediate competitive impact while providing crucial leadership guidance during their top-flight establishment phase. That pragmatic recruitment philosophy should accelerate Palace’s adaptation toward elite-level demands.
Also read: Tottenham Sign Norway Goalkeeper Selma Panengstuen From SK Brann on Long Term Deal
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