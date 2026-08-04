Crystal Palace Sign Tottenham Defender Molly Bartrip on Three Year Deal as Experienced Centre-Back Arrives

Crystal Palace have secured defender Molly Bartrip from Tottenham Hotspur on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee, completing significant defensive recruitment.

The 30-year-old centre-back arrives following five years establishing herself as reliable Tottenham performer, accumulating 114 competitive appearances whilst contributing toward the club’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup final appearance during the 2023-24 campaign.

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Bartrip brings proven elite-level experience accumulated across multiple Women’s Super League environments including her Reading tenure where she contributed toward the Berkshire club’s promotion success and subsequent top flight establishment. Her England youth international recognition combined with sustained elite-level performance suggests established defender capable of immediate championship-level contribution during Crystal Palace’s Women’s Super League campaign.

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Experienced Defender Expresses Genuine Palace Enthusiasm

Bartrip articulated authentic emotional connection regarding her Crystal Palace appointment, specifically highlighting the club’s facilities and welcoming environment as sources of genuine excitement. Her language suggests authentic pride in joining the club rather than viewing the transfer as purely career progression, indicating genuine enthusiasm regarding Selhurst Park’s football environment and institutional culture.

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The defender’s emphasis upon the people and facilities suggests she identifies genuine competitive advantages within Palace’s structures supporting her anticipated contribution.

Palace Build Defensive Stability Around Experienced Quality

Bartrip becomes Crystal Palace’s sixth summer signing, representing comprehensive squad construction supporting their Women’s Super League competitive ambitions. Her reunion with former Tottenham teammate Bethany England creates existing familiarity within defensive structures, potentially accelerating integration whilst providing established defensive partnership foundation.

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This signing feels strategically important for Crystal Palace’s defensive construction. Bartrip arrives with proven Tottenham experience combined with demonstrated consistency across multiple elite environments, providing established quality without requiring substantial developmental investment.

Ready for it 🦅 pic.twitter.com/BRBnmj128e — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) August 3, 2026

Her willingness to commit to Palace following her Tottenham tenure validates the club’s competitive direction whilst suggesting genuine confidence regarding their championship-level potential moving forward.

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