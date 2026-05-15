Molly-Mae Sharpe Signs New Crystal Palace Women Contract Until 2028 After Starring Role in WSL Promotion

Molly-Mae Sharpe has committed her future to Crystal Palace Women, putting pen to paper on a new deal that will keep her at the club until the summer of 2028. The announcement comes off the back of one of the most important seasons in the club’s history.

Molly Sharpe has signed a new contract until the summer of 2028 ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/l4HeVZWlhR — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) May 14, 2026

The 28-year-old winger holds the record for the most appearances of any Palace Women’s player in the professional era, having now reached 118 games in red and blue. That kind of loyalty and consistency is exactly what the club will need as they prepare to take on the Women’s Super League for the first time.

🚨And Boom🚨

🔴🔵✍️English forward 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Molly Sharpe has agreed to extend her contract with 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Crystal Palace FC for 2 years until the summer of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣.#CPFC #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/ku95OsGn5O — Rowland Ramtrile (@RRamtrile) May 14, 2026

The Season That Earned Her a New Deal

Sharpe delivered when it mattered most this season. Five goals and three assists across 17 league appearances helped fire Palace to a second promotion to the WSL, and manager Jo Potter left no doubt about the role she played in making it happen. Potter described her form and consistency as crucial to the promotion push and pointed to her experience as something that will be invaluable at the higher level next season.

What Sharpe Means to This Club

This is not just a footballer re-signing. Sharpe has described Crystal Palace as the club she calls home and her words carried genuine feeling. There is a connection between player and club that goes beyond contract negotiations, and securing her on a long-term deal sends a clear message about the kind of culture Palace Women are trying to build ahead of their WSL debut.

Palace Building for the Top Flight

The Sharpe renewal is part of a broader push to ensure Palace are ready for the step up. With WSL season tickets already on renewal and the club nominating players for end of season awards, the Eagles are building momentum quickly ahead of what promises to be a defining 2026/27 campaign.

Also read: Erin Cuthbert Opens Up on Nine Years at Chelsea Women After Reaching 300 Appearances in FA Cup Semi Final Against Manchester City