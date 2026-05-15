Crystal Palace
Molly-Mae Sharpe Signs New Crystal Palace Women Contract Until 2028 After Starring Role in WSL Promotion
Molly-Mae Sharpe has committed her future to Crystal Palace Women, putting pen to paper on a new deal that will keep her at the club until the summer of 2028. The announcement comes off the back of one of the most important seasons in the club’s history.
The 28-year-old winger holds the record for the most appearances of any Palace Women’s player in the professional era, having now reached 118 games in red and blue. That kind of loyalty and consistency is exactly what the club will need as they prepare to take on the Women’s Super League for the first time.
The Season That Earned Her a New Deal
Sharpe delivered when it mattered most this season. Five goals and three assists across 17 league appearances helped fire Palace to a second promotion to the WSL, and manager Jo Potter left no doubt about the role she played in making it happen. Potter described her form and consistency as crucial to the promotion push and pointed to her experience as something that will be invaluable at the higher level next season.
What Sharpe Means to This Club
This is not just a footballer re-signing. Sharpe has described Crystal Palace as the club she calls home and her words carried genuine feeling. There is a connection between player and club that goes beyond contract negotiations, and securing her on a long-term deal sends a clear message about the kind of culture Palace Women are trying to build ahead of their WSL debut.
Palace Building for the Top Flight
The Sharpe renewal is part of a broader push to ensure Palace are ready for the step up. With WSL season tickets already on renewal and the club nominating players for end of season awards, the Eagles are building momentum quickly ahead of what promises to be a defining 2026/27 campaign.
Also read: Erin Cuthbert Opens Up on Nine Years at Chelsea Women After Reaching 300 Appearances in FA Cup Semi Final Against Manchester City
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Sign Manchester United Defender on Loan Until End of Season as Young Centre Back Seeks Regular First Team Football
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Manchester United defender Lucy Newell on a loan deal for the remainder of the season. The Eagles announced the deal via their official club website this evening as they strengthen their defensive options for the second half of the Championship campaign.
The 19 year old Shrewsbury born centre back has been with Manchester United since 2023. She initially signed dual registration terms with The Red Devils from third tier West Bromwich Albion before joining permanently the following year, signing her first professional contract just months later.
Development Continues Through Loan Spells
Newell has furthered her development in recent loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City. This represents a smart move for the youngster, who needs regular first team football to continue pushing on rather than sitting on the bench at Manchester United watching from the sidelines.
The defender has represented England at various youth levels up to and including Under 20 level, demonstrating her potential and pedigree at international standard. Crystal Palace manager Jo Potter expressed delight at securing the loan signing.
Potter Praises Promising Talent
“We are delighted to have Lucy join us at Palace. She is a promising talent who has already gained some good experience at club and international level,” Potter said. This is exactly the kind of young, hungry player Crystal Palace need as they look to solidify their Championship status.
Newell could go straight into the Crystal Palace squad for Sunday’s Barclays WSL2 fixture against Durham. The Eagles will hope her Manchester United pedigree and international experience can help shore up their defence during a crucial period.
Palace currently sit mid table in the Championship and will view Newell’s arrival as an excellent opportunity to add quality depth to their defensive options.
Also read: Why Will Arsenal Defender Emily Fox Miss Manchester United League Cup Semi Final?
Crystal Palace
Manchester United pull Emma Watson from Crystal Palace loan midway through season
Manchester United officially recalled 19-year-old midfielder Emma Watson from her season-long loan at Crystal Palace on January 12, 2026.
The Scotland international was set to spend the entire campaign at the South London club but returned to her parent club at the halfway point.
Watson becomes the third Manchester United player recalled this January window following Evie Rabjohn and Keira Barry as head coach Marc Skinner strategically reshapes his squad depth for the title push ahead.
Crystal Palace Development Period
Watson joined Crystal Palace in August 2025 on a season-long loan after spending the previous campaign on loan at Everton. During her time at Palace, she made eight competitive appearances and scored two goals, including an assist against Sunderland in October.
She earned the TEN Player of the Month award following impressive displays throughout October when she scored a brace against Ipswich Town. Her performances demonstrated maturity and composure as she adapted quickly to senior football demands despite her young age and new surroundings.
Manchester United’s Strategic Recruitment Window
Watson returns to Carrington as Manchester United completed signings of Lea Schuller from Bayern Munich and Hanna Lundkvist from San Diego Wave.
The club aims to build squad depth across all positions for their title challenge and four-competition objectives. Watson made her Manchester United debut in November 2024 during a Women’s League Cup group-stage clash with Everton before scoring her first goal against Newcastle United in the same competition. An anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained while on international duty in September 2023 initially impacted her development but she has since returned to full fitness.
Uncertain Future Path
Manchester United has not confirmed whether Watson will feature in first team plans or could be sold to another club during the remainder of the January window. Her return provides Marc Skinner with attacking midfield options as United bid to challenge Manchester City for the league title while maintaining their Champions League and domestic cup ambitions.
Also read: After two-and-a-half years, Janice Cayman departs Leicester City for PSV
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace midfielder departs after starring role in WSL promotion campaign
Crystal Palace have announced the departure of midfielder Shanade Hopcroft, who leaves the club at the end of her contract. The 28 year old previously signed a short term extension at the start of the season but will now seek a new challenge elsewhere.
Hopcroft joined Crystal Palace in summer 2023 after leaving capital rivals London City Lionesses. The midfielder played a starring role as The Eagles won the Barclays WSL2 title in 2023-24, securing long awaited promotion to the Barclays Women’s Super League.
Injury Struggles Limited Top Flight Appearances
Hopcroft’s top tier game time was severely limited after suffering rotten luck with injuries. She was able to turn out for Crystal Palace in the WSL on just three occasions before the club’s relegation back to the Championship.
The midfielder has been a regular in the Crystal Palace side this season and returned to good form. She helped the team gradually get their season back on track after an initial slow start to the campaign, leaving South London off the back of a three match winning run in WSL2.
Next Move Unknown for In Form Midfielder
Hopcroft’s next career move is not yet known, however she will not be short of offers for her services given her performances in the Championship. The experienced midfielder has proven herself capable at both WSL2 and top flight level when fit.
Crystal Palace will need to replace Hopcroft’s experience in midfield as they look to mount another promotion challenge. The Eagles currently sit mid table in the Championship after recovering from their difficult start to the season following immediate relegation from the WSL.
Also read: Top Women’s Football Free Agents in 2026 as Lucy Bronze, Bunny Shaw and Georgia Stanway Among Stars With Expiring Contracts
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