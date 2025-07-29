More Prolific than Isak and Haaland: This One Stat Answers Why Arteta Signed Viktor Gyokeres

While the football world debates Arsenal’s £55.1m investment in Viktor Gyokeres, one statistic cuts through all the noise and explains exactly why Mikel Arteta made this signing his priority. The Swedish striker doesn’t just make more runs in behind than any center forward in Europe – he does it with a precision that puts even Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland to shame.

The Numbers That Don’t Lie

According to Scouted’s comprehensive data analysis, no center forward in Europe makes more runs in behind per match than Gyokeres. But here’s where it gets truly impressive – his offside statistics for 2024-25 reveal a striker operating on a different tactical level entirely.

Gyokeres records just 0.29 offsides per 90 minutes, while maintaining the highest volume of runs in behind across Europe. Haaland might have an even better offside rate, but he makes significantly fewer runs per match. Isak sits at 0.65 offsides per 90 with fewer threatening runs than Gyokeres.

Why This Matters More Than Goals

Arsenal’s tactical evolution under Arteta demands strikers who can consistently threaten the defensive line without disrupting attacking rhythm. Gyokeres combines the highest volume of runs in behind with the lowest offside rate among elite strikers – that’s not just rare, it’s transformational.

Attached viz shows no CF in Europe makes more runs in behind than Gyokeres



Here are offsides p90 figures from 24/25:



Gyokeres: 0.29

Watkins: 0.55

Nunez: 0.95

Isak: 0.65



VG makes the MOST runs & gets caught offside the LEAST



World Class Movement

World Class Timing pic.twitter.com/F9r1z2HCEi — Wasi (@Wanalyst007) July 27, 2025

While Haaland might be more precise with his timing (potentially even fewer offsides), he’s far more selective about when to make runs. Isak depends on Newcastle’s counter-attacking style with fewer overall threatening movements.

Gyokeres generates the most opportunities through sheer volume of intelligent runs. His ability to stay onside while making the most runs means Arsenal can play higher tempo football without constantly losing possession to offside flags.

The Tactical Genius of Viktor Gyokeres Behind the Stats

This isn’t just about avoiding offsides – it’s about game intelligence. Gyokeres’ movement forces defenders into impossible decisions. They can’t step up to play offside because his timing is too precise. They can’t drop deep because he’ll find the space behind them. This creates the kind of systematic defensive disruption that wins tight matches.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring their side’s fourth goal of the game and his fourth during the Liga Portugal Betclic match at Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon. Picture date: Friday November 1, 2024 (via Irish Examiner)

His 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting weren’t just products of Portuguese league defending – they were the result of creating more high-quality chances than any striker in Europe through pure movement excellence.

Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal’s Missing Piece?

Arsenal’s biggest tactical weakness has been breaking down low blocks where traditional creativity struggles. Gyokeres solves this by forcing defensive lines to make decisions before Arsenal even have the ball. His runs drag center-backs out of position, creating space for Odegaard, Saka, and Martinelli to exploit.

While other strikers excel in specific areas, Gyokeres offers the complete movement profile. More runs than anyone, fewer offsides than elite competitors, and the tactical intelligence to time everything perfectly. That combination explains why Arteta prioritized him over every other available striker.

In modern football, the ability to consistently threaten defensive lines while maintaining tactical discipline is priceless. Gyokeres doesn’t just offer that – he’s the best in Europe at it.

