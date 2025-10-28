Google News
Morgan Gibbs-White – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Morgan Gibbs-White is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White is a talented and promising midfielder who has already shown his potential at both club and international levels. Born on 27 January 2000, Gibbs-White joined Wolverhampton Wanderers at the age of 8 and progressed through the club’s academy at all age groups.
With his move to Nottingham Forest, he will be looking to continue his development and establish himself as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Morgan Gibbs-White Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Stafford, England
|Father’s Name
|Kirk Gibbs-White
|Mother’s Name
|Leanne Gibbs-White
|Star Sign
|Aquarius
|Net Worth
|£8 Million
|Age
|23
|Birthday
|27 January 2000
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Attacking Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|Wolverhampton Wanderers, Swansea City, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest.
|Achievements
|1X UNDER-17 WORLD CUP CHAMPION
1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION
|Girlfriend
|Britney De Villiers
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Morgan Gibss-White Net Worth and Salary
Gibbs-White is a significant asset in the football world with a market value of 25 million euros and a stunning net worth of 10 million euros, securing his career success and status. His staggering 1.8 million euro annual wage demonstrates the club’s appreciation of his extraordinary abilities.
Morgan Gibss-White Club Career
Gibbs-White started playing football at a young age, enrolling in the Wolves academy at the age of just eight. He made his first-team debut for Wolverhampton Wanderers at the age of 16 in an FA Cup game against Stoke City on January 7, 2017, as a result of his hard work and potential being recognised. A month later, in a Championship game against Wigan Athletic, he made his league debut.
With Wolverhampton Wanderers, Gibbs-White extended his contract in January 2018, pledging his future to the team through the summer of 2022. He continued to dazzle with his exploits, making appearances in both domestic cup tournaments and the Premier League.
Gibbs-White joined Swansea City on loan for the 2020–21 season in order to increase his playing time and experience. He was sidelined for a few months due to a foot injury, but he still managed to have a big impact while on loan, scoring his first goal for Swansea against Preston North End. In May 2021, Gibbs-White scored his first Premier League goal to secure a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion after rejoining Wolves in January 2021. But there were some controversies throughout his stay at the Wolves.
For the 2021–22 season, Gibbs-White joined Sheffield United on loan. He scored in his first game against Peterborough United, showcasing his goal-scoring ability. He persisted in impressing, significantly advancing the cause of Sheffield United. Gibbs-White moved to Nottingham Forest in August 2022, where he signed a five-year deal for a rumoured club record transfer cost. He instantly established himself by scoring the club’s first goal against Brentford.
Morgan Gibss-White International Career
Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White achieved success by winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 with the England team. He scored crucial goals in the quarter-finals and final, where England triumphed over Spain. Unfortunately, he was subjected to racial abuse during the final, which was reported to FIFA. Gibbs-White has also represented England at various youth levels, including the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. With his talent and determination, he aspires to make a significant impact in his career.
Morgan Gibss-White Family
Kirk Gibbs-White and Leanne Gibbs-White are the parents of Anthony Gibbs-White. Although there is not much known about his family, it is known that they have played a crucial role in supporting him throughout his career. His development as a professional football player has been significantly influenced by their support and advice. As he pursues professional achievement, Gibbs-White enjoys the affection and encouragement of his family.
Morgan Gibss-White Girlfriend – Britney De Villiers
Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White is in a relationship with Britney De Villiers, a stunning and captivating individual. Britney is not only a model but also a law student, showcasing her beauty and intelligence. Gibbs-White has undoubtedly found a remarkable partner in Britney, and their relationship adds to his personal happiness and success off the field.
Morgan Gibss-White Sponsors and Endorsements
Morgan Gibbs-White is associated with Nike as one of his prominent sponsors and endorsers. He constantly promotes the company on his social media channels, showcasing his relationship with Nike through a variety of postings and interactions. Being a gifted football player, Gibbs-White’s association with Nike emphasises the advantages of their working together, further enhancing his reputation and brand visibility in the sports industry.
Morgan Gibss-White Cars and Tattoos
Morgan Gibbs-White is known to have a tattoo of a painting on his abs, which adds a unique artistic touch to his physique. Additionally, he has a tattoo on his left arm, although specific details about the design are not available. In terms of cars, Gibbs-White owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, also known as a G-Class. The G-Wagon is a popular luxury SUV known for its rugged off-road capabilities and stylish design.
Read More:
- Laviai Nielsen 2023 – Net Worth, Boyfriend, Salary, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Banita Sandhu 2023 – Net Worth, Boyfriend, Salary, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Stacey Solomon 2023 – Net Worth, Husband, Salary, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Morgan Gibbs-White
|What is the net worth of Morgan Gibbs-White?
|The net worth of Morgan Gibbs-White is £8 million.
|How many clubs have Morgan Gibbs-White played for?
|Morgan Gibbs-White has played with four clubs at the senior level – Wolverhampton Wanderers, Swansea City, Sheffield United, and Nottingham Forest.
|How old is Morgan Gibbs-White?
|He is 23 years old.
|Nationality of Morgan Gibbs-White?
|He is English.
|Has Morgan Gibbs-White ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Belgium
Katrin Kerkhofs – Dries Mertens Wife, her Family and more
Katrin Kerkhofs is famous for being the wife of Belgian forward Dries Mertens. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Katrin has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned television presenter and DJ. Well, Katrin and Mertens have been dating for a long time. You can say fate brought them together. She is also the host of the world famous music festival Marktrock. The festival returned in 2025 and Katrin was the host. In this article, we are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship and how it’s progressing.
As the Belgian made a name for himself as one of the top forwards in Serie A, Dries Mertens has been a crucial component of Napoli’s squad. His talents have enabled the Italian team to produce outstanding outcomes in crucial games. However, we believe you’re here to learn more about his stunning wife. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Katrin Kerkhofs Childhood and Family
Katrin was born on September 12, 1988, in Leuven, Belgium; hence, she is Belgian. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent her whole life there. However, she has maintained strict secrecy when it comes to her private information.
Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupation; we are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education. They were born in Belgium based on reports, but we could not track more information.
We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Dries Mertens.
Katrin Kerkhofs Education
Katrin went to a local high school in her hometown. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After graduation, she concentrated on her career. Even though she hasn’t shared her major yet, we believe she studied journalism and communication at college.
Katrin Kerkhofs career
As a TV host, Katrin has made appearances on shows including Devilish Women, which features the wives of illustrious football players, and De Slimste Mens ter Wereld. Since its launch in February 2019, Control Pedro has featured Katrin as its host. Katrin Kerkhofs, however, has also appeared on Dancing With The Stars. She came in second place to James Cooke.
Katrin Kerkhofs Net Worth
Katrin has a significant net worth, mainly representing her successful TV career earnings. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.
Katrin Kerkhofs and Dries Mertens relationship
Dries Mertens is in a long-term relationship with his wife, Katrin Kerkhofs as they have been together since 2012. They successfully kept their relationship out of the public eye in the initial few years. Still, Katrin being a TV host and Mertens being a professional player, it was only a matter of time before their relationship got public.
On June 27, 2015, the pair exchanged vows in a lovely ceremony that was only attended by friends and family, or the couple’s closest friends and family.
Katrin Kerkhofs and Dries Mertens Children
The duo have welcomed a child recently. Their first kid, a son named Ciro Romeo Mertens, was born in 2022. The picture of their son can be seen on the couple’s Instagram accounts.
Katrin Kerkhofs Social media
Katrin is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. She mostly posts pictures of her own and sometimes with her husband and daughter. Occasionally she posts snaps from her photoshoots. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to. Katrin Kerkhofs has more than 700k followers on her Instagram page. Her timeline has some colorful pictures. She posts her boyfriend pictures, kid’s clicks, and traveling pictures with her friends.
Read More:
Crystal Palace
Cecilie Porsdal – Joachim Andersen Girlfriend, her Family and more
Cecilie Porsdal is a famous social media star and the girlfriend of Danish forward Joachim Andersen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Cecilie gained huge popularity on social media in a very short span. Cecilie Porsdal is a nutritionist by profession and has 7k followers on Instagram. She is a complete extrovert and likes to hang out with friends. She also likes stardom and media attention and lives her life as that of a star. At the same time, she is one of the biggest supporters of her boyfriend.
Joachim Andersen is a centre-back who plays for both the Danish national team and Premier League side Crystal Palace. In 2021, the Eagles and the Danish international inked a five-year contract. He moved to Fulham in 2024. Thus, he and his girlfriend will have to shift their residence.
Cecilie Porsdal Childhood and Family
Cecilie was born on November 12, 1996. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. There is also no information about her siblings.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Danish lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to learn about the beautiful girlfriend of Joachim Andersen.
Cecilie Porsdal Education
Cecilie spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Denmark. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled in a university programme after that.
Cecilie Porsdal Career
Cecilie is a Social media star. Cecilie has gained massive popularity on Instagram. She collaborates with different brands and promotes their product through her social media reach. She often posts alluring pictures of herself. She also posts a lot of exciting content. She maintains a positive influence on her audience.
Cecilie Porsdal Net Worth
The social media industry has seen significant growth in the last couple of years, especially during the lockdown. Well, Cecilie has understood how to use her fanbase to earn a handsome amount of money. She collaborates with big brands and promotes a specific product through channels that bring significant revenue. Her current net worth is pretty significant and very substantial compared to other WAGs’ earnings.
Cecilie Porsdal and Joachim Andersen Relationship
Joachim Andersen has been dating the attractive Danish influencer Cecilie Porsdal for a very long time. They have been together since they were teenagers in 2015. The duo maintained secrecy in the initial months of their relationship.
They privately started dating. However, the Danish media got a sense of the event and started putting out a lot of gossip. Soon after that, they publicly announced their relationship and surprised many fans. Their love story has gained popularity on social media. They maintain healthy communication and enjoy the company of each other.
Cecilie Porsdal and Joachim Andersen Children
Leon Andersen and Cecilie Porsdal don’t have any kids. They have been living together for a long time. However, they feel they are still ready for such a big responsibility and want some time before such a big turn.
Cecilie Porsdal Social Media
Cecilie earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Joachim Andersen became public. On her Instagram page, she mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful child. She also likes travelling and posts snaps. Cecilie Porsdal has 7k followers and she also manages her art page. Her account has pictures of herself , her boyfriend, new locations, babies, and restaurants.
FAQs about Cecilie Porsdal
Read More:
Crystal Palace
Paige Bannister – Wilfried Zaha Girlfriend, her Family and more
Paige Bannister is famous for being the girlfriend of Ivorian forward Wilfried Zaha. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Paige has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Paige and Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. The model married the love of her life in the year 2023.
Wilfried is a professional football player. In the previous few seasons, Wilfried Zaha has been among the Premier League’s top attacking players. For many years, he has been the top player for Crystal Palace, and large teams like Arsenal were interested in signing him. However, you might not be very familiar with his personal life. Let’s get straight to it since that is what you are about to learn.
Paige Bannister Childhood and Family
Paige was born on September 1, 1995, in Westminster, England, making her nationality English. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.
Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Wilfried Zaha.
Paige Bannister Education
Paige went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more.
Paige Bannister career
Paige is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands.
Paige’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.
Paige Bannister Net Worth
Paige hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Paige’s husband, Wilfried Zaha, earns a significant income from his Palace contract.
Paige Bannister and Wilfried Zaha relationship
Paige Bannister and Wilfried Zaha have been together for a while. When everything started as an affair in 2016, they started dating. At that point, Zaha was seeing a different female. Additionally, Paige was dating current Aston Villa player Kortney Hause, a footballer.
We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.
After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. Even though they haven’t tied the knot yet, they are not in a hurry to get married.
Paige Bannister and Wilfried Zaha Children
Wilfried Zaha and Paige Bannister are parents to 3 kids, Saint Laurence Zaha, who was born in November 2020. Although Zaha also has a son from a prior relationship named Leo Zaha from his prior relationship. He also has another son named Saint.
Paige Bannister Social media
Paige has earned a significant fan following on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable children and her partner. Being a beach lover, she sometimes shares photos of her bikini attires. Paige has 100k followers and her timeline includes pictures of her partner. She also manages her husband’s ventures including his football academy .
Read More:
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”