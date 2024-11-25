Most goals scored by a defender in the English Premier League since 2020 ft. Gabriel Magalhaes and Virgil van Dijk

Here is the top 5 list of most goals scored by a defender in the English Premier League since the year 2020

Goal-scoring defenders is nothing new in modern football. Ever since Ronald Koeman and Fernando Hierro revolutionized the same in the 1990s, many a defenders have shown eagerness to find themselves on the scoresheet.

Although defenders scoring often isn’t that common in the English Premier League, here are the top 5 defenders who have scored most goals in the EPL since the year 2020.

Gabriel Magalhaes

The unsurprising name that tops the list. Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal joined the North London club in 2020, and immediately settled in the league like fish in water. The Brazilian, after occasional concentration lapses in his initial days, soon matured and became a rock in the Arsenal’s defense. Slowly he became a regular scorer for Arsenal in corners, and especially from 2023 to the current day, Gabriel has been given special attention by opposition defenders in a bid to prevent him from scoring his trademark header (a weird vertical leap after losing his marker).

Gabriel, since he joined has scored 16 goals for Arsenal, and tops the list, 2 more than the defender at second place.

Virgil van Dijk

Another menacing defender in corners. One of Liverpool’s greatest ever players is an accurate header of the ball too. Despite having played 13 matches more than Gabriel Magalhaes, the Dutchman has a goal lesser than him.

Nevertheless, 15 goals is an impressive haul for a defender, also thanks to accurate corners from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and the lot.

Lewis Dunk

The ever-depenable Lewis Dunk has been Brighton and Hove Albion through and through. The Englishman joined the club way back in 2010, after having risen through its youth ranks. To date he has made over 400 league appearances.

Since 2020, the massive defender has scored 13 goals for Brighton, although playing 18 games more than Virgil van Dijk and 31 more than Gabriel Magalhaes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 06: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Liverpool FC at Bramall Lane on December 06, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

There was a time when Trent Alexander-Arnold was scoring free kicks for fun. Although the numbers began dwindling after 2021, the Englishman continues to find the back of the next occasionally while also setting up a decent number of assists.

Having played the most number of matches in this list, Alexander-Arnold has scored 13 goals in 182 games for Liverpool.

Michael Keane

Product of the Manchester United youth academy, Michael Keane joined Everton in 2017 after excelling for a couple of years at Burnley. The Englishman has made over 190 league appearances for Everton as of now.

Keane has made the least appearances among the defenders in the list. In the 128 apperances he has made, Keane has scored 12 goals for Everton.