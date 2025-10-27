Chelsea
Mykhailo Mudryk – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Mykhailo Mudryk is a Ukrainian professional football player who plays as a winger for the Premier League club Chelsea and for the Ukrainian national team and in this article, Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Mykhailo Petrovych Mudryk famously called Mykhailo Mudryk joined the Premier League club Chelsea from the Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023. The player was linked with Arsenal and later with Chelsea’s updated offer to the club, he joined the club. He has been with Chelsea for more than 2 years scoring 5 goals ok 50+ matches.
The young player looks sharp and has impressed the fans and the staff in his Premier League debut against Liverpool despite being an expensive signing. He represented Ukraine’s youth team before playing for the senior team of the nation. Let us get to know about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.
Mykhailo Mudryk’s Net Worth and Salary
Mykhailo Mudryk is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €40.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.
He currently earns a salary of £100,000 per week playing for the English club Chelsea. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future. He earns a salary of £5.2 million at Chelsea every year.
Mykhailo Mudryk Club Career
Mudryk began his career at Metalist Kharkiv in 2010. He then moved to Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk’s academy in 2014, where he quickly rose through the ranks and attracted the interest of Shakhtar Donetsk. He joined their academy in 2016. In the 2018-19 season, he played for Shakhtar in the U21 category and later that year, he was promoted to the first team.
He made his senior debut in October 2018, aged 17. After limited first-team minutes, he was loaned to Ukrainian Premier League side Arsenal Kyiv, Desna Chernihiv and returned to Shakhtar. In the 2021-22 season, he found more space as a starter under Roberto De Zerbi’s management who considered him one of the best young players.
He played in the UEFA Champions League and was named the club’s Player of the Year and attracted the attention of Sevilla and Arsenal. In the 2022-23 season, he was named the Ukrainian Footballer of the Year and Shakhtar’s Player of the Year. On 15 January 2023, he was signed by Chelsea on a permanent deal for an initial fee of €70 million rising to €100 million in add-ons. He recorded his first goal against Fulham and continued his good performances.
Mykhailo Mudryk International Career
He played for the national under-17 and under-19 teams from 2017-2019, scoring 5 and 3 goals respectively. In 2019 he was included in the under-21 team and scored the winning goal in a match against Armenia in September 2021.
He was called up to the senior national team in April 2022 and made his debut in a friendly match against Borussia Mönchengladbach, scoring his first goal. He also played in the 2022 World Cup qualifying semi-finals, helping Ukraine secure a 3-1 victory against Scotland.
Mykhailo Mudryk Family
Mykhailo Mudryk was born on 5 January 2001 in Krasnohrad, Ukraine. His parents Petrovych Mudryk and Inna Nikolaevna Mudrik struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Mykhailo Mudryk’s Girlfriend
The Winger prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Mykhailo Mudryk Sponsors and Endorsements
Mykhailo Mudryk has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Mykhailo Mudryk Cars and Tattoos
Mudryk owns some cool and fancy cars including an Audi rs q7, Audi R8, Lamborghini Urus SUV, and BMW 8th series. The young winger has a decent collection and might buy some more cars to fill up his garage. Mudryk has tattooed his neck, left hand, left arm and his chest.
AC Milan
Who Is Isabelle da Silva? Meet The Wife Of Thiago Silva
Isabelle da Silva is famous for being the wife Of Chelsea star Thiago Silva. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Isabelle da Silva has been with Thiago for a long time. All these years, she has played the role of a fierce supporter and a responsible wife. Their relationship has matured over the years. It all started in Brazil when Silva wasn’t even the superstar figure that we know today. Well, things have worked out extensively for the Brazilian defender. After serving PSG for 8 years, he moved to Chelsea in 2020. He became an instant hit at Stamford Bridge and has already gathered a strong fanbase. Even though his career is worth knowing, we are not here to discuss that today. Many don’t know anything about the stunning wife of Thiago Silva. So, today we will reveal many interesting facts about Isabelle da Silva. Without further ado, let’s begin.
Isabelle da Silva Childhood and Family
Isabelle came to the earth on March 11, 1987. Her mother’s name is Laninha Mendes. Even though Isabelle is an extrovert and likes to give public appearances, she has maintained secrecy regarding her parents and childhood details. We couldn’t fetch her father’s name and what his occupation was. She hasn’t disclosed whether she has a sibling. We are still investigating to find the missing details and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Thiago Silva.
Isabelle da Silva Education
Isabelle completed her high school graduation from a local institution in Brazil. Whether she went to university after that is still unknown. She hasn’t disclosed any information regarding the course she took. We believe she was very ambitious from the beginning and had a strong mindset. Coming from a humble family, she fought for her dreams.
Isabelle da Silva career
Isabelle has earned massive fame on social media. Her Instagram account – @bellesilva, currently has 469k followers. She has a positive influence on her audience. We believe she has started to monetize her Instagram presence by promoting different products through her handle. The influencer industry has seen significant growth in the last few years, and there is massive potential. Isabelle is already trying to take advantage of social media power.
Isabelle is also a model. Being a wife of a Chelsea star and an influential social media personality, she has attracted the attention of a lot of big fashion houses. Furthermore, She has done some photoshoots for London based brands.
Isabelle da Silva Net Worth
Isabelle’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t disclosed any details about her earnings, and that’s why tracking her net worth has been difficult for us. We believe her primary source of income is her Instagram collaborations. She also earns a considerable amount from her modelling career.
On the other hand, Thiago Silva’s net worth is pretty significant. The Brazilian defender has been playing at the top level for quite some years now, and his value has increased over the years. Currently, he earns over $17 Million per year in salary, and his net worth is believed to be $45 Million.
Isabelle da Silva husband Thiago Silva
Thiago Silva started his football journey in Brazil. His strong defensive abilities and top-notch attitude helped him rapidly rise to his country’s top charts. After making the breakthrough with local teams, he spent spells at FC Porto, Dinamo Moscow. But his name was relatively unknown in the European scenario until he joined AC Milan in 2009. He won the Italian Scudetto and Italian Super Cup with Rossoneri. PSG signed him in 2012, and he became a team leader after a few years. He won multiple titles for the French team before moving to Chelsea in 2020. Currently, he is an integral part of Thomas Tuchel’s side and has already helped the team win the Champions League.
Isabelle da Silva and Thiago Silva relationship
Thiago and Isabelle have been together since the 2000s. You can say the duo has known each other for ages. They are from the same neighbourhood. So finding the love of his life wasn’t very difficult for the central defender. They dated for a long time before moving into a live-in relationship. The couple got married in 2015. They kept their wedding ceremony private, and only a few family members and close friends were allowed. Isabelle has followed her husband wherever he has gone. Currently, the Silva family is staying in London. Their family size has increased with the arrival of children.
Isabelle da Silva and Thiago Silva Children
Isabelle gave birth to Thiago Silva’s first son, Isago da Silva On November 12, 2010. Their second son, Iago de Silva, came to earth on April 4, 2011.
Isabelle da Silva Social media
Isabelle is very active on Instagram. She has 700k followers currently who show support for her content. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her husband and son. She likes to visit Stamford Bridge to cheer for Thiago, and she shares updates of her journey on social media. From her activities, it’s evident that she likes to shop a lot. Isabella has posted more than 2000 pictures which include her family, partner, kids, and collaborations.
Chelsea
Gabriel Slonina – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Gabriel Slonina is an American professional soccer player who plays for the EPL team Chelsea as a goalkeeper and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Gabriel Pawel “Gaga” Slonina famously called Gabriel Slonina joined the MLS club on loan from the Premier League club Chelsea in 2022. The goalkeeper hopes to return to the English league and establish himself in a position there and succeed with the Blues. Slonina was the only goalkeeper included on Goal’s NXGN list of the 50 best young players. He moved to Eupen in 2022 and joined Chelsea again in 2025.
The Chelsea manager Graham Potter certainly counts him for the future and the player is excited to work with the boss from January 2023. Let us see more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.
Gabriel Slonina Net Worth and Salary
Gabriel has begun footballing at a senior level only in 2021 and hopes to earn the maximum by becoming a star in his position. The current net worth of the player is estimated to be $100,000K. The market value of the player stands at €5m, as per Transfermarkt.
The player’s salary details are not available as of now and certainly will receive more lucrative contracts in the future if he marks his importance in the club. Given he is currently at Chelsea, he can expect bigger wage packages if he develops at his current rate.
Gabriel Slonina Club Career
Gabriel started footballing at Chicago Fire’s youth academy in 2013. He played there until 2019 before he received his first professional homegrown player contract from the club. By signing the contract, he became the second youngest-ever signing in MLS history and the youngest signing of the Chicago Fire.
He made his professional debut against New York City FC in August 2021 and became the youngest starting goalkeeper in the league at just 17 years and 81 days old. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, recording a clean sheet for the keeper becoming the youngest to keep a clean sheet in MLS history.
In August 2022, Chelsea signed the player for a reported transfer fee of $10 million plus addons. As per the contract, the player will remain with the Chicago Fire on loan until 2021 December 31 and then will join Chelsea in 2023. In 2024, he joined the League One team Barnsley before moving to Chelsea in 2025.
Gabriel Slonina International Career
Gabriel has represented the United State’s football team from U15 level to U20 level. The player is yet to break into the senior team of the nation and with his abilities, he would be a star of the nation for sure. He was included in the World Cup qualifier matches for the US but failed to appear in a single match.
The player is of Polish descent and due to that he was called-up to represent the Poland National football team in the 2022 UEFA Nations League which he rejected stating his wish to represent the United States.
Gabriel Slonina Family
Gabriel was born on 15 May 2004 in Addison, Illinois, United States. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has never disclosed the details about his family but he must have had good times with his family.
Gabriel Slonina Girlfriend
As per reports, Gabriel is currently single and not dating anyone. Gabriel seems to be busy on the pitch also might be busily searching for matches on online dating platforms as he turned 18 recently.
Gabriel Slonina Sponsors and Endorsements
Gabriel is a growing footballer and currently working hard to become a top player in his position. The player has not been seen endorsing any products or companies on his social media till now.
Gabriel Slonina Cars and Tattoos
Gabriel has not been spotted with any cars in Europe and definitely has plans to buy some fancy cars in the future. The young keeper fears no forwards but only fears the small needles, so the player doesn’t have any tattoos.
Arsenal
Estevao vs. Max Dowman – Who Will Rule the Premier League in Future?
Two teenagers are capturing imaginations across England’s top flight. Chelsea’s Estevao Willian and Arsenal‘s Max Dowman represent the next generation of Premier League brilliance, but their paths to dominance couldn’t be more different.
One is already starring for Brazil’s senior team at 18, while the other is still 15 but breaking records that suggest something extraordinary is coming.
Estevao’s Head Start
Estevao joined Chelsea from Palmeiras for £29 million in July 2025 and has hit the ground running. He’s made seven Premier League appearances with one goal and one assist, while his Champions League record is even more impressive—scoring from a penalty against Ajax in a 5-1 victory where he set a competition record with 63 final third touches.
His international credentials are already established. Estevao scored twice for Brazil in their 5-0 demolition of South Korea during October’s World Cup qualifiers, taking his tally to three goals in eight senior caps. At 18, he’s competing with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo for starting positions in one of world football’s most talented attacking lineups.
Enzo Maresca compared Estevao to Cole Palmer, suggesting the Brazilian could eventually operate as an inside forward rather than staying wide. His technical security, dribbling ability, and composure in front of goal have drawn inevitable comparisons to Eden Hazard’s Chelsea debut season.
Dowman’s Unprecedented Trajectory
Max Dowman is doing things no 15-year-old has any right to be doing. He became England U19s’ youngest-ever goalscorer in September 2025, breaking Ryan Sessegnon’s record from 2016. That came after he’d already set the UEFA Youth League record as youngest scorer at 14 years and 263 days.
His 2024-25 U18 season produced absurd numbers: 15 goals and 15 assists in 15 Premier League appearances, with 14 of those goals coming in his final seven matches. He captained sides two years older than him and scored four times in a single match against Reading in April 2025.
Dowman has made two Premier League substitute appearances this season totaling just 29 minutes, but his presence in Arsenal’s first-team squad at 15 speaks volumes. He won penalties in pre-season against Newcastle and Villarreal, showcasing maturity that belies his age. Arsenal named him in their Champions League squad, and Mikel Arteta clearly views him as part of the club’s immediate future rather than a long-term project.
The Verdict
Estevao holds every advantage right now—three years older, already performing in the Premier League and Champions League, and representing Brazil at senior level. His £29 million transfer fee and immediate impact suggest Chelsea have signed a future superstar who’s already arriving.
But Dowman’s ceiling might be higher. Breaking into Arsenal’s first-team picture at 15 while they’re competing for the treble demonstrates exceptional talent. If he continues his current trajectory, he could surpass every record Estevao sets simply by achieving them younger.
The Premier League will likely be ruled by both in five years’ time, but Dowman’s age advantage means he’ll have the longer reign.
