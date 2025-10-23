Not Martinelli – Why This Impressive Dribbler From Arsenal Is Becoming Arteta’s Favorite Clutch Player

Myles Lewis-Skelly is emerging as Arsenal’s most reliable big-game performer despite being just 19 years old. The Hale End graduate’s ability to deliver match-winning moments in crucial fixtures has made him indispensable to Mikel Arteta’s title challenge, overshadowing more established names like Gabriel Martinelli when games are on the line.

The Historic England Debut

Lewis-Skelly’s clutch credentials were established long before this season. On 21 March 2025, he became England’s youngest-ever debutant goalscorer at 18 years and 176 days, breaking Marcus Rashford’s record by scoring against Albania in World Cup qualifying.

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri (Via ESPN)

Thomas Tuchel awarded him man of the match, recognizing quality that transcends age. That goal came just 20 minutes into his senior debut at Wembley Stadium, opening Thomas Tuchel’s reign as England manager with composure few teenagers possess.

Atletico Madrid Masterclass

Against Atletico Madrid in Arsenal’s 4-0 Champions League demolition, Lewis-Skelly produced the performance that cemented his reputation. His mazy run through three Atletico midfielders created Gabriel Martinelli’s goal—individual brilliance that unlocked Diego Simeone’s notoriously organized defensive structure. That assist came in Arsenal’s biggest European test of the season, justifying Arteta’s decision to start him over Riccardo Calafiori.

Lewis-Skelly has made 39 first-team appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, starting 26 matches. He became the youngest player to start a Champions League fixture for Arsenal since 2011 with his performance in the 3-0 victory over Monaco in December 2024. His breakthrough season saw him feature in 19 of Arsenal’s final 21 Premier League fixtures after making his first league start against Everton.

Technical Security Under Pressure

Amazingly, despite being new to the Premier League and playing at left-back rather than his natural midfield position, Lewis-Skelly hasn’t been dribbled past in 14 Premier League appearances this season. His midfield background shows in how he handles central zones, tucking inside where opposition players snap at heels while maintaining possession under pressure.

He scored his first Arsenal goal in the famous 5-1 home victory against Manchester City in February 2025, celebrating by mimicking Erling Haaland after the Norwegian had questioned who he was during their first meeting at the Etihad. That moment captured his fearlessness—mocking one of world football’s best strikers after scoring against the defending champions demonstrates mentality beyond his years.

His Champions League impact extended beyond assists. Lewis-Skelly contributed two assists in the knockout rounds—one in Arsenal’s 7-1 demolition of PSV Eindhoven, and another setting up Mikel Merino for the third goal in Arsenal’s memorable 3-0 home victory over Real Madrid in the quarter-final first leg.

