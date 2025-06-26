Myles Lewis-Skelly Commits Future to Arsenal with Five-Year Deal, Fans Ecstatic

Arsenal’s reported interest in Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman represents more than just another summer transfer story—it signals Mikel Arteta’s determination to add genuine unpredictability to his attacking arsenal. This potential £50-56 million move could define the Gunners’ title ambitions for 2025-26.

The Complete Player Profile

At 27, Lookman has evolved from the promising but inconsistent winger who struggled to find his footing at Everton into one of Serie A’s most devastating attacking threats. His 2024-25 campaign with Atalanta—15 goals and 5 assists across 31 Serie A appearances—tells only part of the story. The deeper analysis reveals a player who has mastered the art of operating in tight spaces while maintaining the explosive pace that made him a standout prospect.

Lookman’s physical profile suits the Premier League perfectly. Standing at 5’9″ with exceptional acceleration, he possesses the low center of gravity that allows him to change direction rapidly in congested areas. His right-footed preference doesn’t limit his effectiveness from either flank, though he’s shown increased productivity when drifting infield from the left wing—a tactical evolution that aligns perfectly with Arteta’s fluid attacking system.

The Nigerian international’s technical development under Gian Piero Gasperini has been remarkable. His first touch in tight spaces has improved dramatically, while his decision-making in the final third now reflects a player who understands when to take on defenders versus when to combine with teammates. This tactical maturity was evident in Atalanta’s Europa League triumph in 2024, where his hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen showcased both individual brilliance and team cohesion.

Tactical Integration at Arsenal

Arteta’s system demands versatility from his attackers, and Lookman’s profile fits multiple roles within the Gunners’ setup. His primary position as a left winger would see him compete with Gabriel Martinelli, but his ability to operate as a false nine or right-sided forward provides tactical flexibility that Arsenal currently lack.

In possession, Lookman’s tendency to drift narrow creates space for overlapping full-backs—a key component of Arsenal’s build-up play. His improved crossing ability from wide areas, combined with his knack for arriving late in the box, would add a different dimension to Arsenal’s attacking patterns. The Nigerian’s 0.54 goals per game ratio in club competitions demonstrates consistent threat creation, something Arsenal need when breaking down low blocks.

Ademola Lookman during his Everton days

Defensively, Lookman has adapted to Gasperini’s high-intensity pressing system, showing improved work rate and positional discipline. His pressing triggers and recovery runs would complement Arsenal’s defensive transition work, though questions remain about his consistency in tracking back during sustained defensive phases.

Read More: Eberechi Eze to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Pace and Direct Running: Lookman’s acceleration over the first ten yards remains elite, making him a constant threat on the counter-attack. His ability to beat defenders one-on-one creates overloads and draws fouls in dangerous areas.

Versatility: Proven effectiveness across multiple forward positions provides Arteta with tactical options. His adaptability to different systems and roles makes him valuable for squad rotation and tactical switches during matches.

Big Game Experience: The Europa League final hat-trick and consistent performances in high-pressure matches demonstrate mental fortitude. His Champions League experience with Atalanta adds another layer of credibility.

BERGAMO, ITALY – JANUARY 28: Ademola Lookman of Atalanta BC celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and UC Sampdoria at Gewiss Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Creative Output: Beyond goals, his assist numbers and key pass statistics show an improving understanding of when to shoot versus when to create for teammates.

Weaknesses

Consistency Questions: Despite improved output, Lookman can still disappear from matches, particularly against well-organized defensive units. His impact often depends on space availability.

Crossing Accuracy: While improved, his delivery from wide areas lacks the precision of elite wingers. In Arteta’s system, where width creation is crucial, this could limit effectiveness.

Physical Duels: At 5’9″, Lookman can struggle against physically imposing defenders. His effectiveness diminishes when opponents successfully press him early.

Decision Making Under Pressure: Occasionally rushes decisions in crucial moments, leading to wayward shots or poor final passes.

Read More: Cristhian Mosquera To Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis

Opportunities

Premier League Return: Lookman’s previous English experience provides familiarity with league demands. His development since leaving Everton suggests he’s ready for top-level English football.

Arsenal’s System: The Gunners’ emphasis on quick combinations and movement suits his skill set. Playing alongside more creative players could elevate his game further.

Contract Situation: With limited time remaining on his Atalanta deal, the transfer fee could be reasonable compared to his market value.

Mikel Arteta (via Sky Sports)

Age Profile: At 27, he offers immediate impact while still having several peak years ahead.

Threats

Adaptation Period: Moving back to England after finding success in Italy carries risks. The Premier League’s increased physicality and pace could require adjustment time.

Competition for Places: Arsenal’s existing forward options mean guaranteed starting spots aren’t available. Lookman would need to earn his position through performance.

Injury Concerns: His playing style, reliant on pace and direct running, makes him susceptible to muscle injuries that could disrupt development.

Transfer Fee Expectations: Atalanta’s €56 million valuation may not reflect his current contract situation, potentially inflating costs.

The Verdict

Lookman represents exactly the type of calculated risk Arsenal should be taking. His combination of Premier League experience, Serie A development, and current contract situation creates a transfer opportunity that could deliver significant value. The Nigerian’s ability to operate across multiple forward positions addresses Arsenal’s need for tactical flexibility, while his pace and directness offer something different from current options.

However, questions remain about his consistency against elite opposition and whether his game has truly evolved enough to justify the reported fee. His success at Arsenal would largely depend on Arteta’s ability to maximize his strengths while minimizing exposure to his weaknesses.

For Arsenal, this potential signing represents more than just squad depth—it’s about adding an X-factor that could prove decisive in tight title races. If the reported £50-56 million investment pays off, Lookman could be the final piece in Arsenal’s championship puzzle. If it doesn’t, the Gunners risk another expensive experiment in a transfer market that rarely forgives miscalculations.

The coming weeks will determine whether Arsenal’s interest translates into concrete action, but early indications suggest both club and player are serious about making this union work. For a team that finished just short in recent title races, Lookman’s addition could provide the unpredictability needed to get over the line.

Checkout All our Scout Reports