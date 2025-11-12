Arsenal Dragon
Dramatic Turn of Events That Led to Arsenal’s Underrated 2013 Signing, and how Fans Reacted to it Back Then
One of Arsenal’s unsung heroes in the club’s rather silent years was Spanish full-back Nacho Monreal. Any given match, the former Malaga man would give it his all. A solid player, and an even nicer man off the field.
Nacho Monreal Recently Narrated that Hilarious Morning he Signed for Arsenal
Monreal joined the club in the winter transfer window of 2013. And more recently, he narrated how dramatically things went down before he reached London to sign for the club. He told Ladbrokes in an interview:
“I was in Malaga, playing for Malaga, and I remember, I woke up, I checked the phone and I had, two phone calls from Santi Cazorla. So I was a bit surprised…So, I arrived to the training ground and I called back, Santi, ‘Santi, what’s happening? Why are you calling me so early in the morning?’
“‘Nacho, Nacho, be quick, do you want to join for Arsenal?’
“I said, ‘What?’
“‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, the club, Arsene Wenger asked me if you want to join the club.’
“I was like, ‘What, really?’
“‘Yeah, yeah, Nacho. Yeah, it’s 100% serious.’
“And I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, of course I want to go.’“
Monreal went on to add that it all happened so quick that he hadn’t even told his wife that he had signed for Arsenal.
Arsenal Fans Back in 2013 Had No Clue Who Nacho Monreal was
A boatload of Arsenal fans back in January 2013 didn’t have any idea about Nacho Monreal. Although, the Spaniard had been a regular in La Liga for over half a decade by then, he wasn’t popular among the Gooners.
Here are some tweets from 2013 about Monreal’s signing:
Monreal, after over 6 solid years with the club, returned to Spain to play for Real Sociedad in 2019. After three seasons, until 2022, he was a pretty regular starter. Monreal hung up his boots the same year.
Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Bayern Munich: Pernille Harder Haunts Gunners as Champions Squander Two-Goal Lead
Arsenal Women surrendered a commanding two-goal advantage to lose 3-2 at the Allianz Arena, suffering a devastating Champions League defeat that threatens their title defense. Emily Fox and Mariona Caldentey established control before Bayern’s second-half onslaught overturned the deficit.
The Standout Performers:
Mariona Caldentey – 7/10 Thrashed home Arsenal’s second goal after capitalizing on dreadful Bayern defending. Shifted the ball brilliantly before unleashing an unstoppable 20-yard drive into the roof of the net.
Provided creative spark throughout, constantly threatening with technical quality whenever receiving possession.
Alessia Russo – 7/10 Deserved more for her efforts after seeing plenty of possession in dangerous areas. Forced excellent save from Mala Grohs with long-distance strike and created wonderful opportunity for Frida Maanum late on. Her attacking intent couldn’t prevent the collapse.
Emily Fox – 7/10 Opened scoring by capitalizing on goalkeeper error, heading home from close range after Beth Mead’s powerful shot.
Faced significantly more defensive work after halftime as Bayern dominated proceedings.
The Solid Showings:
Beth Mead – 6/10 Credited with assist for opener after her fierce low shot was palmed down into Fox’s path. Involved in buildup for second goal and shrugged off heavy challenge in the 50th minute. Productive evening overall.
Stina Blackstenius – 6/10 Nearly scored spectacular goal when fierce strike crashed off crossbar. Constant threat before 60th-minute substitution but couldn’t add to Arsenal’s tally.
Caitlin Foord – 6/10 Productive display cut short after hour mark when replaced by Chloe Kelly.
Katie McCabe – 6/10 Relatively quiet evening before 75th-minute substitution.
Victoria Pelova – 6/10 Covered significant ground with tireless running before replacement by Kyra Cooney-Cross.
Daphne van Domselaar – 5/10 Virtual spectator during dominant first half. Exposed completely for Alara Sehitler’s 67th-minute goal and helpless preventing Pernille Harder’s brilliant looping equalizer or Glodis Viggosdottir’s winner.
Stephanie Catley – 5/10 Caught flat-footed holding high line for Bayern’s opener. Stood off Harder disastrously for equalizer.
Lottie Wubben-Moy – 5/10 Similar struggles to defensive partner Catley. Slow closing down Harder for leveller after being caught off-guard by Bayern’s quick break.
Chloe Kelly – 5/10 Struggled making impact after 60th-minute introduction with Arsenal pinned back.
Frida Maanum – 5/10 Squandered glorious chance after excellent Russo work with 10 minutes remaining.
Renee Slegers – 4/10 Shell-shocked after watching commanding position evaporate. Failed adjusting tactically after halftime as Bayern completely dominated.
Who is Arsenal’s New Signing? Meet Maurizio Micheli, The Scout Who Discovered Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-jae
Arsenal have secured one of European football’s most respected talent spotters. Maurizio Micheli has agreed to join the Gunners’ recruitment team under sporting director Andrea Berta, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the deal will be formally sealed soon after advanced talks concluded successfully.
The Man Behind Napoli’s Transfer Masterstrokes
Micheli built his reputation during two spells at Napoli, where he served as head of scouting and played instrumental roles identifying players who became Serie A champions. His CV includes discovering Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who later joined PSG for £59 million, Kim Min-jae, and legendary midfielder Marek Hamsik.
The 57-year-old Italian first joined Napoli in 2010 as chief scout before departing for Hellas Verona in 2015 to lead their scouting department. He returned to Naples in 2018, where he’s remained until now, building Napoli’s recruitment success through identifying undervalued talents across European leagues.
His methodology goes beyond statistical analysis. Former colleague Stefano Caira described Micheli as “a human algorithm, capable of implementing this strategy for years now,” adding that Micheli ensures he knows players’ parents, girlfriends, and personal circumstances before recommending signings. This comprehensive approach has earned him recognition as one of Italian football’s sharpest talent evaluators.
Hamsik himself acknowledged Micheli’s influence in 2022, telling Il Corriere dello Sport: “I am in touch with Maurizio Micheli, Napoli’s chief scout. I owe him a lot. He is the one who brought me to Italy at Brescia for the first time.”
Arsenal’s Recruitment Revolution Continues
Micheli’s appointment represents another significant step in Arsenal’s behind-the-scenes transformation following Edu’s resignation as sporting director last year. Andrea Berta arrived as Edu’s replacement in April, immediately identifying Micheli as a priority target to strengthen the club’s scouting infrastructure.
The partnership between Berta and Micheli is viewed internally as a statement signing—two respected Italian football minds combining to establish Arsenal among Europe’s most sophisticated recruitment operations. With January’s transfer window approaching, Micheli’s appointment could have immediate implications for Arsenal’s transfer strategy.
Experienced Vet Wins Arsenal Women’s October Player of the Month After Breaking Goal Drought
Beth Mead has been named Arsenal Women’s Player of the Month for October after ending her goalless run with a crucial strike in the Champions League victory over Benfica. The England winger secured 56% of supporter votes, comfortably ahead of Mariona Caldentey in second place and Kim Little in third.
First Goal of the Season Breaks the Deadlock
Mead’s drought-ending goal arrived in Arsenal’s 2-0 Champions League victory at Benfica, pouncing on defensive hesitation inside the penalty area to open scoring and set the Gunners on course for their first win in the competition this season. The strike came at a crucial moment as Arsenal sought to bounce back from their opening defeat to Lyon.
Her goal demonstrated the predatory instincts that made her one of England’s most dangerous attackers, capitalizing on mistakes with razor-sharp reactions inside the box. While she hadn’t found the net earlier in the campaign, her overall contributions remained valuable through work rate and creative output.
Rotation Role Continues Under Slegers
Mead featured in all four Arsenal matches during October, starting twice and coming off the bench twice against Brighton and Manchester City in WSL action. Renee Slegers has managed her minutes carefully, balancing Mead’s experience with the need to rotate attacking options across multiple competitions.
The 29-year-old’s return to form arrives at the perfect time as Arsenal prepare for their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Her ability to deliver in Europe’s premier competition could prove decisive as Arsenal chase qualification for the knockout rounds while maintaining their domestic title challenge.
Winning October’s award provides momentum heading into a congested November schedule that includes crucial fixtures against Chelsea and Bayern Munich, where Mead’s big-game experience will be vital for Arsenal’s ambitions on multiple fronts.
